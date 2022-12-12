For One Day Only, It’s 30% Off at SeaVees
The California-based sneaker brand offers up a nice selection of footwear suited for the colder days ahead
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Started in 1964, the Cali-based SeaVees essentially launched sneakers as everyday footwear (tagline: “a new way to go casual”). They offer a casual but clean look, and they’re ridiculously comfy to wear, thanks to memory foam footbeds. And while we usually associate the brand with summer, SeaVees offers a number of boots, fleece slippers and other footwear suited for colder days.
Today only, SeaVees is taking 30% off sitewide with the code FLASH30. As well, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $100.
There are a couple of discount exceptions — like the eye-catching Beyond & Back Boot — and inventory is hit or miss depending on your size, but otherwise, this is a pretty rare and expansive deal.
Our picks? The Mammoth Boot, a water-resistant lace-up made from heavy, rugged oiled brown leather and lined with a soft fleece; and the Huntington Middie Jungmaven, a collaboration with a hemp-based brand that’s available in five colors.
Otherwise? Pick up one of the brand’s classic silhouettes and wait for warmer days in 2023.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you