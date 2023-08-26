Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Elysian Brewing releases a seasonal brew, D.S. & Durga’s dive into tennis-inspired fragrance and Audemars tags Matthew William’s Alyx for a trio of chrome Royal Oaks.

Ever wanted to show up to a Raya date smelling like you just touched grasses at the Tennis Hall of Fame? Now you can, with fragrance masters D.S.&Durga’s latest concoction, Crush Balls. Just in time for the U.S. Open, the scent contains notes like hedge flowers, yellow fuzz and hard court for a distinctly sporty cologne. Game, set, match.

They’re calling this the world’s first Imperial Pumpkin Ale. We’ll be trying it soon, but their tasting notes claim “intense aromas of pumpkin with sugar and spice on the nose.” It’s actually one of four (!) new pumpkin beers from the Seattle brewery.

Back in 2019, designer Matthew Williams of the fashion brand 1017 ALYX 9SM took an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, stripped it down and refashioned it in his own image (that is, engraved his brand name on the new brushed dial). Instead of putting him down as enemy number one, AP took a different tack: they teamed up with Williams, who is now the creative director of men’s and women’s collections at Givenchy, to release official versions of that original bootleg four years later. The limited-edition partnership features four watches, two Royal Oaks and two Royal Oak Offshores, and a one-off model that went up for auction for charity. You can pick from yellow or white gold, and chronograph or not, but they all bring the design down to the essentials, with indices and subdials removed in favor of a clean face (with a bit of streetwear co-branding, of course). Prices range from $73,500 to $111,500.

Look, we’ll just say it. We don’t think one knife is enough knife. And it’s like Gerber read our minds — the outdoor gear gurus just released a set of two 7CR stainless steel, plain-edge fixed blades in a pack their calling the Downwind Duo. More knife, more life, we guess.

New from Brits Bowers & Wilkins is a collection of 600 Series S3 speakers, and let’s just say they’ve caught our ear eye. The “entry-level” setups still boast insane fidelity and a crsipy wood finish, and with four distinct pieces — a floor-standing 603 S3, 606 S3 stand mount, 607 S3 bookshelf speaker and a HTM6 S3 home theater center channel — there’s something for every audiophile.

It’s been a big week for fall running — marathon season is more or less in full swing, and boutique labels are responding with lightning-fast drops featuring some of the best gear in recent memory. Our Legacy x Satisfy was certainly runway-worthy, but our favorite release thus far goes to Brooklyn-based Bandit Running, who releases a barrage of killer styles for some serious autumnal milage. Proprietary tech, oodles of pockets and the perfected accessories remind us why Bandit remains one of our favorite running brands to date.

We’ve been through more than our fair share of classic, white-soled Red Wing Moc boots over the years, and we’ll likely continue turning to them for years to come, but we’re also completely smitten with this new iteration of the silhouette, featuring a lovely dark green leather upper and a unique black sole that helps elevate them from standard workwear to something a bit more refined. They’re gonna be a go-to for us this fall and beyond. Highly recommended.

The Jamacian distillery just launched 1993 and 2002 single marque pot-still rums as part of the Hearts Collection, the sixth and seventh addition to the collection of extremely rare rums. The limited-edition releases were-selected by Master Blender Joy Spence and aged over 20 tropical years to develop a rich, full favor. You’re sipping these ones neat and judiciously.

The limited (6 pieces total) action-pack collab that just dropped from San Francisco-based Taylor Stitch and GORUCK is no joke — built for and tested by USA special forces, each piece is more badass than the last. We’re drooling over the exclusive GR1 (GORUCK’s tentpole style) in particular. It’s remade in a 100% organic cotton waxed canvas and finished in Stitch’s Raindrop Camo colorway.

Machine-made and dishwasher safe, the new Riedel crystal glass decanter has one huge advantage (literally) — it’s designed to hold over 76 oz of your favorite vino. Magnums, they’re a good thing.