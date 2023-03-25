Products of the Week: Kitchen Cleavers, White Claw Vodka and “Ted Lasso” Jerseys

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Made In debuts a bulky new cleaver, White Claw announces Vodka and Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond sees their kits brought to life by Nike.

Nick Foquet x Las Ventanas Rosewood Hotels

Happen to find yourself in Los Cabos this weekend? You won’t want to miss out on LA-based hatmaker Nick Fouquet’s exclusive hat bar pop-up at the luxury getaway resort La Ventanas. Guests can shop Nick’s beautiful hat designs — crafted in collaboration with local Wixarika artisan Don Victor Florentino — and even customize a hat with the designers themselves from March 23-26. Can’t make it to Mexico? You can still buy the hats by contacting the hotel.

White Claw Premium Vodka White Claw

The hard seltzer brand just launched what they call the “World’s First Triple Wave Filtered Vodka” (basically, it’s a filtration system that utilizes immense pressure equal to three 30-foot waves). There’s a standard release and three flavored expressions — with the same flavors as some popular White Claw cans — and a new line of 100-calorie vodka soda canned cocktails.

Marin Living Foods Marin Living Foods

California-based Marlin Living Foods is locally sourced from certified organic almonds grown in the Central Valley and comes in a variety of flavors ranging from Matcha to Gogi Berry. We get it, bespoke almond milk is a little silly…but it is so damn tasty.

Nike AFC Richmond Jersey Nike

Are you, like all of Twitter, stoked about the return of Ted Lasso? You might be thrilled to find out, then, that Nike has taken it upon themselves to replicate those beloved AFC Richmond two-toned jerseys from the Apple+ show. Sure, they’ll run you $105 a pop, but how else are you gonna telegraph your love of big mustaches and bigger hearts?

Made In Cleaver Made In

Cookware brand Made In has been in the habit of releasing their various kitchen knives in limited batches. This Cleaver, a stainless steel hacker made in France, was first unsheathed in October 2021, but hasn’t really been available to normal people who don’t impulse buy kitchen equipment. It’s back again here in limited quantities, but you’ve got a little more time to consider its many charms (get a load of that warm olive wood handle) and eventually come to the conclusion that, yes, you need this in your kitchen arsenal.

Red Wing Men’s 6″ Work Boot Red Wing

In the pantheon of boots that will never, ever, ever go out of style, the Red Wing Classic Moc is looking down from on high. If you don’t have a pair of these yet, that’s actually good news, because this week the company brought a coveted European design to the U.S. market for the first time. The Hawthorne Abilene Leather edition exchanges the classic full-grain oiled and/or waxed leather for a roughout leather, basically the opposite side of the skin, for a softer look but no less durable wear. Also, the cream coloring is absolutely perfect for spring and summer.

Bruichladdich – The Regeneration Project Bruichladdich

The Scottish distillery launched The Regeneration Project, which is Islay’s first rye whisky and also the island’s first whisky to be categorized as a single-grain Scotch. The limited-edition bottle is the third release in Bruichladdich’s Project series — you can read more about it here.

Nomad Stand One Charger Nomad

A charger you’d be proud to display in your living room, this weighted metal and glass MagSafe power up offers fast charging up to 15W.

Nike ACG Spring/Summer ’23 Collection Nike

Nike’s latest ACG campaign takes on the hills of Georgia in trusted gear — the ACG Moc and select outwear makes a much-warranted reappearance — and new releases alike. We’re particularly stoked about the previously unreleased Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex.

Seiko Olympia Digital Clock Huckberry

A tribute to the iconic marathon timer that put them on the map, Sieko’s Olympia Digital Clock should add a bit of retro flair to your runner’s haven.

Ford x Sydney Sweeney Ford

Sydney Sweeney is not like other girls, and she has the Ford-designed, Dickies-produced workwear collection of overalls, pants, bandanas and baseball caps to prove it.