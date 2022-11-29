The 20 Best Airbnbs on and Around Lake Tahoe

There’s never a bad time to visit Lake Tahoe — and when it comes to lodgings, nothing fits the vibe like a cabin in the woods. Repeat visitors probably already know where they want to stay — and you’ll find plenty of options below for covetable spots from Carnelian Bay to South Lake Tahoe.

First-timers should know that Tahoe has two distinct sides, so depending on the season and trip focus, it’s worth considering where you’ll want to be based. With its downtown area, hotels and casinos, and proximity to Heavenly Mountain, the southern destinations on the Nevada side offer the livelier option. North Lake Tahoe, meanwhile, leans more low-key and closer to nature, with smaller towns like Kings Beach and Crystal Bay, fewer people and earlier store closing times. It’s also close to Northstar Resort.

Snow’s officially falling on Tahoe — make your reservations now or miss the coziest season of all.

Location: Carnelian Bay

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.97

Vibe: An OG 1940s Tahoe cabin turned Scandi-chic four-season escape

Amenities: Large deck. Outdoor fire pit. Private dock. Chef’s kitchen. Wood-burning stove.

Other things to know: The cabin enjoys sneak-a-peek lake and mountain views. It’s located a two-minute walk to the beach and pier and 10 minutes by car to National Forest trails.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Super cute and clean place with amazing interior design. If you love to cook, the kitchen is well stocked with high quality cookware.”

Location: Kings Beach

Rooms: 1

Rating: 4.74

Vibe: Role-play Hansel and Gretel at this storybook gingerbread cottage.

Amenities: Kayaks. Cruiser bikes. Gas barbecue. Board games. HDTV with Roku

Other things to know: The one-of-a-kind cabin has two full bathrooms and sleeps up to five adults with a queen and single in the bedroom, plus a pullout in the living room.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Absolutely beautiful property, so charming and cozy. Very pet friendly. Just what we were looking for for a little getaway.”

Location: Glenbrook

Rooms: 7

Rating: 4.88

Vibe: For that next multi-generational family reunion

Amenities: Outdoor seating area with fire pit and BBQ. Billiards. Ping pong. Piano. Office space.

Other things to know: The professional chef-style kitchen, dining room and fireplaces make it easy to stay in — but its Zephyr Cove location means South Tahoe is just minutes away by car.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Unique house with tons of room for everyone! The deck was where we ended up every night roasting marshmallows and looking at the stars.”

Location: Tahoma

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.84

Vibe: This stunner featured in Sunset Magazine.

Amenities: Lake access. Outdoor dining area. Wood-burning fireplace. Record Player. Yoga mat. Vegan bath products by Public Goods.

Other things to know: If you can tear yourself away, the barn is within walking distance of Sugar Pine Beach, with coffee shops and restaurants and minutes by car in Tahoe City.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “One of the most beautiful and well appointed AirBNB’s we have ever rented. The architecture is stunning and the furnishings are comfy.”

Location: Carnelian Bay

Rooms: 1

Rating: 4.90

Vibe: Switzerland meets Lake Tahoe for bibliophiles and wannabe librarians.

Amenities: Roku with Netflix. Books. Kitchenette. Backyard.

Other things to know: Located a 10-minute drive to Tahoe City and Kings Beach, the loft apartment can sleep up to three people and features lovely lake views from its small balcony.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “We loved our stay at Greg’s cabin!! The location cannot be beat, close to Garwoods and other great restaurants and hikes. Access to a private beach/pier area and an absolutely beautiful rustic looking interior.”

Location: Incline Village

Rooms: 5

Rating: 4.62

Vibe: If you need me, I’ll be on the top deck swinging chair with a ​​ glass bottle of Malbec.

Amenities: Hot tub. Spacious deck. Barbecue grill. Pet-friendly. Indoor fireplace.

Other things to know: Despite its rather remote-feeling location, Northstar Diamond Peak Ski Resort and Sand Harbor beaches are both a short drive away.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Breathtaking views that change throughout the day as the sun highlights different parts of the lake and mountains. Great house, plenty of room and privacy for a large group.”

Location: Kings Beach

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.92

Vibe: A slice of Instagram-worthy A-frame heaven

Amenities: Books. Board games. Indoor fireplace. Lake access. Private backyard. Gas barbecue. Beach essentials (towels, blankets, umbrellas, snorkeling gear). EV charger.

Other things to know: Perfect for a family of four or two couples, Kings Beach, restaurants and shops are an easy 10-minute walk away. The fenced-in backyard is super dog-friendly.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Great spot, especially enjoyable to be able to bring my pup along. Great walking distance to downtown and stunning views of the lake.”

Location: Tahoe Vista

Rooms: 5

Rating: 4.74

Vibe: Kind of like stepping into the pages of an Architectural Digest spread

Amenities: Wraparound patio. Spa. Pool table. Foosball. Shuffleboard. Barbecue grill. Crib. TV.

Other things to know: The panoramic views from this immaculately appointed lakefront home landed it a spot on CBS series Staycation. Its easy access to ski resorts and summer activities like kayaking at Emerald Bay are another major draw.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “It was a great experience. The view is gorgeous, and the location is convenient to Kings Beach and Safeway. Highly recommended.”

Location: South Lake Tahoe

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.97

Vibe: A woodsy South Tahoe escape for skiers and summer visitors

Amenities: Private gate backyard. BBQ Grill. Outdoor dining area. Fire pit. Hot tub. Board games.

Other things to know: The cabin is located in a quiet neighborhood that’s close to Heavenly and the lake and within walking distance to coffee shops and bars on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “I would definitely book again and again, and in different seasons! Couldn’t have asked for a better Airbnb experience.”

Location: Tahoe City

Rooms: 3

Rating: 4.95

Vibe: Enviable interiors will impress the most discerning of Elle Decor fans

Amenities: Beach and lake access. Private backyard. Barbecue grill. Saltwater hot tub. Peloton(!). Dedicated workspace. Children’s books and toys. Washer/dryer. Air conditioning.

Other things to know: Lots of thoughtfully curated extra touches feature in this uber-stylish A-frame, from a welcome basket and deck games like Connect Four to arty coffee table books.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Beautiful place that exceeded the listing and expectations. Really well designed with lots of small little details in every corner of the house.”

Careless Tourists Are Loving Lake Tahoe to Death "You're part of the sustainable future of tourism. It’s just about being responsible with your trash.”

Location: Homewood

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.99

Vibe: Vintage 1963 A-frame turned trendy retreat

Amenities: Backyard. Gas grill. Hot tub. Picnic table. Adirondack chairs. TV with cable. Fireplace. Security cameras. Fast wifi. Pets allowed.

Other things to know: Two bedrooms, a living room pullout and two bathrooms provides ample space for six to get comfy without feeling cramped in this stylishly refurbed mid-mod cabin.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Stay here! It’s the perfect little home in a quiet forested neighborhood close to all the action. The interior is immaculate and has every amenity.”

Location: Carnelian Bay

Rooms: 5

Rating: 4.90

Vibe: A moody chalet-style home that whispers “elevated mountain escape for Millennials”

Amenities: Hot tub. Fire pit but bring your own wood (BYOW). BBQ. Outdoor seating and dining area. Dedicated workspace. Pool table. Theater room. TV. Fireplace. Washer/Dryer.

Other things to know: Minutes from the shores of Lake Tahoe, modern architectural design and a spacious deck for stargazing add to the overall ambience of this five-bed, six-bath home.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Great stay with a group of 11 friends, we fit with ease. The huge kitchen, hot tub, and fire pit all were amazing to have! Would stay again.”

Location: Incline Village

Rooms: 1

Rating: 4.94

Vibe: Modern convenience meets rustic charm in this cozy upstairs corner unit

Amenities: Outdoor dining area. Grill. Beach essentials. Shared hot tub and sauna. HDTV with Amazon Prime. Books. Board games. Fast wifi. Parking garage and street parking.

Other things to know: Perfect for solo travelers and couples, this one-bedroom unit is just steps away from private beaches, the Hyatt hotel/casino, restaurants and Incline Village rec center.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “One for the books! Definitely worth staying here. Super homey. Our first time in Lake Tahoe and this Airbnb was the cherry on top.”

Location: Tahoe City

Rooms: 1

Rating: 4.93

Vibe: Be the cool kid whose parents let them move into the guest house during senior year.

Amenities: Private backyard. Parking on premises. Indoor fireplace. TV. Washer/dryer.

Other things to know: A short drive to many beautiful beaches on Lake Tahoe and two blocks from the Tahoe cross-country center, this above-garage studio near Dollar Point features a private entrance, full kitchen, hardwood floors and skylights that give it a bright, open feeling.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “An amazing stay with all the essentials needed for summer or winter! 10/10 would definitely come back!”

Location: Agate Bay

Rooms: 3

Rating: 4.52

Vibe: Get your best couple friends together for a weekend of lake walks and wine beside fire.

Amenities: Beach access. Hot tub. Gas grill. Private backyard. HDTV. Indoor gas fireplace.

Other things to know: A large living and dining area opens up to the kitchen for socializing. Patton Beach, restaurants like CB’s Bistro and Waterman’s Landing are within walking distance.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “This is a beautiful cabin with all the amenities in a great location. It was cozy while still feeling luxurious. We especially enjoyed the hot tub!”

Location: Tahoe Park

Rooms: 2

Rating: 4.91

Vibe: The lovely home-away-from-home that you won’t want to leave come Sunday.

Amenities: Fenced-in backyard. Barbecue grill. Deck. Outdoor shower. Sauna. Indoor gas fireplace. Apple TV. Tuft & Needle mattresses. Board games. Soaking tub. Nest heating.

Other things to know: Guests enjoy access to 3.5 acres of private park and beach areas, including sand volleyball courts, boat docking, bocce ball courts and horseshoe pits.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: ““We had a lovely stay at Blake’s Tahoe cottage. The location is fantastic with easy access to the lake. The house itself was very clean and perfectly charming.”

Location: Tahoma

Rooms: 5

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: Your aunt and uncle’s place — the ones you think might have won the lottery but aren’t sure

Amenities: Large deck. Hot tub. Grill. Entertainment area with large TV. Indoor fireplace.

Other things to know: The views are definitely a main feature here, but the home is surrounded by endless hiking and biking trails and has access to two private beaches during summer.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “This house was amazing and perfect for our family of 6. We were able to rent a boat from nearby and leave on the buoy for easy use.”

Location: Homewood

Rooms: 3

Rating: 4.95

Vibe: As the name suggests, it’s a total Tahoe gem.

Amenities: Beach and lake access. Private backyard. Gas grill. Dedicated workspace. Indoor fireplace. Games. Puzzles. Books. Roku

Other things to know: A short stroll to the lakefront beach this two-story cabin easily accommodates up to six thanks to its three bedrooms, two bathrooms and large living space.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “This house is PERFECT !! So clean and had everything we needed! Walking distance to the beach. Close drive to restaurants and shopping.”

Location: Kings Beach

Rooms: 2

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: Lakeside cabins don’t get cuter — or closer to everything — than this.

Amenities: Lake access. HDTV. Books. Indoor fireplace. Dedicated workspace. Super fast wifi.

Other things to know: Located directly across the street from Kings Beach. You’ll have your toes in the sand and a margarita in hand (from nearby Mexican restaurant Las Panchitas) in no time.

An actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “Andrea’s place is such a cute cabin in a perfect location…literally 2 min walk to Kings Beach and all the shopping.”

Location: Incline Village

Rooms: 2

Rating: 5.0

Vibe: Trendy loft in the Tahoe National Forest

Amenities: Private office. Outdoor deck for dining. Gas grill. One parking space. Indoor gas fire.

Other things to know: This newly renovated and spacious two-bedroom townhome is central to everything in Incline Village but conveniently located for outdoor activities around Lake Tahoe.

Actual thing a reviewer said about this house: “What a delight! It’s a beautiful home, well designed and decorated with comfortable furnishings. Very well appointed and within walking distance to great restaurants and shops. I would definitely book again.”