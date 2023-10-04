InsideHook
You Don’t Have to Wait Until Prime Day to Snag Deep Discounts on Furniture

Wayfair's taking up to 70% off

A bed from Wayfair
Time for a home refresh.
Wayfair
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

While Amazon’s second installment of Prime Day isn’t until next Tuesday, you don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of some major home decor and kitchenware savings because Wayfair is throwing an early rival sale.

The online home furnishings destination is throwing its annual charity day sale — Save Big, Give Back — from now until 10/9 — and these savings are not to be missed. Customers can take up to 70% off a variety of home and kitchen essentials, including bedroom furniture, living room seating, kitchen appliances and more.

There’s a lot to sift through, so to simplify Wayfair’s seemingly endless catalog of deals and steals, we’ve narrowed down our top picks from this blowout sale below. However, feel free to peruse the entire sale here.

AllModern Soho Solid Wood Ladder Bookcase
AllModern Soho Solid Wood Ladder Bookcase
Buy Here : $459$410
Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table with Tempered Glass and Storage
Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table with Tempered Glass and Storage
Buy Here : $529$450
Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair
Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair
Buy Here : $380$320
Prep & Savour Eldridge 4 – Piece 19oz. Glass All Purpose Wine Glass Stemware Set
Prep & Savour Eldridge 4 – Piece 19oz. Glass All Purpose Wine Glass Stemware Set
Buy Here : $19
Delta T17264-I Ashlyn Pressure Balance and Temperature Memory Shower Faucet
Delta T17264-I Ashlyn Pressure Balance and Temperature Memory Shower Faucet
Buy it now : $296$177
Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Black/Ivory Rug
Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Black/Ivory Rug
Buy Here : $265$133
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Buy Here : $450$300

