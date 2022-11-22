InsideHook
Booze | November 22, 2022 11:26 am

Spend $75 at Huckberry and You Could Win a Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle

You have just one day to enter a contest on Huckberry for the extremely rare 23-year bourbon. We'll help you shop.

Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Old Bourbon bottle. Huckberry is giving away two bottles in a promotion called Pappy Day.
This bottle could be yours if you shop on Huckberry today
Huckberry
By Kirk Miller

Happy Pappy Day! This is the one day every year when the online retailer Huckberry gives away a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23-Year Bourbon to one lucky person who buys $75 or more in gear.

The fine print: You have to order $75+ worth of merch by 11:59 p.m. PST — this is the amount after taxes, shipping and Huckberry credit or promotions have been applied. And in really fine print: This promotion is “open to legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia, with the exception of the states of New York and Florida or other areas where prohibited, aged twenty-one (21) or older as of the date of entry, who have an active e-mail account and Internet access.”

So while this New Yorker is peeved, residents of 48 other states and the District of Columbia have a chance to grab a coveted bottle worth over $5,300. Winners (all two of you) will be notified by email within five business days of the prize drawings (per the official rules, but the site suggests Nov. 25). The drawing itself takes place on Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m. PST. Note that during this contest you’ll be submitting your email address, which will automatically subscribe you to the Huckberry newsletter, which, frankly, is delightful.

Now, you can spend the $75 however you want on Huckberry’s site, but if you want to keep the drinking (and drink-adjacent) theme going, we have some suggestions below…all of which make for great gifts, even if it’s only for yourself.

Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Buy Here : $38
Whiskey Peaks Grand Tetons (Set of 4) Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Grand Tetons (Set of 4) Whiskey Glasses
Buy Here : $65$42
Snow Peak Round Titanium Flask
Snow Peak Round Titanium Flask
Buy Here : $180
Hawkins New York Simple Cocktail Shaker
Hawkins New York Simple Cocktail Shaker
Buy Here : $48
Viski 55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker
Viski 55mm Professional Ice Ball Maker
Buy Here : $250

