Culture | December 2, 2022 6:15 am

DC, You Can Go See a Holiday Movie Pretty Much Every Day This Month

The best places to get your holiday movie fix, all month long

By Brandon Wetherbee

Washington, D.C. is a fantastic city for holiday films. Whether you’re looking to spend hours in beloved cultural institutions, state-of-the-art movie theaters or teeny tiny art houses far from downtown, there’s a holiday movie option available most every December afternoon and evening. And for some reason, there’s a ton of horror film-related holiday options, too. Which is totally fine. Also, Batman Returns appears to be getting the Die Hard-is-a-Christmas-film re-examination. 

Dec. 1 through the end of the month

Violent Night at Alamo Drafthouse, AMC Georgetown, Regal Gallery Place, more

The newest entry into the holiday film canon — enjoy Santa as John McClain as played by Eleven’s “dad.” 

Dec. 1 and 4 (Regal Gallery Place), 3 and 4 (AFI)

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story at Regal Gallery Place and AFI Silver

A 2021 UK theater production filmed for cinemas in 2021 — great for the Anglophile who prefers their holiday lessons with a thick British accent. 

Dec. 2 and 4 (Miracle) and 12 (Alamo)

A Christmas Story at Miracle Theatre and Alamo Drafthouse

All guns are bad.

Dec. 2 and 8 (Suns), 13, 16 and 17 (E Street), and 14 (Drafthouse)

Batman Returns at Suns Cinema, Landmark E Street Cinema and Alamo Drafthouse

The second Michael Keaton Batman is becoming a new Christmas tradition, and we’re all for it. Somewhat related, the Venn diagram of Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Danny DeVito’s Frank in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is just a circle. 

Dec. 2 and 8 (Suns) and 6 (E St.)

Gremlins at Suns Cinema and Landmark E Street Cinema

KIDS SHOULD NOT BE GIVEN THIS MUCH RESPONSIBILITY! IT IS UNFAIR AND BAD PARENTING!

Dec. 3 

Eyes Wide Shut at Suns Cinema

Ah, nothing like New York via London during the holidays. 

Dec. 3 and 4

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) at Regal Gallery Place

A 1 p.m. matinee for the family that prefers the cartoon version. The modern cartoon version.  

Dec. 3 (Alamo) and 10 (Miracle)

The Polar Express Movie Party at Alamo Drafthouse and PJ Party at Miracle Theatre

What a lovely way to spend an evening with your kids! And what a way to welcome them to the uncanny valley. 

Dec. 4

The Holiday at Alamo Drafthouse

Is there any movie more holiday than The Holiday? No. 

Dec. 4 and 11 (Alamo) 9 and 11 (Miracle)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at Alamo Drafthouse and Miracle Theatre

Don’t Google Randy Quaid. Or do it. It’s your spiral. 

Dec. 6

Christmas in Connecticut at Alamo Drafthouse

Suffering from imposter syndrome? Do we have the movie for you! 

Dec. 7 (Art Atrium) 10 and 11 (Alamo) and 16 and 17 (Miracle)

Elf at Bennett Park Art Atrium, Alamo Drafthouse and Miracle Theatre

This movie is 19 years old. 19. You are old. 

Dec. 10

“A December to Dismember” Double Feature at Alamo Drafthouse

Spend a chilly December afternoon in a warm theater, surrounded by other horror fans that also happen to embrace the holiday spirit with an added ugly sweater contest bonus. 

Dec. 10 and 16

Die Hard at Suns Cinema

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s a Christmas film. 

Dec. 10 and 17

The Wizard of Oz at National Museum of American History 

Technically not a Christmas film — but is there a better film to watch with the entire family than The Wizard of Oz, and is there a better time to watch a film as a family? 

Dec. 11

Batman at National Museum of American History 

Technically not a Christmas film, but considering the amount Batman-related toys for the kids in your life, this is a Christmas film. 

The Muppet Christmas Carol at Kennedy Center

A classic tale told with felt. 

Holiday Family Movie Night at Metrobar

Do you have a family? Do you prefer your holiday films viewed in a bar? Do you want to watch a holiday film with your family in a bar? 

Dec. 11 (Alamo) and 17 (Miracle)

White Christmas at Alamo Drafthouse and Miracle Theatre

I’ve seen this film 20 times. It’s great but I absolutely do not understand why it’s a holiday classic. 

Dec. 13

“The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special” at Alamo Drafthouse

Their live Dec. 4 holiday show at The Lincoln Theatre is sold out and has been for months. This is your best bet at seeing the show with a crowd without spending a few hundred dollars. 

Krampus at Alamo Drafthouse

How scary could Krampus be when Adam Scott is around? 

Dec. 14

Bad Santa at Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market

Does Violent Night exist if this movie doesn’t become a cult/holiday classic? 

Dec. 14 and 17

Black Christmas at Suns Cinema

A beloved slasher that is somehow not a blaxploitation film. 

Dec. 17

Don’t Open Till Christmas at Suns Cinema

When you need a Santa-related film to include a castration. 

Silent Night, Deadly Night at Suns Cinema

The best Christmas horror film poster?

Dec. 18 (Kennedy Center), 18 and 21 (Regal)

It’s a Wonderful Life at Kennedy Center and Regal Gallery Place

I will cry every time I watch this film. Every time. 

Dec. 21

Love Actually at Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market

Don’t show up on anyone’s doorstep with poster boards. 

Dec. 22 and 23

Dial Code Santa Claus at Suns Cinema

When you need Santa to be a bit more grindhouse. 

Home Alone at Suns Cinema

The movie that proves child services needs more funding. 

Related, though quite a drive from D.C., Richmond, Virginia’s The Byrd Theatre is one of the best theaters in the country to enjoy a holiday film. They’ll be screening Love Actually, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street and other beloved holiday films throughout the month. 

