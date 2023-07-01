Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Made In dabbles in wine glasses, Puma serves with Noah for a pair of tennis shoes and Omega celebrates 75 years of the Seamster.

Omega Seamaster 300 Co‑Axial Master Chronometer 41mm 2023 officially marks 75 years of the Omega Seamaster dive watch, and to celebrate, the Swiss watchmakers have released a special edition chronograph in the form of a quite blue Seamaster 300. Complete with specced-out functionality and an engraved commemorative case back, it’s a must-have for any Omega collector — and currently sold out. Happy hunting. Learn More : $7,400

Nike Run Division Aerogami Jacket Nike’s newest running jacket is designed to keep you…cool? The latest from the Swoosh’s specialized Run Division, the Aerogami Jacket features an all-new, performance-apparel technology that increases breathability via a series of moisture-reactive flaps, vents and shell tech to better regulate body temperature and improve ventilation. Keep your eyes peeled for a fall launch. Learn More

Rimowa Arctic Blue Inspired by our beautifully blue, powerful and slightly terrifying ocean, Rimowa’s new Arctic Blue collection features some seriously good-looking luggage — which is crafted from the brand’s signature metallic aluminum, of course. Shop Here

The Spice House Green Chimichurri Based in Chicago, the Spice House has been providing spices, herbs, blends and extracts to renowned Michelin-star chefs and home cooks for more than six decades. Now, they want to hook your kitchen up with green chimichurri sauce to use as a marinade, spice up a steak or drizzle over bread. For a recipe showcasing how to best make and deploy the South American sauce, head here. Buy Here : $8

Birthdate Pendant For the astrology bitch in your life (hey, maybe that’s you), Birthdate’s recently launched line of glistening, personalized jewelry makes for a phenomenal gift. The personalized astrology brand’s Birthdate Pendant is a fully custom necklace set with gemstones and crystals, which are determined by the wearer’s birthdate. The piece is super thoughtful and is available in gold and sterling silver. Buy Here : $199 $149

Maury Povich Home Paternity Testing It took him 84 years to think of it, but Maury Povich is finally capitalizing on one of the themes of his former show with a line of “The Results Are In” paternity kits. Backed by the accredited DNA Diagnostics Center, Maury’s kits come with DNA-collection materials for one possible father, one mother and one child. Customers can add additional children and/or possible fathers for $69.99 each. Nice? Buy Here : $199

Made In Wine Glasses Yesterday, Made In relaunched its wine glass collection with a few new-and-improved updates. Now made in Germany by 11th-generation craftsmen, each elegant glass boasts a unique silhouette that helps to enhance the flavor of any sparkling, white or red you’re sipping. Buy Here : $198 $179

PUMA x Noah Star Released on the back of a hilarious reverse-streaker campaign (just watch the damn video, okay?) Noah’s latest collaboration links up with PUMA for a catty 8-piece tennis collection, just in time for Wimbledon. The star of the show is undoutably the Star Tennis Shoe, an all-leather court kick with the curb appeal of a stan smith and infinite clout. Shop Here