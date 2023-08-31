InsideHook
Health & Fitness | August 31, 2023 6:30 am

Why the StairMaster Is Still Such an Effective Workout

Sometimes great exercise comes in extra-large, extra-vintage packages

A view of a man's calves as he climbs the StairMaster.
The StairMaster tapped into "functional fitness" long before the phrase became ubiquitous
fotostorm/Getty Images
By Lauren Vinopal @LaurenVino

Growing up, my dad was a bit of an exercise fanatic, but he would never invest in a treadmill or any large fitness equipment because he was convinced it would turn into an “expensive coat rack.” Whenever he couldn’t go to the gym, my old man would sneak off and run the stairs for 20 minutes like he was the Rocky of the suburbs. Except, instead of fighting Apollo Creed, he would attempt to make dinner afterwards. 

I never thought much of this until I recently stumbled across the 25-7-2 workout, a play on the 12-3-30 workout that went viral this past year. While the 12-3-3- involved a treadmill, this new session (25 minutes, at level 7, twice a week), uses my old man’s favorite fitness secret: the humble, heavy StairMaster, a rotating set of stairs also referred to as a stepmill.

Most of us have seen these dinosaurs lurking in dark corners of the gym, and for ages, I couldn’t understand how they never went extinct in an ever-evolving fitness industry. But as Teddy Savage, the National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness explained, the main reason why no equipment has ever replaced the StairMaster is because it’s simply that great of a workout. Since the StairMaster’s inception in the mid-1980s, there’s yet to be a piece of machinery that’s topped it. 

The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”

Better alignment and a stronger core await

The Case for a StairMaster Workout

“The challenge it provides to both your muscular and cardiovascular endurance has always been both alluring and effective,” Savage told me. As he explained, the stepmill is a unique way to build stamina, lower body strength and improve your cardiorespiratory health. The main secret to its effectiveness is that the stairs engage larger muscles like the quads, glutes and hamstrings “while also placing your heart under positive stress,” Savage says. This combination makes for “a dynamic workout that is adept at burning calories, building lean muscle and increasing blood circulation throughout the entire body.” 

At the same time, Savage says “functional fitness” has also risen in popularity, which can be defined as exercises that mimic daily movement patterns. As much as the StairMaster has been a mainstay for many athletes over time, this new trend has created a perfect storm for its resurgence among fitness newbies. “There is no better example of this synergistic relationship between in-gym to out-of-gym benefit than the stepmill,” Savage says.

What About Normal Stairs?

Given there are actual stairs in most gyms, all of this begs the question: why wouldn’t people just run on those? Well, by utilizing a machine, people can have more control over the pace and environment. “Our environment plays a large role in the enjoyment of the exercise,” Savage says. By dodging others using the stairs for conventional purposes (and dodging their passing judgment, too) the StairMaster, “allows you to focus on using proper form and mechanics to achieve optimum results.”

In other words, you cannot watch an episode of Shark Tank while running up real stairs — and if you were to somehow try, you’re just asking to get injured. This, combined with all of the reasons Savage mentioned, is why the StairMaster has maintained gym supremacy over the span of several decades.  

We Tried It Ourselves

To see for myself, I wandered into my local Planet Fitness in Logan Square to see what the StairMaster hype was all about. Following the directions of the 25-7-2 workout, I set the machine to level 7 and attempted to last for 25 minutes. (Likewise, this is supposed to be repeated twice a week for optimal results.)

As someone who makes a point to take the stairs and exercises regularly, I assumed it would be easy. But within the first five minutes, I realized I was terribly wrong. Listening to a deranged yet motivating mix of Ween, John Prine and Miley Cyrus, I wasn’t sure I would be able to make it the full time. 

After 15 minutes, I started to get the hang of it — literally hanging on the arm bars as I dragged my body upwards, against the resistance of gravity, for another 10 minutes. By the end of the workout, I had outlasted three different people on the StairMaster next to me, further evidence of the machine’s popularity and my stubborn stamina. But no matter how long they went for, I could feel in my glutes that all of our asses had been individually kicked. 

Of course, a StairMaster is anything but cheap, retailing for nearly $8,000, compared to a treadmill (which typically costs a few hundred dollars). But Savage insisted that it’s worth it, at least for buyers at large fitness chains, which have about four of the machines in every location. Ironically, my parents now live in a ground floor condo without stairs. So for my dad more than anybody, a StairMaster would be much more than an expensive coat rack. It would prove a timeless piece of fitness equipment. 

More Like This

A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.
The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
A pair of bare feet walking on a turfed field.
A Simple Test to Tell If You Have Healthy Feet
An artistically blurry photo of runners' legs zooming by in a race.
How to Prevent the Most Common Running Injuries

Most Popular

A trippy image of a brain with wavelengths in the background. How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
Kendall Jenner, LeBron James and George Clooney in front of the three celebrity tequilas they are involved with 17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly react after a win in the playoffs. Kelly Stafford Is Not Endearing Husband Matthew to His Teammates
The Winnebago Access, a new conventional-class travel trailer from the RV brand, and their most affordable towable yet Winnebago Surprises With Their Most Affordable Travel Trailer Yet
A man lifting a heavy barbell in a darkly lit gym. How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
Kelly Stafford Is Not Endearing Husband Matthew to His Teammates
Winnebago Surprises With Their Most Affordable Travel Trailer Yet
How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym

Keep Reading

Bags of dried chillies at the Mercado de la Merced in Mexico City

The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
A pair of New York Giants tackle Kenneth Gainwell of the Eagles.

The NFC East: What to Know and How to Bet It
The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T in green driving up a mountain road

Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
five good bottles of overproof tequila

The 10 Best High-Proof Tequilas
A view of a man's calves as he climbs the StairMaster.

Why the StairMaster Is Still Such an Effective Workout
A collage of items that are on sale for Labor Day on a iridescent background

Heads Up: The Early Labor Day Sales Are Already Here
A black boot, brown sweater tank and brown tech organizer

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Huckberry Labor Day Sale

Yes, Of Course Huckberry’s Labor Day Sale Is Awesome
A group of adult men and women standing with bikes and chairs on the side of the road.

The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have

Trending

15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
The Best Deals at Zappos This Week, From Boat Shoes to Boots
Heads Up: The Early Labor Day Sales Are Already Here
NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the NFC South and How to Bet It