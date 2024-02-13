Chicago

8 Black-Owned Restaurants in Chicago to Try, Stat

From a spot serving up four-course alligator dinners to quite possibly the best taco stand in the city

By Danielle Braff @daniellebraff
February 13, 2024 6:47 am
Sandwich from Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, one of the best Black-owned restaurants in Chicago
Getting hungry yet?
Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern

Do we love these restaurants because they’re in Chicago? Because they’re Black-owned businesses? Or because they taste so good that we can’t wait to return even before we’ve finished our meals? Check, check, check. These spots, which serve everything from tacos to barbecue, run the gamut of flavors and cuisines. February is Black History Month, so be sure to give them some love in the next few weeks — if you do, we have no doubt you’ll be back for seconds in the months to come.

Virtue Restaurant

Prepare to be transported to the South, where biscuits and honey are the perfect starters, and ideally followed by fried green tomatoes, shrimp with crawfish, and warm cornbread with honey butter with a side of buttered grits. This is comfort food, in the best way possible. At Virtue, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Erick Williams, you will be absolutely embraced by comfort, with large portions, friendly servers and lots of Southern hospitality. Be aware that there’s a reservation deposit required, and this fee is deducted from your final bill unless someone from your party is a no-show. Also, reservations are hard to come by, so be patient.

1462 E 53rd St.

The SoulFood Lounge

Every culture has its own soul food dish, and they’re all offered here at the SoulFood Lounge. Try the Grand Tasting Menu, which is three entrees and a drink for $59, and your soul will be very pleased (you could easily share this with another person, or have plenty of leftovers if you try to eat it alone). They have everything from a pot roast from Argentina to a teriyaki salmon from Japan to shrimp tamales from the Bayou. There are two locations, and both are on the smaller side, so reservations are limited to 90 minutes.

3804 W 16th St.; 10701 S Hale Ave.

Ribs laid out side-by-side
Soul & Smoke
www.neiljohnburger.com

Soul & Smoke

There are times when the wind is blowing fiercely when it seems like you can smell this spot from miles away. On those days, I feel like I’m drawn to Soul & Smoke like catnip. Chef D’Andre Carter learned to cook at his grandmother’s house on the South Side of Chicago before polishing his craft at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. Soul & Smoke is a true barbecue dream, serving up ribs, mac and cheese, cornbread, brisket and more at their two locations and food truck.

1601 Payne St., Evanston; 3057 N Rockwell St., Chicago

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Chicago
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Chicago
 First date, anniversary or no reason at all? Here’s where to book a table.

Garifuna Flava

This Chicago staple has been serving up Caribbean food for more than a decade. They closed their dining room for a bit and were only doing catering orders, but they’re back open again (if you were waiting for a sign to go back, this is it). We come here whenever we’re craving jerk chicken, conch fritters and fried ripe plantains. Don’t leave without grabbing a slice of the caramel pound cake.

2518 W 63rd St.

Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern

It’s all about the Cajun food here: fried chicken sliders, shrimp po’ boys, alligator subs and the catfish. Chef Erick Williams of Virtue opened this restaurant in honor of his late aunt Daisy and his uncle Stew who loved Louisiana and great food. You’ll taste both in this colorful, casual Hyde Park eatery (located in the Jolly Pumpkin’s former spot). Stop in for happy hour for some super cheap eats.

5215 S Harper Ave.

Poster on a wall in front of tables in a dining area
Taylor’s Tacos
Taylor’s Tacos

Taylor’s Tacos

This new-ish taco joint (opened in May 2023) by couple Taylor and Maya Mason has been years — maybe even decades — in the making. The two took a winding road to get their taco shop started, including college, caretaking and other business adventures before scoring the “Best taco in Chicago” accolade from Good Morning America this summer. It’s easy to see why they stood out: These aren’t your typical tacos. They mix ingredients like shrimp with sweet potatoes, and steak with chicken and asparagus, to move outside traditional taco territory. Be sure to request extra special sauce — you won’t regret it.

1512 W Taylor St.

Ethiopian Diamond

Pro tip for newbies: Ethiopian food is meant to be eaten without silverware, which is part of the fun. Owner and Executive Chef Almaz Yigizaw is always happy to explain the food and experience here, and many a Chicagoan has walked through his doors. Open since 1996, this institution is known for its samplers, which are served on a tangy, spongy bread that’s the perfect accompaniment for the meat, veggies and potatoes on top (they’re also very happy to accommodate vegetarians and vegans). The portions are more than generous, and best paired with an Ethiopian beer.

6120 N Broadway

Frontier

We love everything Chef Brian Jupiter does at Frontier. From his four-course alligator dinners (yes, alligator tastes like chicken), to his whole-animal experience (choose between wild boar, goat, alligator, lamb, pig, short rib, salmon, antelope, wagyu and tomahawk ribeye), to his James Beard Award semifinalist nod, it’s clear you’re in the hands of a pro. This West Town restaurant is all about the family gathering experience and the belief that Southern comfort is an art form.

1072 N Milwaukee Ave.

More Like This

Spread of brunch food at Cindy's
Where to Go for the Best Brunch in Chicago Right Now
Customers shop at Shuga Records during Record Store Day in Chicago on April 13, 2019
The 20 Best Record Stores in Chicago Right Now
Glasses of wine and wine bottles
Chicago’s 7 Best Wine Bars
Rooftop seating area with fireplace overlooking Chicago's city skyline at the Peninsula hotel downtown
The 8 Best Hotels in Downtown Chicago

Chicago
Leisure > Food
Chicago > Food
Danielle Braff lives in Chicago with her husband, two daughters, two cats and a dog. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and more. When she's not...Read More

Most Popular

Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Running Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Titanium Knives, Waxed Jackets and a Piaget Polo Relaunch
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Macho brands like the NFL, Ford and Stanley are now courting young women through celebrities like Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney and social media influencers on TikTok
Macho Brands Eye a New Audience: Young Women

Recommended

Suggested for you

Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Running Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Titanium Knives, Waxed Jackets and a Piaget Polo Relaunch
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Macho brands like the NFL, Ford and Stanley are now courting young women through celebrities like Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney and social media influencers on TikTok
Macho Brands Eye a New Audience: Young Women

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Cities, Right This Way

Zuke Churoto (left) and Otoro at Kusakabe, one of the best omakase restaurants in San Francisco

Know Your Omakase: 10 Places to Try in San Francisco

Close-up of Nixta Taqueria’s duck carnitas taco, one of the best breakfast tacos in Austin, Texas

Where to Get the Best Breakfast Tacos in Austin

Spread of food in bowls on a table from Letena

Where to Eat the Best Ethiopian Food in DC

Sandwich from Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, one of the best Black-owned restaurants in Chicago

8 Black-Owned Restaurants in Chicago to Try, Stat

Explore More Cities

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.