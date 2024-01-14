Leisure > Drinks > Beer

Moving a Brewery Is More Challenging Than You Might Think

Logistics matter when it comes to craft beer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 14, 2024 7:25 pm
Beer cans
Logistics play a big role in brewing, whether the scale is small or large.
Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Finding the right location for a craft brewery is an essential challenge for many would-be brewers, but it’s far from the only one. Guinness’s brewery famously has a 9,000-year lease; other establishments don’t have quite as sweet a deal. And in some cases, that can lead to an early departure from the beer world — earlier this week, for instance, the New Jersey-based Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company announced its closure due to being unable to renew its own lease.

And then there’s the case of London’s Forest Road Brewing Co., which literally moved a brewing house from another continent. In a new article for Punch, Mark Dredge recounted the logistical challenges when Forest Road purchased a building — yes, an entire building — from Russian River Brewing, located in the Bay Area.

So, yes — this is a task that involved moving a building from the Pacific coast of the United States to London. Not exactly the kind of logistical maneuver you see every day. Which begs the question: how did they pull it off?

The answer involved disassembling all of the components of the brew house so that they would fit into two 40-foot-long shipping containers, and then putting those on a boat which would, eventually, dock near the site in London where Forest Road planned to rebuild the brew house. This was delayed even further by the early days of the pandemic, but the first beer was produced in the rebuilt facility in late 2021.

A New Brewery’s “Raw Beer” Approach to Malt Is a Step Closer to Sustainable Brews
A New Brewery’s “Raw Beer” Approach to Malt Is a Step Closer to Sustainable Brews
 Cool Cousin is breaking away from one of the methods that’s most core to traditional brewing

As for why Forest Road’s founder Pete Brown opted for this approach, Dredge explained that Brown had brainstormed his ideal facility — and then saw that the space Russian River was selling lined up with his goals nearly perfectly. Working with an existing brew house had one other benefit, in Brown’s mind — he knew that this facility could produce delicious beer. It’s hard to argue with a compelling proof of concept.

More Like This

Alaskan Brewing beer cans
This Long-Running Craft Brewery Is Embracing New Ways of Sustainability
This Tiny Pacific Coast Town Is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Weekend Away
This Tiny Pacific Coast Town Is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Weekend Away
Brooklyn Brewery's Fonio Rising
Brooklyn Brewery Is Bringing an Ancient African Grain to Mainstream Beer
Richard Bloomfield, Zachary Day and Gregory Williams of Funkytown Brewery pictured left to right
How This Black-Owned Craft Brewery Found Success at Warp Speed

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pacific Ocean
Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too
Michael Mann
Will Michael Mann's "Heat" Sequel Also Involve a Return to Film?
An adult in a camo winter jacket sledding down a hill.
How to Go Sledding as an Adult, According to a Skateboarder
Jordan Ferrone sitting in a freezing ice bath. He's done a cold plunge every day for over 365 days.
The Goal: 100 Ice Baths Over 100 Days. A Year Later, He’s Still Going.
Alejandro Reynal, Four Seasons president and CEO. We spoke with him about the state of luxury travel.
A Chat With the Four Seasons CEO on the State of Luxury Travel
Protests in France
Macron's Response to Gérard Depardieu Sparks Protests in France

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Culture, Right This Way

Pacific Ocean

Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too

Beer cans

Moving a Brewery Is More Challenging Than You Might Think

Michael Mann

Will Michael Mann's "Heat" Sequel Also Involve a Return to Film?

Protests in France

Macron's Response to Gérard Depardieu Sparks Protests in France

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Arc’teryx Jackets, Sonos Turntables and CES Drops

JH Han, CEO of Samsung Electronics speaks at the Samsung press conference on January 8, 2024 at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Best and Worst of AI at CES

Two figures walking across a wintry landscape, with a pink-blue sky in the background. We look at how many minutes you should spend outside during the winter.

How Many Minutes Per Day Should You Spend Outside During Winter?

a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background

The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men