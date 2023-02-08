InsideHook
Gear | Updated February 8, 2023 11:23 am

Review: Keen’s Hybrid Slip-On Adventure Shoe Is Casual Footwear Perfection

Lightweight, durable and engineered for maximum comfort, yet perfectly styled for lounging, camping and travel.

The Keen Howser III Slip-On is a perfect slipper shoe for lounging, camping and travel
Drop into the Keen Howser III Slip-On
Keen
By Cam Vigliotta

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

A year ago, we found ourselves in the midst of yet another Covid surge, and as a result we fell back into self-care strategies that have come to define our lives amidst a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Some of us found comfort in a stiff drink, others are gaming online for hours. I found comfort in reinventing my closet.

I started by replacing stiff, formal fabrics with softer alternatives such as fleece and cotton. Jeans (most of them, anyways) were then retired for sweats and athleisure. But, then, I made the life-altering decision to adopt slip-on footwear that’s far more inviting than traditional lace-up shoes. It’s those same slip-ons that I’m currently wearing (even as I write this), the Keen Howser III Slides, that have come to epitomize function and comfort, even after years of use.

More Slippers We Love

Teva vs. The North Face: Who Makes the Better Outdoor Slipper?
Teva vs. The North Face: Who Makes the Better Outdoor Slipper?

We pitted two outdoor giants against each other in a head-to-head cozy-off

Upon first glance, Keen’s third iteration of the Howser slide looks like a traditional slipper. It’s plush on the inside thanks to a cozy fleece lining and easy to tighten via quick-cinch bungee. But underneath, this slipper (if you can really call it that) features a durable, high-traction rubber outsole that’s solid and supportive. And while most slippers fit in the same vague, formless manner, Keen’s creation does well to retain its shape around your foot. The Oregon-based brand even built it with recycled PET plastic, so your carbon footprint is quite possibly as small as your foot.

The Keen Howser III Hybrid Slides are the perfect slippers for winter and working from home
Step inside Keen’s Howser III Hybrid Slides
Keen

After wearing a pair of Howsers for more than a year, it’s clear that Keen is onto something. What began as a pair of slides dedicated for the home has become a pair of go-to, go-anywhere shoes that I wear when walking the dog, shoveling the driveway and after a day of skiing. My partner asks to wear them repeatedly, abandoning her elaborate boots for slip-on simplicity. I even picked up a pair for a friend that’s always wearing raggedy slippers.

These bad boys have truly taken me all over my corner of New York City and beyond this year, and despite the fact that I’m back transitioning between my tiny apartment, the corner store and (infrequently) the office, the Keen Howser III Slide is still on my feet, where they shill remain until they’re usurped. It helps that they’re now frequently on sale, meaning that refreshing after my current pair are thoroughly beat should be easy as pie.

buy At Amazon: $100 $95
Buy At Zappos: $95 $71

More Like This

a collage of items from the Huckberry Winter Sale on a unfocused brown background
Huckberry's Humongous Winter Sale Is Officially On
A sampling of products sourced from the best subscription services for women
The Best Subscription Boxes for Her
Matthew Carpenter, founder of sportswear brand Driveway Paradise
Driveway Paradise Makes Rad Retro Gear for the Regular Athlete

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a model wearing a green knit donegal sweater from Frank and Oak on a grey background

$100$48

Looking for a Knitwear Upgrade? Try This Discounted Donegal Crewneck.
a grey and brown Keen hiking shoe on a grey background

$165$80

These Waterproof Keen Hikers Are Currently 52% Off at Amazon
This Yeti Soft Cooler Gets a Rare Discount

$200$160

This Yeti Soft Cooler Gets a Rare Discount
a three back of dark-colored Calvin Klein boxer briefs on a grey background

$43$22

Calvins? On Sale? In This Economy?
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Keep Reading

A Zodiac boat from travel company Abercrombie & Kent ferrying travelers past mountains and icebergs during an Antarctica cruise

Seeking Shackleton's "Little Voices" on a Voyage to Antarctica
Playful drunk couple passionately kissing at disco party in night club

Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
Scotty James holds up a medal after winning the halfpipe at the X Games.

How Aussie Snowboarder Scotty James Became “King Of The Halfpipe”
a collage of items from the Huckberry Winter Sale on a unfocused brown background

Huckberry's Humongous Winter Sale Is Officially On
The Keen Howser III Slip-On is a perfect slipper shoe for lounging, camping and travel

Review: Keen's Hybrid Slip-On Adventure Shoe Is Casual Footwear Perfection
three vintage watches under $10,000 on a gray background

The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
The best chocolates to gift on Valentine's Day in 2022

This Valentine's Day, Give the Gift of Really Fancy Chocolates
Tom Colicchio's sour cherry BBQ wings.

Tom Colicchio’s Wing Recipe Deserves a Spot in Your Super Bowl Spread
a collage of Mr Porter sale items on a red/orange background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Ending Soon: Here’s Exactly What to Buy

Trending

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men