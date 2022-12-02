Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s been a jewelry resurgence in the past few years, as men have gravitated to rings, bracelets and necklaces as a way to express their personal style. Adding a simple dash of gold or silver to an outfit elevates it in a way that you might not expect. And you don’t need a big rope chain that looks like it’s tied to a ship’s anchor. Imagine a white T-shirt and jeans with a signet ring or a bracelet. It’s all about balance.

Jewelry is also much more affordable and accessible than it’s ever been. Among the brands doing high-quality work at attractive price points is Jaxxon, which offers a wide range of both basic and funky pieces. To help you start off your jewelry journey we’ve selected six of our favorite pieces from the brand.

Jaxxon Cuban Link Chain 5mm Gold A Cuban link is sturdy and built to stand the test of time. It pairs well with more casual clothing — think hoodies and sweats — but you can also pop on a sweater and some trousers and still feel comfortable. Jaxxon’s Cuban Link comes in four different lengths, ranging from 20” to 26”. The chain is gold bonded, 925 sterling silver-coated 3x with 14k gold for extra durability. Jaxxon : $159

Jaxxon Men’s Signet Ring A signet ring is one of the more discrete types of mens jewelry. It’s been worn by everyone from the Royal family to television’s favorite fictional mob boss, Tony Soprano. It’s a more minimalist approach to jewelry — eye-catching and extremely versatile. Unlike other pieces of jewelry, a ring is always on full display, so it has to be able to withstand a few bangs and abrasions and still look fresh. Jaxxon’s version is made with premium-grade 316L stainless steel and PVD plating for durability and scratch-resistance. It has a bold geometric modern cut, but its slim shape still feels like a nod to the more traditional signet ring designs. You can also add a free engraving for a splash of personal detailing and sentimental value. Jaxxon : $79

Jaxxon Classic Stud Earrings This classic stud earring is stunning and super affordable. It’s a 14K gold bonded earring with a level-5A circular Cubic Zirconia stone in the middle for a hint of flash. Earrings can be worn universally with a variety of different styles and outfits — pair it with a more casual look or something sporty and the entire outfit can still feel harmonious. Jaxxon : $59

Jaxxon Iced Out Cuban Bracelet 10mm Gold The Cuban Link Bracelet is already pretty bold, but throw some ice on there and you have one of the more stand-out jewelry pieces of any collection. It’s meant to turn heads and it’s meant to be one of the defining parts of your outfit. We say embrace the boldness and wear it with confidence. It’s like putting a more streetwear-focused lens on the classic ID bracelets that Marlon Brando and Paul Newman used to wear. Jaxxon : $199

Jaxxon Figaro Chain Bracelet If you’re looking for a more subtle piece that has a similar shape but without the same boldness, we recommend this Figaro Chain Bracelet. The chain is crafted in Italy using 925 sterling silver coated in Rhodium, which gives them added shine and durability. The Figaro chain is known for its two or three flat links followed by one larger, elongated link. It creates a beautiful shape that works for a variety of styles. It’s a simple, elegant design that can work in any wardrobe. Jaxxon : $149

Jaxxon Cuban Link + Rope Stack The act of stacking chains has grown dramatically in popularity of late, and here Jaxxon pairs their popular Cuban link and rope chains for an elegant set that could easily meet all your jewelry needs. Jaxxon : $158 $139