lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here
Save on the brand's best-selling activewear and accessories
Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them.
The brand’s line extends far beyond those leggings, though, and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for everyone. And it’s pretty rare you can score that highly functional, good-looking gear at a lower price.
It’s why you should definitely consider shopping lululemon’s Black Friday event happening now. To make it easier for you, we’ve called out fifteen items from the event that’d make for a phenomenal gift to treat yourself or the workout fiend in your life to.
lululemon Align T-Shirt
This lightweight yoga top is packed with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric.
lululemon At Ease Short 7″
Workout or lounge with ease in these laidback shorts.
lululemon Surge Warm Half-Zip￼
A sleek, slim-fitting half-zip primed for cold-weather workouts.
lululemon Court Crush Dress
Looking forward to sunny days at the club.
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support
For the girls that need a little more support.
lululemon Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger
Comfy, sweat-wicking joggers for both high and low intensity activity.
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
For the sweaters, this breathable tee is a godsend.
lululemon Hold Tight Tank Top
The Hold Tight Tank Top is versatile enough to wear from the office to the gym.
lululemon All Yours Cropped Cotton Tank Top Tie Dye
An unstructured crop for when she needs some breathability.
lululemon Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
A bright, supportive crop top she can wear backwards
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″
Buttery smooth leggings to help deepen her practice.
lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt
Let’s get back to basics, shall we?
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″
A superior training legging made with lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric.
lululemon Align Reversible Bra
For low-impact activity, this bra is the GOAT.
lululemon GridLiner Fleece Hoodie￼
The warmest piece of technical gear you’ll own.
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you