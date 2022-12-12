Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Started in 1964, the Cali-based SeaVees essentially launched sneakers as everyday footwear (tagline: “a new way to go casual”). They offer a casual but clean look, and they’re ridiculously comfy to wear, thanks to memory foam footbeds. And while we usually associate the brand with summer, SeaVees offers a number of boots, fleece slippers and other footwear suited for colder days.

Today only, SeaVees is taking 30% off sitewide with the code FLASH30. As well, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $100.

There are a couple of discount exceptions — like the eye-catching Beyond & Back Boot — and inventory is hit or miss depending on your size, but otherwise, this is a pretty rare and expansive deal.

SeaVees Mammoth Boot in Elmwood, now 30% off SeaVees

Our picks? The Mammoth Boot, a water-resistant lace-up made from heavy, rugged oiled brown leather and lined with a soft fleece; and the Huntington Middie Jungmaven, a collaboration with a hemp-based brand that’s available in five colors.

Otherwise? Pick up one of the brand’s classic silhouettes and wait for warmer days in 2023.