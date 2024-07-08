Leisure > Drinks > Beer

Kirin Ichiban Is Getting a New Brewing Partner in the US

New Belgium will produce Kirin Ichiban in the United States beginning in 2025

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 8, 2024 1:09 pm
Kirin building
Kirin Ichiban is changing its U.S. brewing partners.
Kirin Holdings

Change is afoot for Kirin Ichiban and Kirin Light — the latter of which got high marks in InsideHook’s rankings of light beer — at least for fans of both beers in the United States. And yet this change is also the kind that, if all goes well, will go largely unnoticed by drinkers used to the taste of either or both. New Belgium Brewing recently announced it will take over the production of both beers in the United States from Kirin’s current brewing partner, Anheuser-Busch.

The changeover is set to take place by the end of 2024, with New Belgium handling production and sales beginning next year. New Belgium’s brewing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina will be used for the production of Kirin Ichiban and Kirin Light.

That news isn’t all that shocking considering that Kirin Holdings bought New Belgium back in 2019. “We appreciate Anheuser-Busch’s many years of strong business partnership supporting Kirin Ichiban and Kirin Light in the U.S.,” said Kirin’s General Manager of Overseas Business Department, Masakazu Ashida, in a statement. “Moving these brands to New Belgium is a logical decision as we consider the strategic direction of our business in the U.S. for years to come.”

Moving a Brewery Is More Challenging Than You Might Think
Moving a Brewery Is More Challenging Than You Might Think
 Logistics matter when it comes to craft beer

As Pete O’Connell reported at VinePair, this move ends a long-running partnership between Kirin and Anheuser-Busch, which saw the latter producing the former’s beer beginning in 1996. The New Belgium deal is far from Kirin’s only booze-related deal in the U.S.; New Belgium bought Bell’s in 2021 and Kirin has owned Four Roses since 2002. As for this latest announcement, we’ll know in a few months what it means for the experience of actually drinking Kirin Ichiban in 2025 and beyond. Hopefully, the changeover will be seamless.

More Like This

top view of tasty pieces cheese with blue mold on black slate background. An Oregon brewery just made a beer out of blue cheese.
An Oregon Brewery Made a Beer Out of Blue Cheese
Close up of two men's hands holding beer glasses
A New Brewery’s “Raw Beer” Approach to Malt Is a Step Closer to Sustainable Brews
The first three bottle releases from Shiner Spirits
This Historic Texas Brewery Is Now Making Spirits
Richard Bloomfield, Zachary Day and Gregory Williams of Funkytown Brewery pictured left to right
How This Black-Owned Craft Brewery Found Success at Warp Speed

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Watches

New York's Luxury Watch Thefts Are Part of a Larger Trend

Vessev Hydrofoil

This Electric Hydrofoil Is Currently Being Tested in New Zealand

J.Crew x The Bear

“The Bear” x J.Crew Really Said Fak It, Restock

Kirin building

Kirin Ichiban Is Getting a New Brewing Partner in the US

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours