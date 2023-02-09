When Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off in Phoenix on Sunday, star CBS broadcaster Tony Romo will be watching on his couch just like most of America because this year’s edition of the game is airing on Fox.

Joining Romo, who won’t be calling the big game but will still make an appearance on gameday as part of a Super Bowl ad campaign for Michelob ULTRA that gives a nostalgic nod to Caddyshack and also features star athletes including Serena Williams and Rickie Fowler as well as award-winning actor Brian Cox of Succession, will be his wife Candice and their three sons. “They’re a blast and they love football, so it’s gonna be fun just hanging out with them,” Romo tells InsideHook.

Certain about who he will be watching Chiefs-Eagles with, the 42-year-old is less clear about what exactly will be on the gameday menu at the Romo household. “I leave that to my wife. She always comes up with something,” Romo says. “It always going to be pizza and dip, the normal stuff, and then she’ll come up with one or two new things to try. She’s a great cook and she loves cooking. She probably hits a home run about eight out of ten times. Tell her I said ten out of ten though.”

What else did Romo tell us before the biggest game of the year and who does he see winning it? One way to find out…

InsideHook: Are we going to be seeing the two best teams in the NFL on the field on Sunday?

Tony Romo: They’re the two best right now because they’re both here, but there were six teams that I thought could win the Super Bowl throughout the year. I think the final four [Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals, 49ers] were correct, but you could have put Buffalo or Dallas in with those four. This was probably the most teams we’ve seen that could have really won the Super Bowl. A lot of years, it’s not like that. San Francisco was a dominant team. As long as Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, they’re always going to be there. Philly was the most dominant team all year. Dallas could beat anybody. Buffalo started off the year like no one was going to beat them. The Bengals started off poorly and then they might have been the best team of all of them. If everyone is healthy, these games come down to a guy or two making a huge play in a big moment. That’s what decides your season in these games.

IH: Do you have a favorite in this game?

TR: Disregarding lines or anything like that, Philadelphia should be the favorite, no question. I feel like Philadelphia came up with a scheme this year that the league hasn’t figured out. The Eagles are winning the numbers game over and over again. They’ve accentuated Hurts’s strengths as a quarterback who can run the football and are making teams bring an extra defender to account for his run game. Instead of an eight-man front, it’s nine. When they went and traded for AJ Brown, it was genius because now the free safety can’t help with the quarterback. They have two dynamic receivers out there with a quarterback who can run or hand off. They’re basically running the wishbone with a play-action game. It’s gonna take a year for teams to figure it out. Saying all that, they’re going against one of the best big-game coordinators ever in Steve Spagnuolo. He’s stopped some of the greatest offenses ever, but he’s going to have to come up with something special in this game. That’s why I think the Eagles should be favored. Does that mean they’re gonna win? No, because the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes. He’s just different.

IH: Do you think it matters that the Eagles had an easier road to get to the Super Bowl than the Chiefs?

TR: No, I don’t put any stock into that. It ain’t easy to get to the championship game, much less the Super Bowl. They’ve beaten the best. The 49ers were as dominant as anybody for a stretch and who knows what would have happened if Brock Purdy would’ve played the whole game in the NFC Championship. It would have been tighter, obviously. From what I know about football, just getting here is very difficult.

IH: What would a win here mean for Andy Reid’s legacy?

TR: Andy Reid is what I call a lifer. I think he just loves football so much that you’re going to have to pull him away from the game. This is his pure joy. He’s not working. He literally encapsulates the idea that if you do what you love then you never work a day in your life. He’s unique and special in many facets. The way he communicates with his team and gets ’em to play hard and at the same time cares for them…he’s brilliant. That last Super Bowl was huge to move him up to that next level on the ladder. I honestly think Reid already is a top-five coach of all time. To get to Bill Belichick, he’ll have to win a lot. But he’s the only one that may come close.

IH: And how about for Patrick Mahomes?

TR: Patrick, in my opinion, is chasing Brady. There’s almost nothing else. He could retire tomorrow and still be a top-five quarterback ever. I would maybe take him No. 4 in a draft of all-time quarterbacks, and if he keeps playing like this for three or four more years he might be No. 2. He’s just rare with all of his traits and gifts and he’s also a perfect ambassador for the sport because he’s humble. He’s giving, he’s competitive and he’s gifted. He’s a guy that you tune in to watch, like Michael Jordan. You want to watch him regardless of who is playing or anything else. There are a few other quarterbacks who are really good, but what he’s done since his arrival in the league has been special.