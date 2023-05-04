InsideHook
Gear | May 4, 2023 11:29 am

The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts

Because she deserves it

A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day
Ball out on your Mom, why dontcha?
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Feeling generous this Mother’s Day? Take a gander at our list of splurge-worthy Mother’s Day gifts, because the Mom in your life obviously deserves something nice. From Kardashian-favorite floral arrangements to a high-tech messaging display board, there’s something worth paying top dollar for — especially if it’s for the woman who gave you or your children life.

While we’ve already compiled a guide of standout items to bestow upon the darling mother in your life, we highly encourage you to consider gifting a real knock-out gift, for a couple of reasons.

It is universally understood that luxury items elicit a certain oooh-ahhhh response, solely because they’re high-end items. But oftentimes, expensive products are splurges for a reason. They tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Also, instead of gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, it might befit both you and your gift recipient to spring for one premium good you know they’ll get tons of use out of.

So without further ado, the 12 best splurge-worthy items to gift this Mother’s Day:

Caraway Food Storage Set
Caraway Food Storage Set

Time to retire the yellowing and stained Tupperware and bring in the Crown Jewel of food storage containers. This set from Caraway features 14 pieces of modern, cleaning-looking storage options, which include ceramic-coated glass containers that feature Air Release Technology, designed to keep leftovers and the like fresh for longer.

Buy it now : $305$245
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set

Washable silk is always a good idea. The revolutionary fabric feels like silk and looks like silk but doesn’t require the same rigid upkeep as regular silk does. Now, she can relax completely and in style in this printed pajama set.

Buy it now : $298
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Therabody TheraFace PRO

If she frequents a facialist, experiences tension in her face or just wants to take better care of her skin, then the TheraFace Pro is a luxury skincare device worth throwing money at. Read our full review of the TheraFace Pro here.

Buy it now : $299
Paint Your Life
Paint Your Life

Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos. 

Buy it now : $299
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. Also, you can take 20% off right now with code DOSEFORMOM.

Buy Here : $699$559
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

You may recall when we encouraged you to buy the woman in your life Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer. Well, we’re doing it again, but this time with the company’s other top-rated, award-winning hair care product. The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise.

Buy Here : $600
Venus et Fleur Terre Travertine Vase
Venus et Fleur Terre Travertine Vase

Venus et Fleur’s eternal roses are enough to wow — but if you really want to impress, ball out on 55-58 roses arranged in this striking vase, hand-carved from a single block of travertine. 

Buy it now : $689
The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

You’re looking at the “it” shoe of the summer. The Row’s smooth leather and suede flip flops are a masterclass in inconspicuous luxury.

Buy Here : $925
Clean Origin 3 CT. TW. Petite Tennis Bracelet
Clean Origin 3 CT. TW. Petite Tennis Bracelet

A dainty tennis bracelet, perfect for everyday wear, set with 75 glistening lab-grown diamonds.

Buy Here : $1,050
Saint Laurent Uptown Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent Uptown Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag

A must-have warm weather accessory for drinking Aperol Spritzes atop some sunny rooftop in Italy — the exact place this designer shoulder was constructed.

Buy Here : $1,290
Kinn Mini Teardrop Eternity Diamond Ring
Kinn Mini Teardrop Eternity Diamond Ring

Designed and made in Los Angeles, this 14k yellow gold band features a spiral of pear shape diamonds.  

Buy Here : $2,420
Vestaboard
Vestaboard

A 2021 Red Dot winner, Vestaboard is an elaborate, smart messaging display that doesn’t skimp on design. Inspired by those old-timey clickity train schedule boards, each board employs 8,448 magical spinning flaps to exhibit messages, inspirational quotes, real-time sporting event scores, art and more — all of which is easily customized and controlled via your smartphone and the Vestaboard app.

Buy Here : $3,295

