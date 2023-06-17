Products of the Week: Cast Iron Skillets, RTD Cocktails and a Sporty Rowing Blazers Collab

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Yeti’s $400 cast iron skillet, eye-catching canned cocktails from Lake Hour and the all-new Rowing Blazers x ’47 MLB collab.

Yeti

Of the many new product announcements we’ve seen this week, Yeti’s foray into the cast iron skillet market took us the most by surprise. Priced at a seemingly absurd $400, Yeti swears it’s “the last skillet you’ll ever need.” Until we get our hands on one to test that claim out for ourselves, here’s what we know so far about the new 12″ skillet. Yeti partnered with Maryland-based cast-iron company Butter Pat Industries to create a lighter-weight, non-stick cast iron pan that’s free of toxic coatings. Use it over your home burner or outdoors, over a roaring open flame.

Material

This sculptural sphere-shaped cellar from AAPI-founded kitchenware brand Material elevates even the smallest everyday essential: salt. This lovely little home for your salt, available in walnut or maple, features a magnetic swivel lid for easy access, plus a detachable fluted base designed to hold other seasonings.

Otterbox

From the company that occasionally puts YETI on notice comes an adaptive stainless-steel sleeve that can hold 12 oz. and 16 oz cans as well as 12 oz. bottles. Insulated to keep your beverage of choice cooler than a polar bear’s toenail, the sweat-resistant mini cool fits snugly in most cup holders and is dishwasher safe.

Bhakata

It’s not just a vintage rum; BHAKTA’s latest release is actually a blend of column- and pot-stilled rum from 1985 and 1990 which also spends a few years in second-fill MP bourbon and rye barrels before a final maturation in Armagnac barrels. We tried an early sample back in February, and it’s exquisite, with notes of oak, tobacco, banana, allspice and clove.

Bearback

Just in time for summer, Bearback makes getting beach-ready easy with its two-in-one grooming tool. The new shaver has an ergonomic handle that folds an impressive 17 inches for back shaving and 9.5 for the chest area. And you’ll achieve an easy, clean shave every time thanks to its Swedish-made stainless steel blades.

Rowing Blazers

Fans of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers who are into preppy looks and plaid will want to check out the third collaboration between Rowing Blazers and ’47. Featuring an array of bucket hats as well as ‘47’s standard “clean up” fit, the seven-piece collection of baseball-themed hats knocks it out of the park.

Lake Hour

One of the most eye-catching displays we saw at this month’s Bar Convent drinks expo was this ready-to-drink newcomer, which utilizes “real ingredients” and interesting flavor combinations alongside the extremely fun retro packaging. The goal here? To create “the world’s most delicious, dad-bod-resistant cocktail in a can.” From our initial taste tests, these are sessionable and surprisingly subtle (can’t speak to the dad-bod part, however).

Iron Flask

This new soft yet durable cooler holds 13 pounds of ice, 24 cans (12 with ice) and keep things chill for two days. It’s also floatable and comes with a bottle opener and cup holders. During pre-orders (June 20-27), the cooler comes with a free 40 oz wide-mouth water bottle.