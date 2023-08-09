InsideHook
Menswear | August 9, 2023

The Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale Is Gunning to Revamp Your Wardrobe

Plus, a host of bundle deals for the shopping savant

a collage of Brooks Brothers models on a blue background
The Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale is here to get your wardrobe right.
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears: the Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale is nigh. Your yearly chance to pillage from hundreds of on-sale items (948 at the time of writing) up to 50% off — everything from their bread-and-butter dress shirts to discounted suiting and sneaky good slip-ons — has officially begun, and from now until August 29, there’s no stopping you.

While 50% off is ridiculously nice, it’s not even the best of what the huge Brooks Brothers sale has to offer. In true BB fashion, special deals abound, including the likes of three (or more) for 25% off shirting, four for $179 sale shirts, two for $159 chinos and even two for $1,699 on the famous 1818 suit.

We’ve tossed together a multitude of on-sale styles prepped to get your wardrobe right with both classic menswear staples and statement pieces. All we ask in return is that you save us a tie or two. Below, the best deals from the Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale.

Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Mini Houndstooth Check 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Mini Houndstooth Check 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers : $1,198$600
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Nautical Flag Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Nautical Flag Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers : $168$80
Brooks Brothers Dot Crew Socks
Brooks Brothers Dot Crew Socks
Brooks Brothers : $25$10
Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Seagull Embroidered Chinos
Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Seagull Embroidered Chinos
Brooks Brothers : $148$55
Brooks Brothers Stretch Regent Regular-Fit Oxford Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Regent Regular-Fit Oxford Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $108$50
Brooks Brothers Cotton Cable Knit Hoodie Sweater
Brooks Brothers Cotton Cable Knit Hoodie Sweater
Brooks Brothers : $128$50
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Supima Cotton Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Supima Cotton Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers : $128$70
Brooks Brothers Stretch Milano Slim-Fit Poplin Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Milano Slim-Fit Poplin Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$50
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Slim-Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Slim-Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$60
Brooks Brothers Madras Leather Tab Webbed Belt
Brooks Brothers Madras Leather Tab Webbed Belt
Brooks Brothers : $98$50
Brooks Brothers Stretch Checked Short-Sleeve Sports Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Checked Short-Sleeve Sports Shirt
Brooks Brothers: 25% off 3 or More
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Brooks Brothers : $248$120
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Pinstripe 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Pinstripe 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers : 2 for $1699
Brooks Brothers French Terry Cotton Fine Mock Neck
Brooks Brothers French Terry Cotton Fine Mock Neck
Brooks Brothers : $148$70
Brooks Brothers Reversible Bucket Hat
Brooks Brothers Reversible Bucket Hat
Brooks Brothers : $70$30
Brooks Brothers Terry Cloth Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Terry Cloth Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $90$40
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Thin Stripe T-Shirt
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Thin Stripe T-Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $50$20
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers: 25% off 3 or More
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $90$40
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $99$69
Brooks Brothers Cotton Madras Patchwork Short-Sleeve Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Cotton Madras Patchwork Short-Sleeve Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers: 25% off 3 or More
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Madras Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Madras Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers : $498$250
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Stripe Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Stripe Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers : $99$50
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Brooks Brothers : $98$60

