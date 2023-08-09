The Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale Is Gunning to Revamp Your Wardrobe

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears: the Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale is nigh. Your yearly chance to pillage from hundreds of on-sale items (948 at the time of writing) up to 50% off — everything from their bread-and-butter dress shirts to discounted suiting and sneaky good slip-ons — has officially begun, and from now until August 29, there’s no stopping you.

While 50% off is ridiculously nice, it’s not even the best of what the huge Brooks Brothers sale has to offer. In true BB fashion, special deals abound, including the likes of three (or more) for 25% off shirting, four for $179 sale shirts, two for $159 chinos and even two for $1,699 on the famous 1818 suit.

We’ve tossed together a multitude of on-sale styles prepped to get your wardrobe right with both classic menswear staples and statement pieces. All we ask in return is that you save us a tie or two. Below, the best deals from the Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale.