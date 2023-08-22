InsideHook
Internet | August 22, 2023 7:27 am

How This Pro Wrestler/Drama Teacher From the DMV Became a “Wheel of Fortune” Meme

A sneak attack from Pat Sajak has something to do with Fred Fletcher-Jackson's newfound fame

Collage of shots of Fred Fletcher-Jackson on "Wheel of Fortune"
Fred Fletcher-Jackson was featured on "Wheel of Fortune" earlier this year.
Fred Fletcher-Jackson/Wheel of Fortune/Danica Killela
By Brandon Wetherbee

If you’re a DMV wrestling fan, you might have seen the wrestler known as the “Purple Parrot” at an independent show. If you’re a DMV drama appreciator, you might have seen Fred Fletcher-Jackson in a black-box theater. If you’re a DMV trivia player, Fletcher-Jackson may have been your host. And if you’re a Maryland high school student with a penchant for the arts, Mr. Fletcher-Jackson may well have been your drama teacher.  

All that said, if you’re familiar with Fred Fletcher-Jackson, it’s probably because you’re a Wheel of Fortune fan. Fletcher-Jackson performed a clean sweep in his first appearance earlier this year — a rare event. On that same episode, he was put into a wrestling hold by Pat Sajak, something that has actually never happened on the long-running game show. 

We spoke to the professional wrestler, actor, trivia host and high school drama teacher about what the last few months have been like as a fan favorite.

InsideHook: Have you been preparing for a game show appearance your entire life? In the Venn diagram for the ideal contestant, your wrestling, acting, teaching and trivia backgrounds should cover pretty much every requirement.

Fred Fletcher-Jackson: Sure seems that way. I’ve been a game show fan my whole life — longer than wrestling even. In some way or another, I’ve spent a lot of time casually “practicing” my game show routine. I’d play the Who Wants to be a Millionaire computer game alone in my basement and practice exactly how I’d behave if it were the real show, complete with long pauses, thinking the question out loud, banter with imaginary Regis, everything. I’d build a mini Double Dare obstacle course in my living room and practice the decisive moment where I grab the final flag. The same way wrestlers rehearse their promos subtly to themselves — which I also do now — I’d practice for every possible game show I could be on without explicitly telling anyone it was “practice.”

Your first Wheel appearance was pretty memorable. Sweeping an episode is a fantastic feat, but getting Pat to put you in a wrestling hold is unheard of. How much of your notoriety do you credit to gamesmanship, and how much goes to the chicken wing? 

Sweeping the game was a huge thrill, and it certainly impresses the Wheel community of fans and former contestants, but in 40 years of Wheel, it’s been done a few times. I can honestly say I’m not aware of Pat putting a shoot wrestling hold on any other contestant. That’s what got me meme status.

You’ve incorporated the chicken wing into your wrestling repertoire. Are there any non-wrestling Wheel elements you’d like to bring to the squared circle?

The booker for one company I wrestle with is talking about a possible “Wheel of Misfortune” match for me soon, like a Spin the Wheel/Make the Deal kind of thing. I also think a promo where I solve a Wheel puzzle isn’t a bad idea — like I fill in the puzzle by the end of the promo and it says “I’M GONNA BEAT YOU” or something.

Life After European Pro Basketball: A Chat With Sweat Founder Coach G
Life After European Pro Basketball: A Chat With Sweat Founder Coach G

Gerard Burley on his unique fitness studio, mental health and cookies

You auditioned for WWE Week but were cast for a standard episode of Wheel. If you could have been paired up with a wrestler, WWE or AEW, who would it be? 

Well, for my first audition video they asked me to name who I’d like to be paired with and why. I said The Miz because he plays hard, he’s competitive, he’s been on Celebrity Wheel before, and of course I ended by saying “He’s AWESOME!” I truly love The Miz. He’s the one guy still around from the era where I was watching regularly. But if AEW is on the table, then it’s gotta be RJ City. He’s extremely intelligent, entertaining and a fellow game-show fan. We’ve had some fun Twitter banter about the greatness of shows like Match Game

You also appeared on a Fan Favorites episode of Wheel. Does it feel like you’re a fan favorite? 

Seems like it sometimes, and I couldn’t be more grateful. My two opponents [in the Fan Favorites episode] also swept their games, so I assume they wanted to see that clash of the titans. Would they have called me if the Sajak Attack hadn’t happened? Hard to say. But the love and support I’ve gotten from friends, family, fellow Wheel alums and even total strangers on the internet makes me feel like I did a lot of things right. 

If you could be a contestant on any other game show, which would it be?

Every single one of them, but right now my heart is set on The Price is Right. I want to meet Drew Carey — he’s a showbiz idol of mine. I’ve learned that I need a few more years of trivia training before I’m ready for shows like Jeopardy! 

What was better training for game show appearances: wrestling, acting, hosting trivia or teaching high school? 

That’s tough. Theater helped me become comfortable being my full, authentic self in front of an audience. And wrestling taught me that my full, authentic self was good enough.

More Like This

aesthetic and bright-colored bar area
Our Top DC Happy Hours for Every Night of the Week
gougères - small yellowish balls on a plate
How to Make Gougères, the Cheesy Bites That Look Basic But Taste Incredible
Skyline Drive at Shenandoah National Park starry sky
The Best Places to See the Stars and Meteors Near DC

Most Popular

The 2024 Mazda CX-90, a new three-row SUV, in white Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
best waterproof watches for the beach hero The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger. A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
Glasses with blue reflection A New Study Has Bad News About Blue Light Filter Glasses
The 50 States of Sandwiches The Best Sandwich in Every US State

Recommended

Suggested for you

Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach
A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
A New Study Has Bad News About Blue Light Filter Glasses
The Best Sandwich in Every US State

Keep Reading

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann unveils the Lanzador concept at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering on August 18, 2023, as part of Monterey Car Week.

Ford Calls Out Porsche and Lamborghini Goes Electric at Monterey Car Week
A bottle of Maker's Mark Cellar Aged in limestone. The release is the first extra-aged release from the distillery.

We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
A man sitting on a mountain with the clouds behind him.

How to Use “Butterfly Hugs” to Get Through a Workday
How to keep 20+ people happy on vacation

7 Tips for a Successful Multi-Family Trip
a person with a backpack at the american airlines check in kiosks at the airport

Is Skiplagging Doomed?
A square pie from Williamsburg Pizza, which is co-owned by Nino Coniglio

Williamsburg Pizza’s Nino Coniglio Talks Di Fara, Legacy and Hating Buffalo Chicken
Collage of shots of Fred Fletcher-Jackson on "Wheel of Fortune"

How This Pro Wrestler/Drama Teacher Became a “Wheel of Fortune” Meme
It doesn't get saucier than Brasserie Laurel's Burger au Poivre.

The Messiest, Juiciest, Sauciest Burger You Can Make at Home
Checkered floor pattern with orange and purple decoration

The Brewed Is a New Year-Round, Halloween-Themed Coffee Shop

Trending

The Best Watches Under $10,000
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
How You Should Actually Warm Up Before Your Runs
Products of the Week: Cold Brew Whiskey, Suitcase TVs and New Noah