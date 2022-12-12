InsideHook
Menswear | December 12, 2022 11:19 am

For One Day Only, It’s 30% Off at SeaVees

The California-based sneaker brand offers up a nice selection of footwear suited for the colder days ahead

Close-up of a pair of Bolinas Boots from SeaVees, now on sale
The SeaVees Bolinas Boot, part of a sitewide sale
SeaVees
By Kirk Miller

Started in 1964, the Cali-based SeaVees essentially launched sneakers as everyday footwear (tagline: “a new way to go casual”). They offer a casual but clean look, and they’re ridiculously comfy to wear, thanks to memory foam footbeds.  And while we usually associate the brand with summer, SeaVees offers a number of boots, fleece slippers and other footwear suited for colder days.

Today only, SeaVees is taking 30% off sitewide with the code FLASH30. As well, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $100.

There are a couple of discount exceptions — like the eye-catching Beyond & Back Boot — and inventory is hit or miss depending on your size, but otherwise, this is a pretty rare and expansive deal.

SeaVees Mammoth Boot in Elmwood
SeaVees Mammoth Boot in Elmwood, now 30% off
SeaVees

Our picks? The Mammoth Boot, a water-resistant lace-up made from heavy, rugged oiled brown leather and lined with a soft fleece; and the Huntington Middie Jungmaven, a collaboration with a hemp-based brand that’s available in five colors.

Otherwise? Pick up one of the brand’s classic silhouettes and wait for warmer days in 2023.

SHOP THE SALE HERE

