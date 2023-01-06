InsideHook
Style | January 6, 2023 11:30 am

Take Up to 60% Off Rugged Bestsellers During Faherty’s End-of-Season Sale

New year, new clothes

Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO on a black and white plaid background
Handsome, rugged and on sale.
Faherty/Getty Images
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

While we’re now a week into 2023, the end-of-year sales are somehow still kicking. One such sale you should absolutely not let fall by the wayside like those resolutions you made on January 1st? Faherty’s huge End-of-Season Sale, where you can score major discounts on cold-weather essentials.

Everything from the brand’s bestselling Legend Sweater Shirt to the perfect travel pant is up to 60% off.

Below, we’ve highlighted a few handsomely rugged, well-crafted and supremely comfortable styles currently on sale — but you can peruse all of the discounts here.

Faherty Legend Sweater Shirt
Faherty Legend Sweater Shirt
Buy Here : $178$99
Faherty Jackson Hole Crew Sweater
Faherty Jackson Hole Crew Sweater
Buy Here : $158$109
Faherty Traveler Pant
Faherty Traveler Pant
Buy Here : $168$79
Faherty Knit Alpine Shirt
Faherty Knit Alpine Shirt
Buy Here : $158$109
Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO
Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO
Buy Here : $298$189
Faherty Atmosphere Shirt Jacket
Faherty Atmosphere Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $268$129

More Like This

a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background
Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background
22 On-Sale Winter Boots to Get You Through the Slushiest Season
a collage of designer items from Mr Porter on a blue gradient background
Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Up to 60% Off — Here’s Exactly What To Buy

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple - TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)

$180$100

This Discounted Apple TV 4K Is an Ideal Media Streamer
Eco-Friendly Travel Bundle 2.0

$310$165

This Internet-Popular Checked Luggage Set Is 46% Off
Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler

$57$38

Stanley’s Classic 64oz Growler Is Now 34% Off
Nike Zoom Fly 5 Premium

$170$128

These Very Fast Nike Zoom Fly 5 Premiums Are 24% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"

Keep Reading

January 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
The Detroit Lions wait to snap the ball against the Green Bay Packers.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 18
melissa clark headshot next to dinner in one cookbook

Melissa Clark Talks “Dinner in One” and Her Favorite All-Purpose Kitchen Tools
Robe and towels from FluffCo on top of a bath

Review: FluffCo Wants to Recreate the Luxury Hotel Experience in Your Home
Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO on a black and white plaid background

Take Up to 60% Off Rugged Bestsellers During Faherty’s End-of-Season Sale
Seth Rogen in a beige outfit on a coffee-colored background

The Seth Rogen Look You Should Be Copying This Season
a collage of designer items from Mr Porter on a blue gradient background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Up to 60% Off — Here’s Exactly What To Buy
Row of townhouses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward 
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco as shot by Brandon Nesbitt. We take a look at photographers capturing the landmark over the decades.

A Brief History of Photographing the Golden Gate Bridge

Trending

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"