The 27 Best Concerts in San Francisco This Summer

Summer concert season is officially here, and you don’t even need to leave the Bay Area to make the most of it. From K-Pop superstars to hometown heroes, R&B legends to the sexiest fly/dinosaur scientist of all time, there’s the perfect gig for your musical jones. And if there isn’t, just a festival is no more than a few hours away.

Rufus Wainwright at Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at the Meritage, June 4

Our pick from the summer-long series. Expect yearning, mewling, dramatics (and special guest/little sister Lucy Wainwright Roche).

Bay Area R&B Music Experience at Chase Center, June 23

Would you like to welcome the warmest weather season with Tyrese, Xscape, 112, Ginuwine, El DeBarge, Silk, Next and H-Town? Of course you would.

Lyn Lapid at The Chapel, June 27

Where TikTok meets mid-’90s bedroom recordings. If her trajectory continues at its current pace, she’ll be in theaters triple this size next year.

Liturgy at The Independent, June 28

Innovative black metal out of New York. Liturgy also may be the only black metal band with generational ties to an oil tycoon.

Alice Longyu Gao at Rickshaw Stop, June 29

Do you prefer your pop from Chinese artists who came of age in the New York and Los Angeles scenes and are heavily inspired by the theatricality of Klaus Nomi and the sounds of PC Music?

Protomartyr at The Chapel, July 1

The National for people who prefer dive bars to Taylor Swift collaborations. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds for people who prefer a more approachable frontman.

Fall Out Boy at Shoreline Amphitheater, July 5

Sugar, we’re going down. To Mountain View!

Sky Ferreira at The Regency Ballroom, July 6

Ferreira has lived three pop culture lives: slick, late night approved dance club star on 2013’s Night Time, My Time; disturbing (that’s a compliment) actress in Twin Peaks: The Return and Lords of Chaos; and current iteration of glammed-up Debbie Harry-meets-Charli XCX.

Remember Sports at Bottom of the Hill, July 8

The Philly indie rock band just sounds like summer. Sway and nod in agreement.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, July 19

If you’d like to see the stage show Beyoncé will be stealing from in four years, attend this tour. If you’d like to see the stage show Taylor Swift will be stealing in five years, attend this tour.

Binki at Cafe du Nord, July 21

The 25-year-old Pennsylvania musician sounds heavily influenced by electroclash and hip-hop that was relatively popular about 25 years ago. In other words, he sounds like now.

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at Fox Theatre, July 22

Did you know the Apartments.com guy is a musician? And a beloved actor whose top 20 films have grossed $5.5 billion dollars? And one of the best RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrity guests/judges?

Larry June at Fox Theatre, July 23, 24 & 26

Originally from the Bay Area, June has already sold out his first two nights at The Fox. If you’re interested in paying face value for tickets, you better move on the July 26 date.

Luke Bryan at Shoreline Amphitheater, July 5

Since you started reading this piece, Luke Bryan has amassed another 5,000,000 streams on Spotify.

12 California Music Festivals Worth the Drive This Summer Lizzo paired with wine, or guitar gods and 80 breweries? Take your pick.

Paramore at Chase Center, July 22

Paramore crawled so Olivia Rodrigo could walk.

Tori Amos at Masonic Theater, June 26

Every few years, Tori Amos is kind enough to grace us with her presence. See her before she gets the inevitable Kate Bush re-discovery by the very young.

Ween at Fox Theatre, July 29

The Mothers of Invention of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s, ’20s? The more fun Phish? The more musically gifted Beastie Boys? The best brothers since The Kinks?

Killer Mike at The Fillmore, July 29

No disrespect to Run the Jewels, but Killer Mike is best as a solo artist. His best record, 2012’s R.A.P. Music, happens to have been produced by El-P — and wouldn’t you know it, the first single off his upcoming album is produced by El-P.

Santa Fe Klan at Chase Center, August 3

Twenty-three and playing arenas throughout the US. What did you do the summer you were 23?

Blondshell at Cafe du Nord, August 4

Earlier this year, we said, “Despite her rookie status, songs off Blondshell sit alongside some of the best rock of the last two decades, as Teitelbaum cites sources as disparate as The Rolling Stones (her first concert), Nirvana, Karen O/Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol and The Strokes.” So if you like The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol or The Strokes, you’ll probably like Blondshell.

(G)I-DLE at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, August 4

My favorite line in this bio: “(G)I-DLE is a global quintet who construct their own musical universe with their exceptional concepts and songwriting skills.” That means absolutely nothing. It’s word salad. Doesn’t matter, (G)I-DLE is a K-pop group with 5.8 million followers on Spotify and a few songs with hundreds of millions of streams. This show is going to be loud. This audience is going to be louder.

Post Malone at Shoreline Amphitheater, August 16

When did Post Malone become part of pop culture’s DNA? 2019? 2020? The millionth time you heard “Circles?”

Drake at Chase Center, August 18 & 19

When did Drake become part of pop culture’s DNA? 2016? 2017? When he got shot on Degrassi: The Next Generation? (It was when he got shot on Degrassi: The Next Generation.)

Poppy at The Regency Ballroom, August 22

If nü-metal was respectable, Poppy would be considered the best nü-metal band since The Deftones. Instead, they’re just one of the best current metal bands.

50 Cent at Shoreline Amphitheater, September 2

Anytime you need a smile, just Google “50 Cent Ja Rule.” You don’t need to feel bad about how 50 consistently destroys Ja. If you do feel bad, watch one of two documentaries about the Fyre Festival.

Osees at The Chapel, September 3-6

We’re on the seventh name of the same band. The John Dwyer-led ensemble has been going since 1997 and should be seen live. Don’t even try to be a completist — there are 27 full-lengths alone. Just go to the show and blow your ears out.

Albert Hammond Jr. at Bimbo’s 365 Club, September 20

Close out the season with a Stroke.