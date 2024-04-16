The Best Coffee Shops in Austin, Texas

Running on caffeine is serious business

By Kayla Hui
April 16, 2024 6:11 am
iced coffee and hot coffee on table outside of coffee shop
Desnudo
Desnudo

One could argue that Austin runs on live music and cowboy boots, but it’s actually the caffeine that fuels the city. So it should come as no surprise that there are coffee shops every few blocks. Whether you’re looking for espresso in a no-frills setting or a specialty latte in an Insta-worthy spot, the best coffee shops in Austin are here to help you jump-start your morning. Here are eight spots you’ll “espresso-ly” love. 

white food truck with blue design, people sitting outside, green bench
Desnudo
Desnudo

Desnudo Coffee

If you’ve scrolled through Austin coffee TikTok, chances are you’ve stumbled upon countless creators singing their praises of Desnudo Coffee. And let us tell you, the hype is real. Beloved for their signature brown sugar miso latte — a nutty and smooth concoction — Desnudo has become a hotspot for coffee aficionados. The beans are sourced from small, family-run farms in Colombia, delivering deliciousness with every sip. But that’s not all; their menu boasts other standout drinks like the shoyu butterscotch and chococloud lattes, a harmony of caramel and chocolatey flavors that keep locals and tourists eagerly lining up. 

2505 Webberville Rd

Flitch Coffee

Operating out of a remodeled 1952 Spartan trailer in a shared lot off of Holton and Tillery, Flitch serves up specialty coffee sourced from local and national roasters. On the menu are espresso, cappuccino, maple latte, matcha, chai and more. The laidback, outdoor space is perfect for catching up with friends, grabbing a drink with coworkers, or getting some fresh air with your four-legged friends. 

641 Tillery St

Houndstooth Coffee

What started as a small coffee shop in North Lamar, Houndstooth has grown to a whopping eight locations (five of which are in Austin). Serving high-quality espresso and teas sourced from local and national farms, this cafe is heaven on earth for hardcore espresso lovers and tea drinkers. Visit Houndstooth’s North Lamar location to see where the magic all started, or Laurel’s on Ed Edstein Blvd. for new scenery. 

2001 Ed Bluestein Blvd

iced coffee, hot coffee
Mañana
Mañana

Mañana

If you’re looking for a good-tasting coffee shop straight out of a Pinterest board, don’t look past Mañana. With its charming blue tiles adorning the coffee bar, lush foliage and warm wooden accents, this place is an aesthetic spot to work from. Mañana prides itself on sourcing beans locally and crafting freshly made pastries that can not do any wrong — especially their chocolate croissant and cinnamon roll. Choose from a drip coffee, a latte infused with house-made syrups or a seasonal special like the white chocolate raspberry matcha. With one location in South Congress and another in the Seaholm District, Mañana has climbed its way to being a local favorite. 

1603 S Congress Ave

Medici Roasting 

Founded in 2006, Medici Roasting is where coffee and community meet. With six locations in the 512, there’s no shortage of opportunities to get in your daily dose of caffeine. The Springdale General location doubles as a roasting facility and spacious cafe, featuring high-top chairs, cushioned seating and outdoor tables. What’s neat is that the location shares a space with creative offices, restaurants and other small businesses in a multi-use development space, so there are plenty of things to do afterward. 

1023 Springdale Rd Suite 1A

Merit Coffee

The coffee at Merit takes a journey before it reaches your cup. Sourced from Africa or Central and South America, the beans make their way to the Lone Star State for roasting and brewing before finally landing in your cup. Whether you’re catching up with loved ones or tackling work tasks, Merit offers a warm and inviting space to sip on your favorite roasts. 

222 West Ave #120

white shelves with towels, oils, bins, ceramics, plant, poster on wall
Palomino
Palomino

Palomino Coffee

Palomino is worth a visit for aesthetics alone: desert plants, earthy tones and a geometric bookshelf stocked with local goodies. But beyond the looks, other reasons to go include house-roasted beans, friendly baristas and seasonal lattes that’ll make your tastebuds jump for joy. A note: The place can get packed, so it’s recommended to go early if you want to secure a seat. 

4136 E 12th St

Plaza Colombian Coffee 

Desnudo isn’t the only shop serving up Colombian coffee. If you haven’t been acquainted, meet Plaza Colombian Coffee. By day, it’s an artsy cafe serving coffee and specialty lattes. By night, the space transforms into a bar and a live music joint. They’re known for their Houston Bogota, a honey cinnamon iced cappuccino, and the Sweet Bee, a honey cinnamon latte topped with house whipped cream. This South Austin establishment also offers empanadas, arepas and other mouthwatering pastries. Plus, there’s plenty of indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy your cup of Joe. 

3842 S Congress Ave

