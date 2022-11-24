InsideHook
Health & Fitness | November 24, 2022 7:31 am

lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here

Save on the brand's best-selling activewear and accessories

lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here
lululemon
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them.

The brand’s line extends far beyond those leggings, though, and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for everyone. And it’s pretty rare you can score that highly functional, good-looking gear at a lower price.

It’s why you should definitely consider shopping lululemon’s Black Friday event happening now. To make it easier for you, we’ve called out fifteen items from the event that’d make for a phenomenal gift to treat yourself or the workout fiend in your life to.

lululemon Align T-Shirt
lululemon Align T-Shirt

This lightweight yoga top is packed with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric.

Buy Here : $68$49
lululemon At Ease Short 7″
lululemon At Ease Short 7″

Workout or lounge with ease in these laidback shorts.

Buy Here : $78
lululemon Surge Warm Half-Zip￼
lululemon Surge Warm Half-Zip￼

A sleek, slim-fitting half-zip primed for cold-weather workouts.

Buy Here : $78$59
lululemon Court Crush Dress
lululemon Court Crush Dress

Looking forward to sunny days at the club.

Buy Here : $138$69
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support

For the girls that need a little more support.

Buy Here : $88$49
lululemon Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger

Comfy, sweat-wicking joggers for both high and low intensity activity.

Buy Here : $108$79
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

For the sweaters, this breathable tee is a godsend.

Buy Here : $78$39
lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top
lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top

The Hold Tight Tank Top is versatile enough to wear from the office to the gym.

Buy Here : $39$58
lululemon All Yours Cropped Cotton Tank Top Tie Dye
lululemon All Yours Cropped Cotton Tank Top Tie Dye

An unstructured crop for when she needs some breathability.

Buy Here : $44$24
lululemon Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
lululemon Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top

A bright, supportive crop top she can wear backwards

Buy Here : $58$39
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″

Buttery smooth leggings to help deepen her practice.

Buy Here : $98$69
lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt
lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt

Let’s get back to basics, shall we?

Buy Here : $68$39
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″

A superior training legging made with lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric.

Buy Here : $118$99
lululemon Align Reversible Bra
lululemon Align Reversible Bra

For low-impact activity, this bra is the GOAT.

Buy Here : $58$39
lululemon GridLiner Fleece Hoodie￼
lululemon GridLiner Fleece Hoodie￼

The warmest piece of technical gear you’ll own.

Buy Here : $148$79

More Like This

a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale
Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
a collage of items from the L.L. bean Black Friday sale on a flannel background
The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Rare Chance to Snag Time-Tested Staples at a Discount
Outdoor Voices Black Friday sale
The 14 Best Deals From the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Shirts and flannels from UNTUCKit, now on sale

From Our Partner

UNTUCKit Is Currently Taking 25% Off Sitewide
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

$330$150

Ninja’s Extremely Versatile Foodi XL Is Now 55% Off
HOKA ONE ONE Ora Recovery Shoe

$90$67

Add Recovery Footwear to Your Routine With This Hoka Shoe
Porter Commuter Bundle

$85$70

W&P’s Commuter Bundle Is Perfect for Make-and-Take Food and Drink
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
3 Boot-Season ‘Fits for Any Occasion

Keep Reading

Planes, Trains Automobiles John Hughes perfect Thanksgiving movie

Thanksgiving Movies Are the Best Holiday Movies
Family sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner, turkey is blurred out

Thanksgiving Is Secretly the Sexiest Holiday
Saquon Barkley of the Giants looks to avoid a tackle versus Dallas.

Gobble Gambles: Expert NFL Picks for Thanksgiving Day
a collage of Nike items and models on an orange background

Jackets, Joggers and Jordans: 19 Amazing Deals From Nike’s Black Friday Sale
lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here

lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here
Three Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2022

Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday
High-end home-fitness machines

The Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals on Peloton, Mirror, Hydrow and More
a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale

Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
a collage of the best stylish gifts on a speckled back background

The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You

Trending

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
3 Boot-Season ‘Fits for Any Occasion