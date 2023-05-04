Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Feeling generous this Mother’s Day? Take a gander at our list of splurge-worthy Mother’s Day gifts, because the Mom in your life obviously deserves something nice. From Kardashian-favorite floral arrangements to a high-tech messaging display board, there’s something worth paying top dollar for — especially if it’s for the woman who gave you or your children life.

While we’ve already compiled a guide of standout items to bestow upon the darling mother in your life, we highly encourage you to consider gifting a real knock-out gift, for a couple of reasons.

It is universally understood that luxury items elicit a certain oooh-ahhhh response, solely because they’re high-end items. But oftentimes, expensive products are splurges for a reason. They tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Also, instead of gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, it might befit both you and your gift recipient to spring for one premium good you know they’ll get tons of use out of.

So without further ado, the 12 best splurge-worthy items to gift this Mother’s Day:

Caraway Food Storage Set Time to retire the yellowing and stained Tupperware and bring in the Crown Jewel of food storage containers. This set from Caraway features 14 pieces of modern, cleaning-looking storage options, which include ceramic-coated glass containers that feature Air Release Technology, designed to keep leftovers and the like fresh for longer. Buy it now : $305 $245

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set Washable silk is always a good idea. The revolutionary fabric feels like silk and looks like silk but doesn’t require the same rigid upkeep as regular silk does. Now, she can relax completely and in style in this printed pajama set. Buy it now : $298

Therabody TheraFace PRO If she frequents a facialist, experiences tension in her face or just wants to take better care of her skin, then the TheraFace Pro is a luxury skincare device worth throwing money at. Read our full review of the TheraFace Pro here. Buy it now : $299

Paint Your Life Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos. Buy it now : $299

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. Also, you can take 20% off right now with code DOSEFORMOM. Buy Here : $699 $559

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long You may recall when we encouraged you to buy the woman in your life Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer. Well, we’re doing it again, but this time with the company’s other top-rated, award-winning hair care product. The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise. Buy Here : $600

Venus et Fleur Terre Travertine Vase Venus et Fleur’s eternal roses are enough to wow — but if you really want to impress, ball out on 55-58 roses arranged in this striking vase, hand-carved from a single block of travertine. Buy it now : $689

Vestaboard A 2021 Red Dot winner, Vestaboard is an elaborate, smart messaging display that doesn’t skimp on design. Inspired by those old-timey clickity train schedule boards, each board employs 8,448 magical spinning flaps to exhibit messages, inspirational quotes, real-time sporting event scores, art and more — all of which is easily customized and controlled via your smartphone and the Vestaboard app. Buy Here : $3,295