Texas’s larger-than-life reputation makes it an easy target for hyperbole, and that results in a lot of reductive opinions about the state. But its obsession with steak? That one’s hard to deny. There are hundreds of steakhouses across Texas, ranging from casual to high-end, with dozens of solid examples packed into each major city and plenty more in the suburbs and smaller towns. That makes narrowing the field a difficult task. Just like choosing your favorite child, it’s a risky proposition riddled with pitfalls, and someone’s feelings will be hurt. But no matter how you slice it, these are 10 of the best steakhouses in Texas, where you’re assured high-quality meat, polished service and novel-length wine lists. Grab a knife and your statins, and dig in.

The secret dry-aging recipe is known by a few people, and it’s stored in a safe. Pappas Bros

Dallas and Houston

This Texas institution opened in Dallas in 1998 and now counts two additional locations in Houston. Every USDA Prime-graded cut is broken down in-house by Pappas’ own butchers and then aged for a minimum of 28 days. And as the story goes, the secret dry-aging recipe is known only to a few people and is stored securely in a safe. Whatever the case, it works. And once that filet or porterhouse hits your plate, you’ve got plenty of accompaniments to choose from. Yes, there’s shrimp cocktail, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and a wedge salad, but leave room on the table for wine — the massive, award-winning list boasts nearly 4,000 bottles.

Steak with a side of America’s most famous carrot? Yes please. Bob’s Steak and Chop House

Multiple locations

Named for founder Bob Sambol, Bob’s Steak & Chop House opened in Dallas in 1993. Since then, it’s expanded into Austin, Fort Worth, San Antonio and out of state, but the original is still going strong. Bob’s fosters a lively atmosphere, where business dinners merge with the fun-loving bar crowd, and it serves a classic menu of prime steaks, chops, seafood and sides. Since opening, each plate has been adorned with a single glazed carrot, which might be the most famous carrot in America.

Pair a Texas strip or hanger steak with one of Georgia James’ 500 wines. Georgia James

Houston

Part of the Underbelly Hospitality group, which is behind some of Houston’s best restaurants, the award-winning Georgia James is a favorite among local diners and national media. The kitchen puts out cast-iron seared steaks, fresh seafood and seasonal sides, and the staff is friendly and professional. The Viet-Cajun roasted oysters are always a good place to start before moving onto steaks, which range from Texas strips and hanger steaks to A5 wagyu and long bone ribeyes. Throw in a bottle from the well-curated wine list; it’s stocked with 500 selections from around the world, including rare vintages and unique varietals.

Visit Georgie for a five-course tasting menu. Nicole-Franzen

Dallas

With its gorgeous bar, optional five-course tasting menu and dishes like vichyssoise and Spanish octopus, it’s easy to forget that Georgie is one of the state’s best spots for steak. But then you remember that there’s an adjacent butcher shop processing each cut, and the kitchen is grilling up Rosewood Ranch ribeyes and Australian wagyu, and all becomes right with the world. Throw in a whiskey cocktail for good measure, or ask the sommelier to swing by with a wine pairing.

Doris Metropolitan joins high-end meats with Middle Eastern heritage and modern flavors. Doris Metropolitan

Houston

Opened by Israeli restaurateurs, first in Costa Rica and then in New Orleans, Doris Metropolitan came to Houston in 2017. It joins high-end meats with Middle Eastern heritage and modern flavors in a good-looking space that bucks the traditional steakhouse experience. Beef is dry-aged in house and served with seasonal sides, vegetable-focused shared plates, locally sourced seafood and caviar. You can’t go wrong with the hanger steak or bone-in ribeye, but the generously marbled wagyu spinalis is there too, if you want to get a little wild.

Perini Ranch Steakhouse got its start in Buffalo Gap, which has just over 500 residents. Perini Ranch

Buffalo Gap

Now in its 40th year, Perini Ranch Steakhouse got its start in a converted hay barn in the tiny town of Buffalo Gap, which has just over 500 residents. Owner Tom Perini opened the restaurant to give diners an authentic local experience and to serve “real Texas food.” That means prime Angus steaks grilled over fire, plus fried catfish, pork ribs and burgers. The effort paid off, as Perini Ranch received the coveted James Beard America’s Classics Award in 2014 and continues to draw visitors from around the world to this little hamlet in West Texas.

If you’re the ultimate beef nerd, this one’s for you. Killen’s Steakhouse

Pearland

Chef Ronnie Killen is a prolific presence in Houston, with an eponymous steakhouse, barbecue joint and Tex-Mex restaurant. The steakhouse opened in the Pearland suburb in 2006 and put itself firmly on the map as one of the state’s best. Killen’s serves USDA prime beef, domestic wagyu, Australia wagyu and Japanese A5 wagyu, plus steak flights, so beef nerds can go all-in on their favorite cuts. When you’re ready to switch things up, the restaurant also serves a handful of unexpected items, like Korean barbecue skewers and crawfish dumplings, plus all the potato-y sides you crave.

The entrance has a window that looks into the dry-aging room, so you can see where your meat was before it hit the grill. Kevin Marple

Dallas

Knife is helmed by James Beard nominee and Top Chef contestant John Tesar, and it turned heads when it opened in 2014 as a decidedly modern update on the classic steakhouse. The entrance features a window that looks into the dry-aging room, so guests can see where their meat was lovingly rested before hitting the grill. The menu focuses on prime Texas beef, pork and lamb prepared in cast iron skillets and broilers, with options ranging from petite filets and skirt steaks to Akaushi beef and a 240-day dry-aged ribeye. If it’s your first time in, don’t miss the bacon tasting, which takes you through five varieties and is a fun way to start your dinner.

The steaks are dry-aged in Texas, grilled over live oak and finished under a 1,200-degree broiler. Jeffrey’s

Austin

Opened in 1975, Jeffrey’s helped put Austin’s dining scene on the map, and it’s still a popular table almost 50 years later. The menu goes beyond typical steakhouse fare with foie gras sandies, traditional caviar service and ham and Gruyère croquettes, but the steaks are still the star of the show. They’re dry-aged in Texas, grilled over live oak, and then finished under a 1,200-degree broiler, which results in perfectly cooked filets, New York strips and ribeyes. Each tastes great alongside a bottle from the impressive wine list.

Fort Worth

Chef Tim Love is everywhere in Fort Worth, and his restaurants span multiple cuisines, from Tex-Mex to Italian. But don’t forget the classics, like Lonesome Dove, which has anchored the Stockyards neighborhood since 2000. All these years later, it’s still an exciting place to dine, with a menu featuring hand-cut steaks like beef tenderloin, wagyu tomahawk and Miyazaki ribeye, plus a rotating selection of wild game, which on any given night might include kangaroo, wild boar or rabbit-and-rattlesnake sausage.