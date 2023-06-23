InsideHook
Food & Drink | June 23, 2023 6:15 am

DC’s 6 Best Sushi Restaurants, From the Michelin-Starred to the Karaoke King

Also including the absolute best happy hour in all of the DMV

rows of sushi
Here's all of the best sushi in DC — from delivery to romantic.
Zeppelin
By Brandon Wetherbee

Whatever sort of sushi experience you seek, you’ll find it in the DMV: There’s Michelin-starred sushi (see Sushi Nakazawa, below), delivery sushi, romantic sushi, business casual sushi and everything in between throughout DC and the nearby suburbs. Also, most offer bento boxes. Is there a better lunch option than a bento box?

Kaz Sushi Bistro

Speaking of lunch: Kaz Sushi Bistro in Foggy Bottom/Downtown is a singularly excellent choice for a business casual lunch of all kinds, let alone sushi-specific lunches. Since 1999, chef Kaz Okochi has led the vanguard of sushi excellence here in DC — and his lunch experience can’t be beat. The menu offers all of the nigiri, sashimi, rolls and vegetarian options you need. If you’re going to order one thing, get the Kaz Nigiri Tasting, with tuna, salmon, whitefish, shrimp, yellowtail, eel, surf clam, smelt roe and walu (aka butterfish). 

Kin Da

Takoma Park’s Kin Da took off during the pandemic, figuring out a hyper-successful recipe for delivery, carry-out and outdoor dining. Based on how busy they are Tuesday through Sunday (they’re closed Mondays), nothing can stop them. This is the sushi you want delivered for your weeknight-streaming-and-eating-dinner-on-the-couch nights.

Splurge on Wagyu Noodles and More at DC’s 7 Best Ramen Bars
Splurge on Wagyu Noodles and More at DC’s 7 Best Ramen Bars

Your bucket list for the District’s top noodle spots

Mita Ethio-Japanese Cafe

An only-in-DC-type meet cute led to this uniquely DC spot. The restaurant is led by the husband-and-wife duo Takehiko Inoue and Misrak Gebrehiwot. Inoue, originally from Japan, met Gebrehiwot, originally from Ethiopia, when he was working as the sushi chef at the Japanese embassy in Addis Ababa. They opened Mita in late 2020 on Kennedy Street in Brightwood Park, offering authentic sushi and authentic Ethiopian cuisine, not Ethiopian sushi. In addition to DC’s healthy sushi scene, there’s an even healthier Ethiopian restaurant scene. But Mita is the unicorn doing both, a literal and figurative marriage of cultures. 

Sushi Nakazawa

Sushi Nakazawa is the Michelin-certified pick — the only sushi restaurant in DC to earn the star, though Menya Hosaki and Toki Underground both sport a Bib Gourmand for good-value meals. If you’re looking for a fancy date location, make a reservation at Sushi Nakazawa. Along with our next pick, Nakazawa is high-end fine dining. Unless your date has a fish allergy, this is as good as you’re going to find for a surefire success. 

Sushi Taro

Sushi Taro has the best happy hour in Washington — for years you’d see young professionals lining up for an hour or two before opening on 17th Street between P and Church. It was excellent free advertising for a place that does not need to advertise. Sushi Taro is consistently ranked in the top 10 restaurants in DC. They’re fine dining with a $350-per-person Saturday night omakase counter. They do not need to offer a happy hour. And they didn’t, since the pandemic began until April 2023. But it’s back. Thank god it’s back. The 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 25 percent-off sushi and drinks happy hour makes Sushi Taro as high-end as you want it to be. 

Zeppelin Restaurant & Bar

When you want a party with your sushi, consider Zeppelin. The Shaw establishment is DC’s first omakase bar, serving sushi and charcoal-grilled yakitori. Chef Minoru Ogawa is a Tokyo native who studied under his master-chef father in Japan. None of that makes it a party destination. The karaoke makes it a party destination.

More Like This

people sitting at tables in a seating area with neat lights and arcade games
Here Are the 5 Best Family-Friendly Breweries in DC
Screwdriver cocktail in a glass on a mat.
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Croque Madame and fries on a plate.
Follow This Recipe for the Best Grilled Cheese You’ve Ever Had

Most Popular

Home Upgrades Hero Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
Tommy Prine looking over his shoulder Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
A man sitting on his bed staring out the window. How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
best small watches Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches

Recommended

Suggested for you

Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches

Keep Reading

Three pours of rare bourbon on a tasting mat at the NYC bar Rareties. Some bourbons, while high quality, are way too much money to spend on.

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings"

With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Jamón sits on the bar at Bar Vinazo.

Spanish Jamón Has a Home in Brooklyn
Beef being prepared teppanyaki-style

Why the Japanese Robata Crushes the Stuffy Hotel Steakhouse
a photo of Cousin Richie from The Bear in a bootleg tee shirt

Welcoming Back “The Bear,” a Show About Bootleg Tees
a collage of Nike models wearing items from the Nike Summer Sale

15 Must-Have Sportwear Deals From Nike’s Latest Summer Sale
a photo of Chris Pine wearing a white tank top

How to Wear a White Tank Top Without Looking Like a Tool
Three plant offerings from The Sill, now up to you too 40%

It’s a Plant-Palooza Over at The Sill. Save Up to 40% on a Variety of Houseplants.
seating area with blue and orange color

A Super-Hot Sushi Spot Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches
Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
Is This the Best Recovery Device for Runners Yet?
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price