Health & Fitness | April 19, 2023

Wyld’s CBD Goodies Are the Perfect Way to Properly Enjoy 4/20

InsideHook readers can use code INSIDE20 to take 20% off their order

a collage of Wyld CBD products on a grey background
Enjoy Wyld's curated selection of premium CBD gummies.
Wyld CBD
By Cam Vigliotta

Try as we might, human beings can’t relax on command. It’s an imperfection ingrained within us, a defect shared by all people of all backgrounds. Our ancestors worried about predators and provisions while worries we share today range from finances and workloads to obligations and illness.

Just as we all encounter stress, so too do we deserve an opportunity to enjoy moments of mental quiet and calm. That’s why we turn to meditation, exercise, therapy and a laundry list of other stress-reduction strategies. With fair weather on the way that’s sure to boost your mood, consider adding another option to your roster: Wyld CBD.

Founded in 2016 by college friends in Oregon, Wyld got its start crafting cannabis edibles that took the country by storm with delicious, local flavors and alluring effects. In 2019, the label went on to establish Wyld CBD, a line of handcrafted, broad-spectrum hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters available nationwide.

As we celebrate 4/20 this week, it’s important to remember that cannabis isn’t yet available across the country, but CBD is and that means you can get your hands on Wyld’s CBD gummies and sparkling waters online or in a store near you. With that in mind, we’ve outlined a few of our favorite Wyld products worth enjoying below that are sure to help you kick back and relax this summer. And don’t forget to use code INSIDE20 at checkout to take 20% off your order.

CBD Blackberry Sparkling Water
Berry picking is synonymous with summer, so why not sip on the same fruit you’re sure to find on the vine? Bursting with flavor, Wyld’s Blackberry Sparkling Water contains 25 milligrams of CBD per can and unlike some of its fruit-like rivals, this drink is made with real fruit. It’s incredibly refreshing, gluten-free and vegan-friendly, so there’s no need to deeply question what you’re enjoying.

$20
CBD Huckleberry Gummies
Huckleberries thrive in the mountainous regions of the Pacific Northwest, so it comes as no surprise that Wyld made the elusive fruit into a tasty gummy. Each one (there are 20 gummies per bottle) contains 25 milligrams of CBD that enhances the calming, relaxing vibes you’re chasing all summer long. Pair this treat with a warm, sunny afternoon.

$35
CBD Sparkling Water
Want to expand your palette beyond blackberry? Thankfully, Wyld offers its CBD sparkling water in six mouth-watering flavors: Raspberry, Blackberry, Blood Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit and Blueberry Pomegranate. Each can contains just 10 calories and two grams of sugar alongside a healthy serving of CBD.

Shop Here
CBD Gummies Variety Pack
Again, variety is important, but so too is a stash that won’t disappear in the blink of an eye. Enjoy this gummy variety pack featuring four mouthwatering flavors, all of which pair perfectly with summer. Wyld also discounts this pack (and the sparkling water variety pack) to help you save a few bucks — might as well invest the money you saved in a beach chair.

$140 $105

