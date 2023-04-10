Don’t believe the haters. The 2023 New York International Auto Show is here, and despite grumblings among some corners of the media, the auto show is not dead. It’s just evolved — and in a way that might be better for you, the car shopper.

People said the New York Auto Show was on the decline last year too, but we found lots to love, including electric concepts, family-friendly SUVs, covetable supercars and even a slick 1969 Ford Bronco restoration from Sydney Sweeney (which has since morphed into a full-blown ad campaign).

There’s plenty more to get excited about again this year, and you can see it all at the Javits Center through April 16. Sure, there may not be as many headline-making debuts or concept cars that send shockwaves through the industry, but there are enough of the normal marquee exhibits, along with a number of vehicles that were previously announced but are being shown in-person for the first time. There are also those autos, like the Lamborghini Urus Performante we recently reviewed, that most just don’t get a chance to see in their day-to-day life.

As the industry moves towards electric vehicles, auto shows like this are actually getting a surprise boost, too. Last year, the New York event debuted an EV test track where attendees can actually drive a range of cars inside. This year, the 83,000-square-foot course on Level 1 will feature new handling and maneuvering obstacles, and offer up for test drives the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya, Kia Niro, and BMW iX and i4 M50. If you’ve never driven an EV before, or your only experience is with the Tesla that your fanatic friend talks about 24/7, then this is a great opportunity to get behind the wheel. And expect other expos to follow suit, since it’s easier to put together a large-scale driving experience indoors when the cars aren’t belching out exhaust fumes.

Whether or not you’ll be making it in person, here’s a rundown of our eight favorite vehicles from the show, all of which you’ll eventually be able to buy in some form.

Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Genesis

Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept

Genesis has been on an absolute tear in the last few years. From SUVs to EVs to sedans, the luxury arm of Hyundai has been proving itself over and over again. If you’re not on the Genesis train, it’s time to acquaint yourself.

The new GV80 Coupe Concept is actually inspired by the X Speedium Coupe that captivated us at last year’s show (and that one was inspired by another concept from the previous year). Now, Genesis is finally ready to move out of the ideation phase and into the real world: They’ve confirmed this variant will get a production model sometime in the next year. Our only qualm? They’re continuing the frankly ridiculous trend of calling four-door SUVs “coupes.” But I guess this is what you get when sedans are on the chopping black and crossovers are the new entry-level.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Ford

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

We’ve been hearing about the Mustang Dark Horse for a while, but this is the first time Ford has trotted it out in public. The track-friendly version of the new seventh-generation Mustang features a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that will make 500 horsepower, making it the most powerful model of the new 2024 lineup. (There will also be two track-only variants available, the Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R.) It looks, and sounds, like an absolute beast.

You’ll be able to pick up a base 2024 Mustang for under $31,000, but for this high-end performance model you’ll still come in under $58,000 (that’s MSRP). That should entice a lot of drivers when these go on sale this summer.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Ram

2025 Ram 1500 REV

Ram has been teasing its entry into the electric pickup truck wars for a while. Now, we finally know what the Ram 1500 REV will bring to the table. First, it won’t be available until next year as a 2025 model (which means there’s still a chance for the Cybertruck to beat it to market…right?). The big news though is that, with the largest battery pack available, it is aiming to offer a range up to 500 miles. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning offers up to 320 miles at most, the Hummer EV up to 329 miles, and both the Rivian R1T and upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV up to 400 miles. So if this gets the EPA stamp of approval, this will be a major coup.

It can also tow up to 14,000 pounds. However, just like all other electric trucks, it’ll likely lose significant range at that capacity. As with all vehicles, the proof will be in the production models, which are slated to become available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe Jeep

2024 Jeep Wrangler

There were no new vehicles announced from Jeep — still waiting on that all-electric Wrangler — but what they did unveil will be helpful for people trying to decide between a Bronco or Wrangler. Along with a 2024 refresh for their top-selling off-roader, which includes a new take on the iconic seven-slot grille design and an upgrade to the standard infotainment setup, there are two new trim options: the Sport S 4xe, which will become the most affordable version of the plug-in hybrid Wrangler, and the Rubicon X, which sits above the standard Rubicon variant and is available with both gas-powered and 4xe models.

Plus, Rubicon buyers now get the opportunity to add a factory-installed, 8,000-pound-capacity winch, and 4xe buyers now get something called a Power Box, which includes four 120-volt outlets to power external devices. All of these new options are available to order now, with the vehicles hitting dealerships later this year. More opportunities to join the Wrangler club, coming right up.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Subaru

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

The Subaru Crosstrek is joining the Outback and Forester among the brand’s Wilderness family, a trim option which takes these already outdoorsy SUVs and makes them certified trail-ready.

As we detailed in our review of the Forester Wilderness, this isn’t just an exterior makeover (though that is part of the package, with redesigned bumpers, armor-like cladding around the vehicle and an anti-glare hood decal in matte black), but a performance one, too. The drivetrain has been beefed up for off-road handling, the towing capacity has been doubled to 3,500 pounds, and an upgraded suspension raises the ground clearance. In short, it’s an all-in-one adventure package for those who don’t want to beef up their weekend warrior chariot on their own time. You may be able to get one ahead of autumn adventures and next winter’s snowy driving, as these’ll start hitting dealers in the fall.

2023 Toyota Prius Prime Toyota

2023 Toyota Prius Prime

In December, we got a look at the redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius, a mild hybrid without a plug. But the revamped 2023 Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid, is finally ready for prime time. Can it convince you to make the transition to electrification without going full EV? It should, what with a larger 13.6-kWH battery and a more powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The all-electric range on this five-passenger hatchback is up to a whopping 44 miles, which may not seem like a lot when you can buy EVs with up to 500 miles range (see above); but if you look at it a different way, the range has increased 19 miles from the old Prius Prime, and 44 miles is more than most Americans drive in a day. Theoretically, you could use this plug-in hybrid like a full EV most of the time, but still have the option to use gas when you need it. Okay, who’s interested now?

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric, Limited and N Line

Hyundai’s Kona model gets a complete redesign for 2024, and once again gasoline and electric models are both on offer for this small SUV. Whereas the original Kona was perfectly inoffensive in the design department, the new look brings in some of the Ioniq line’s angular swagger. If you’re looking for an affordable EV that’ll fit your whole family, the Kona is a strong contender. But if you aren’t ready to give up gas quite yet, the non-electrified models are available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Atkinson engine or a more powerful 1.6-liter four-cylinder direct-injected, turbocharged option. Economical, responsible, but with a welcome dose of zest. Expect these later this year.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept

We’re used to seeing concept cars that have (literally) unbelievable acceleration and bodywork straight out of F-Zero. The biggest surprise we got this year, however, is a Disney-themed Hyundai. If you just rolled your eyes, consider that “[t]his is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney’s iconic characters for an artistic collaboration with an automaker,” as Hyundai explained. This is a big deal, even if you don’t car for the Mouse.

We’re already big fans of Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 5, and here they’ve taken the sculpted EV and customized it to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. It starts with a unique paint job called Gravity Gold Matte, extends to the headlights and taillights which are enhanced with animations, and continues into the cabin with a synchronized light show like you’re in one of their theme parks, among other features. You may have to wish upon a star to score one of these, though. This concept is a preview of a real deal production model coming in late 2023, but Hyundai says it will have “extremely limited availability.”