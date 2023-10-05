The Best Tech Gadgets You Didn’t Know You Needed

Apple first introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12, which amounts to a ring of magnets on the rear of the phone that allows various chargers and accessories such as wallets and mounts to connect to the phone. Since then, we’ve seen some cases of Android phones adding MagSafe-compatible rings so anyone can take advantage of all the MagSafe accessories — of which there are many — with an Android phone. But what do you do if you already have a case you like, or there isn’t a MagSafe case for your phone? You use the Spigen MagFit kit to add the magnetic rings yourself. The template makes it easy to line up the ring on any Android phone and takes just a few seconds to apply the magnetic ring to your phone. It’s incredibly simple, yet very effective.