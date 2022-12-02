InsideHook
Style | December 2, 2022 10:44 am

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men

Adorn your neck and wrists with some new pieces

Jaxxon Hero Image
Jaxxon
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s been a jewelry resurgence in the past few years, as men have gravitated to rings, bracelets and necklaces as a way to express their personal style. Adding a simple dash of gold or silver to an outfit elevates it in a way that you might not expect. And you don’t need a big rope chain that looks like it’s tied to a ship’s anchor. Imagine a white T-shirt and jeans with a signet ring or a bracelet. It’s all about balance.

Jewelry is also much more affordable and accessible than it’s ever been. Among the brands doing high-quality work at attractive price points is Jaxxon, which offers a wide range of both basic and funky pieces. To help you start off your jewelry journey we’ve selected six of our favorite pieces from the brand.

Jaxxon Cuban Link Chain 5mm Gold
Jaxxon Cuban Link Chain 5mm Gold

A Cuban link is sturdy and built to stand the test of time. It pairs well with more casual clothing — think hoodies and sweats — but you can also pop on a sweater and some trousers and still feel comfortable. Jaxxon’s Cuban Link comes in four different lengths, ranging from 20” to 26”. The chain is gold bonded, 925 sterling silver-coated 3x with 14k gold for extra durability.

Jaxxon : $159
Jaxxon Men’s Signet Ring
Jaxxon Men’s Signet Ring

A signet ring is one of the more discrete types of mens jewelry. It’s been worn by everyone from the Royal family to television’s favorite fictional mob boss, Tony Soprano. It’s a more minimalist approach to jewelry — eye-catching and extremely versatile. Unlike other pieces of jewelry, a ring is always on full display, so it has to be able to withstand a few bangs and abrasions and still look fresh. Jaxxon’s version is made with premium-grade 316L stainless steel and PVD plating for durability and scratch-resistance. It has a bold geometric modern cut, but its slim shape still feels like a nod to the more traditional signet ring designs. You can also add a free engraving for a splash of personal detailing and sentimental value.

Jaxxon : $79
Jaxxon Classic Stud Earrings
Jaxxon Classic Stud Earrings

This classic stud earring is stunning and super affordable. It’s a 14K gold bonded earring with a level-5A circular Cubic Zirconia stone in the middle for a hint of flash. Earrings can be worn universally with a variety of different styles and outfits — pair it with a more casual look or something sporty and the entire outfit can still feel harmonious.

Jaxxon : $59
Jaxxon Iced Out Cuban Bracelet 10mm Gold
Jaxxon Iced Out Cuban Bracelet 10mm Gold

The Cuban Link Bracelet is already pretty bold, but throw some ice on there and you have one of the more stand-out jewelry pieces of any collection. It’s meant to turn heads and it’s meant to be one of the defining parts of your outfit. We say embrace the boldness and wear it with confidence. It’s like putting a more streetwear-focused lens on the classic ID bracelets that Marlon Brando and Paul Newman used to wear.

Jaxxon : $199
Jaxxon Figaro Chain Bracelet
Jaxxon Figaro Chain Bracelet

If you’re looking for a more subtle piece that has a similar shape but without the same boldness, we recommend this Figaro Chain Bracelet. The chain is crafted in Italy using 925 sterling silver coated in Rhodium, which gives them added shine and durability. The Figaro chain is known for its two or three flat links followed by one larger, elongated link. It creates a beautiful shape that works for a variety of styles. It’s a simple, elegant design that can work in any wardrobe.

Jaxxon : $149
Jaxxon Cuban Link + Rope Stack
Jaxxon Cuban Link + Rope Stack

The act of stacking chains has grown dramatically in popularity of late, and here Jaxxon pairs their popular Cuban link and rope chains for an elegant set that could easily meet all your jewelry needs.

Jaxxon : $158$139

More Like This

a collage of Todd Snyder gifts on a pink background
Todd Snyder’s Menswear Gifts Are Perfect for the Well-Dressed Dude in Your Life
A sampling of the best gifts to get the Gen Zer in your life this 2022 holiday season
The 13 Best Gifts to Give the Gen Zer in Your Life
Various bottles and cocktail books for InsideHook's boozy gift guide for 2022
The 14 Best Boozy Gifts for Every Type of Drinker

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Blink Outdoor security cameras

From Our Partner

Blink Security Cameras Are Up to 54% Off
a Helix mattress next to a bedsidetable

From Our Partner

The Huge Cyber Sale on Helix Mattresses Is Still Going Strong
Hue Toiletry Bag

$58$29

This Sleek Little Calpak Toiletry Bag Is Half Off
Stretch Ventilated Running Jacket

$128$69

Lululemon’s Popular Running Jacket Is 46% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica