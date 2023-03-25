InsideHook
Gear | March 25, 2023 8:22 am

Products of the Week: Kitchen Cleavers, White Claw Vodka and “Ted Lasso” Jerseys

The 11 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
The best products to cross our desk (and inboxes) this week includes Made In, Nike and White Claw.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Made In debuts a bulky new cleaver, White Claw announces Vodka and Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond sees their kits brought to life by Nike.

a photo of Nick Fouquet working on an exlcusive design at Las Ventanas Resort
Nick Foquet x Las Ventanas
Rosewood Hotels

Nick Fouquet x La Ventanas

Happen to find yourself in Los Cabos this weekend? You won’t want to miss out on LA-based hatmaker Nick Fouquet’s exclusive hat bar pop-up at the luxury getaway resort La Ventanas. Guests can shop Nick’s beautiful hat designs — crafted in collaboration with local Wixarika artisan Don Victor Florentino — and even customize a hat with the designers themselves from March 23-26. Can’t make it to Mexico? You can still buy the hats by contacting the hotel.

Learn More
a set of White Claw premium vodka on a grey background
White Claw Premium Vodka
White Claw

White Claw Premium Vodka

The hard seltzer brand just launched what they call the “World’s First Triple Wave Filtered Vodka” (basically, it’s a filtration system that utilizes immense pressure equal to three 30-foot waves). There’s a standard release and three flavored expressions — with the same flavors as some popular White Claw cans — and a new line of 100-calorie vodka soda canned cocktails.

Learn More
two jugs and glasses of Marin Living Foods on matching colored background
Marin Living Foods
Marin Living Foods

Marin Living Foods

California-based Marlin Living Foods is locally sourced from certified organic almonds grown in the Central Valley and comes in a variety of flavors ranging from Matcha to Gogi Berry. We get it, bespoke almond milk is a little silly…but it is so damn tasty.

BUy Here: $7+
a close-up of the Nike AFC Richmond Jersey
Nike AFC Richmond Jersey
Nike

AFC Richmond Nike Stadium Jersey

Are you, like all of Twitter, stoked about the return of Ted Lasso? You might be thrilled to find out, then, that Nike has taken it upon themselves to replicate those beloved AFC Richmond two-toned jerseys from the Apple+ show. Sure, they’ll run you $105 a pop, but how else are you gonna telegraph your love of big mustaches and bigger hearts?

Buy Here: $105
a Made In Cleaver on a tan background
Made In Cleaver
Made In

Made In Cleaver

Cookware brand Made In has been in the habit of releasing their various kitchen knives in limited batches. This Cleaver, a stainless steel hacker made in France, was first unsheathed in October 2021, but hasn’t really been available to normal people who don’t impulse buy kitchen equipment. It’s back again here in limited quantities, but you’ve got a little more time to consider its many charms (get a load of that warm olive wood handle) and eventually come to the conclusion that, yes, you need this in your kitchen arsenal.

Buy Here: $199
a model in a pair of tan Red Wing boots on a white background
Red Wing Men’s 6″ Work Boot
Red Wing

Red Wing Classic Moc Boots in Hawthorne Abilene Leather

In the pantheon of boots that will never, ever, ever go out of style, the Red Wing Classic Moc is looking down from on high. If you don’t have a pair of these yet, that’s actually good news, because this week the company brought a coveted European design to the U.S. market for the first time. The Hawthorne Abilene Leather edition exchanges the classic full-grain oiled and/or waxed leather for a roughout leather, basically the opposite side of the skin, for a softer look but no less durable wear. Also, the cream coloring is absolutely perfect for spring and summer.

BUy Here: $300
a bottle of Bruichladdich on a grey background
Bruichladdich – The Regeneration Project
Bruichladdich

Bruichladdich – The Regeneration Project 

The Scottish distillery launched The Regeneration Project, which is Islay’s first rye whisky and also the island’s first whisky to be categorized as a single-grain Scotch. The limited-edition bottle is the third release in Bruichladdich’s Project series — you can read more about it here

Buy Here
a Nomad Stand One Charger on a marble background
Nomad Stand One Charger
Nomad

Nomad Stand One

A charger you’d be proud to display in your living room, this weighted metal and glass MagSafe power up offers fast charging up to 15W.

Buy Here: $109
a Nike ACG composite of the Spring/Summer Collection
Nike ACG Spring/Summer ’23 Collection
Nike

Nike ACG Spring/Summer ’23

Nike’s latest ACG campaign takes on the hills of Georgia in trusted gear — the ACG Moc and select outwear makes a much-warranted reappearance — and new releases alike. We’re particularly stoked about the previously unreleased Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex.

Shop Here
a yellow Seiko Olympia Digital Clock on a grey background
Seiko Olympia Digital Clock
Huckberry

Seiko Olympia Digital Clock

A tribute to the iconic marathon timer that put them on the map, Sieko’s Olympia Digital Clock should add a bit of retro flair to your runner’s haven.

Buy Here: $49
Sydney Sweeney in a pair of tan Ford x Sydney Sweeney overalls
Ford x Sydney Sweeney
Ford

Ford x Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is not like other girls, and she has the Ford-designed, Dickies-produced workwear collection of overalls, pants, bandanas and baseball caps to prove it.

Shop here

