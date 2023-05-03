London is famous for its slew of stately, historic hotels that offer hefty doses of five-star amenities, multiple bars and restaurants, marble-clad lobbies and yesteryear glamour. However, if you’re seeking more intimate accommodations that will have you feeling like a local without sacrificing on chicness or cuisine, look no further than Beaverbrook Townhouse, sister property of Surrey’s famed Beaverbrook Estate that brings a bit of English countryside elegance to the big city.

The townhouse is nestled among a slew of other idyllic residential homes overlooking Cadogan Gardens on Chelsea’s Sloane Street, known for its excellent shopping and for being the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, before she married. You’ll blend right in with the townies, taking your morning strolls through the gardens, dining at Granger & Co. or Ottolenghi for lunch, and popping in and out of Sloane Square station to explore the city. However, you will have to stave off the temptation to linger for hours inside this cozy, colorful property that offers some of the best drinking and dining around, as well as generous rooms and suites that are perfect for squeezing in a bit of work or recuperating from a touch of jet lag.

The Library Beaverbrook

The Vibe

Beaverbrook Townhouse boasts a “come one, come all” atmosphere, similar to the historic London theaters that inspire its rooms and suites, making it an excellent option for business trips, family vacations and romantic city getaways alike. You’ll be welcomed to the charming brick townhouse by a friendly butler before being ushered into a glamorous, lacquered world of color and pattern that the British have such a knack for creating. There is definitely a comfortable, boutique feel throughout the townhome, but there is also a sense of five-star comfort and hospitality that offers guests the best of both worlds.

Studio Suite seating area Beaverbrook

The Old Vic Beaverbrook

The Accommodations

Those who have stayed at the show-stopping Beaverbrook Estate will recognize interior designer Nicola Harding’s handiwork throughout the property, as it offers a convivial, colorful dose of the English Countryside while paying homage to London’s rich history of the arts. Each accommodation is named after an iconic theater landmark, such as Shakespeare’s Globe, The Savoy and Drury Lane, and references to these properties are peppered throughout the rooms, giving each their own identity and design.

The property offers two primary types of five-star boutique accommodations: deluxe rooms and studio suites, as well as the option to book the executive, or first floor, of bedrooms to create a series of up to five adjoining spaces for families or group stays.The hotel’s generously appointed sleep spaces are equipped with state-of-the-art bathroom fixtures and Bamford toiletries, oversized king beds, designated sitting areas, cozy workspaces and complimentary minibars full of delicious local and regional goodies.

Chirashi Don Lunch Set Beaverbrook

The Food & Beverage

One of the top reasons to stay at Beaverbrook Townhouse is for optimal proximity to the hotel’s drinking and dining establishments. The property is home to The Fuji Grill, an impeccable Japanese restaurant that features a range of offerings from kid-friendly bento box menus to 12- and 20-course omakase experiences at the chef’s counter. Be sure to book at least one of your dinners there during your stay for some of the city’s best sushi and seasonally inspired Japanese dishes.

The Fuji Grill will also be your morning destination for breakfast each day. Depending on the type of booking you have, breakfast may be included in your stay, and you won’t want to miss it. From house-made granola and yogurt topped with Beaverbrook Estate honey to a full English Breakfast with a contemporary twist, the menu is full of fresh, seasonal and organic ingredients that will leave you feeling ready to start your day, whether it’s full of business meetings, sight-seeing or leisurely activities.

You’ll also want to ensure you’re back in time for happy hour at the Art Deco-inspired Sir Frank’s Bar. Rub shoulders with guests and locals alike seeking some of the best cocktails and bar snacks in the neighborhood, thanks to clever menus full of London and Japanese flair. Nori tacos and saketinis, anyone?

The Butterfly Room Beaverbrook

The Extras

While you won’t find 5,000-square-foot wellness facilities and celebrity-helmed bakeries inside Beaverbrook Townhouse, those are exactly the reasons to stay at a place like this. If you’re all about having a locally minded, authentic London experience, count on the property’s kind and knowledgeable Host Team to help you create the ultimate stay, whether you’re in need of theater tickets to the West End’s hottest show or advice on what to do for a long weekend with a toddler in tow.

If you are seeking a bit of wellness during your stay, Beaverbrook partners with KXU, a local boutique fitness studio that offers 20 types of classes for every type of fitness enthusiast, plus personal training sessions and a medi-spa. The hotel also offers in-room spa treatments with some of London’s best practitioners. And if a weekend at Beaverbrook Townhouse leaves you dreaming of a countryside getaway away from the hustle and bustle, there is an option to book a “City to Silence” package that allows guests to experience a weekend at both properties, with private transfers back and forth to London experience the range of beauty and hospitality Beaverbrook has to offer.