Movies | August 1, 2023

The Best Movies, TV and Music for August

How a film auteur tackles the ridiculous “Meg” sequel. Plus, the Jets land on “Hard Knocks.”

A screenshot from the Meg 2 trailer
Jason Statham vs. prehistoric sharks...the sequel
Screenshot/Warner Bros
By Kirk Miller

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week). Dates may change due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

WATCH: Meg 2: The Trench

The first Meg film was bad but (sort of) fun. The reason to recommend seeing a sequel to a film about a 75-foot-long megalodon shark — besides the inevitable upping of the amount of Megs — is the studio’s gonzo choice for director: Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Free Fire, High-Rise), who brings an artistic flair and indie aesthetic to everything he does…even, hopefully, movies about prehistoric sharks.

More new films coming to the big screen and small: Corner Office (8/4, theaters/VOD); Gran Turismo (8/11, theaters); Heart of Stone (8/11, Netflix); Strays (8/18, theaters); Bottoms (8/25, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Only Murders in the Building 

For season three the murder in question moves backstage to Broadway, and while Nathan Lane is gone (scheduling commitment), the cast of this charming whodunit adds Paul Rudd and somebody named Meryl Streep, along with mainstays Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. (8/8, Hulu) 

More returning TV shows: Reservation Dogs (8/2, Hulu); Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (8/6, HBO/Max); Billions (8/13, Showtime); Killing It (8/17, Peacock); Archer (8/30, FXX) 

BINGE: Strange Planet

The next Rick and Morty? Probably not, but this new sci-fi animated series does hail from that show’s co-creator Dan Harmon. Strange Planet is based on a bestselling graphic novel and webcomic by Nathan W. Pyle. It’s essentially about blue aliens who describe everyday occurrences in the most bizarre way possible. (8/9, Apple TV+)

More new TV series: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (8/4, Prime Video); Zombieverse (8/8, Netflix); Painkiller (8/10, Netflix); The Winter King (8/20, MGM+); Star Wars: Ahsoka (8/23, Disney+)

LISTEN: The Hives 

Are The Hives classic rock now? A garage rock revival at launch, this Swedish band is back with its first album in 11 years, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons — the name acting as the mysterious (and fake) sixth member of the group. A few more grey hairs in the band (see the video above), but the same punkish energy from the band’s early work is thankfully still present. (8/11)

More new music: The Front Bottoms (8/4); Jungle (8/11); Neil Young (8/11); The View (8/18);  Grace Potter (8/18)

A green flag with the Hard Knocks logo, announcing the show's return to TV with the New York Jets
HBO

STUDY: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

While usually a sanitized look at the day-to-day training camp adventures of a random NFL team, the New York Jets’ appearance in 2010 on this docuseries offered actual memorable moments. Over a decade later, we have a team in contention that has expressed a great desire NOT to be on the show again — plus, the looming presence of Aaron Rodgers, who, in the only clip currently available, talks about enjoying the little moments. (8/8, Max)

More new documentaries and specials: A Compassionate Spy (8/4, VOD); Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (8/8, Prime Video); King on Screen (8/11, theaters); Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback (8/15, Paramount+); Explorer: Lost in the Arctic (8/24, Nat Geo)

The Best Movies, TV and Music for July
The Best Movies, TV and Music for July
How Does Aaron Rodgers Feel About Being on "Hard Knocks" With the Jets?
How Does Aaron Rodgers Feel About Being on “Hard Knocks” With the Jets?
Al Pacino in "Simone"
This 2002 Movie Predicted the AI Issues at the Center of the SAG Strike

Can You Pass the English Premier League's Fitness Test?
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Traveling to the Mediterranean?
10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For
Review: The Decathlon Forclaz Is the Best Budget Backpack I've Ever Used

Can You Pass the English Premier League's Fitness Test?
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Traveling to the Mediterranean?
10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For
Review: The Decathlon Forclaz Is the Best Budget Backpack I've Ever Used

Little Oaxaca bar in nyc

The Best Tequila and Mezcal Bars in the United States
The 2023 BMW M340i xDrive

Review: The 2023 BMW M340i xDrive Holds On to Dynasty
An image of hands gripping a pull-up bar.

This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups
Paul Reubens in "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday"

Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
Plate of sushi

One of Miami's Best Sushi Spots Is Hidden in a Condo Development
Dining room in Mister Charles.

Eat Birria Soup Dumplings, Tomahawks and Oysters at Texas's Best New Restaurants
A screenshot from the Meg 2 trailer

The Best Movies, TV and Music for August
Burger, fries and a milkshake on a tray in front of a wall with a painted burger on it.

Now You Can Make the LA-Famous Irv Burger at Home

Should You Have a Travel Bucket List?
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
Circle Jets-Broncos After Denver's Sean Payton Rips Gang Green
Products of the Week: Chili Ghia, Swatch and Siegelman Stable Merch
5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life