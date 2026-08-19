Leisure > Style > Celebrity

Your Latest Vintage Tee Inspiration? Kristen Stewart.

Consider this your excuse to hunt for vintage merch, and potentially invest in some wide-leg white denim

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 19, 2026 2:24 pm EDT
a photo of Kristen Stewart in a black vintage Pixies T-shirt
No one is doing Thrasher-core better than Kristen Stewart.
XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty

Close your eyes and picture the following: slightly greasy hair, a faded band tee, oversized white jeans, beat-to-shit sneakers. Who comes to mind? A young Keanu Reeves underdressed for a ‘90s-era Warner premiere? Kurt Cobain kitted out in thrift-store rags? Or maybe just the coolest guy in the local skate crew? 

None of these guesses are technically wrong, but the answer I’m looking for is Kristen Stewart. While it’s easy to associate her with her earliest works — in particular the now-camp classic Twilight — the actress has cemented herself as one of Hollywood’s coolest customers over the past decade, powered by (among other things) a slate of cult indie flicks, a decade-long Chanel partnership and a permanent spot among the #cigflunecer Mount Rushmore.

In tandem with this vibe evolution, Stewart has quietly developed a reputation as a vintage T-shirt savant an elite dresser. On the red carpet, certainly, but more so regarding her everyday style, a proto-punk, workwear-leaning aesthetic, mostly involving stained chore coats, obscure band tees and vintage Carhartts, that’s increasingly being compared to that of a pre-internet heartthrob.

a photo of Kristen Stewart in a black tee shirt and white pants
Skater boy, perfected.
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Stewart’s latest look is a lock for her best ‘90s homage yet. Doing press in Manhattan for the forthcoming stoner comedy The Wrong Girls, Stewart was scoped wearing a menswear-coded combo yanked straight out of an early Jake Phelps edition of Thrasher: a boxy, vintage Pixies tee — a merch deep cut from the band’s 1997 compilation album — paired with wide-leg, rolled white denim and black suede Adidas sneakers.

The outfit has something for everyone: proportion-primed short kings, eBay crawlers, patina obsessives, even grooming gurus (Stewart’s wolf shag remains the hottest haircut on the market). An extremely simple, highly replicable ensemble, albeit executed at the highest levels of casual swag, it’s also an excellent reminder that we could all stand to chill out a bit with our ‘fits. And that you should definitely start hunting for more vintage tees.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

a man with curly black hair in a black suit and red plaid shirt
Dominic Sessa Is Taking “Tony” Press Tour Tailoring to Parts Unknown 
A photo of actor Theo James in a light grey suit and blue shirt and Andrew Garfield in a blue suit
Andrew Garfield and Theo James Had a Good Old-Fashioned Watch-Off at Wimbledon
Actors Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson standing in a line and smiling for a photo
“The Odyssey” Premiere Delivered Menswear of Epic Proportions
David Beckham watching a tennis match
At Wimbledon, David Beckham Sports the Underdog of Luxury Watches

Leisure > Style > Celebrity
Leisure
Leisure > Style

Recommended

Suggested for you

Platinum Watches
The Best Platinum Watches (Because It Never Hurts to Look)
a model in a white button down under a navy embroidered sweater
Noah Hasn’t Changed a Bit. That’s a Great Thing.
a man reading on a bench by the beach.
Your Best Beach Reading Day Ever Starts Here
A layout of fragrance ingredients in a Le Labo scent
The Best Le Labo Fragrances (That Aren’t Santal 33)

IRL: A bi-weekly report on where to go and why.

We're always on the scene eating, drinking and traveling near and far to bring you the best of what's happening out in the real world.

More Leisure, Right This Way

a photo of Kristen Stewart in a black vintage Pixies T-shirt

Your Latest Vintage Tee Inspiration? Kristen Stewart.

Two side-by-side images of a Doxa watch.

Doxa Revived a Classic Dive Chronograph. How Does It Hold Up?

A model rolling a quince suitcase

Is the Quince Aluminum Carry-On Really as Good as Rimowa?

Catch flights in better 'fits

Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese