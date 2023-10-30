Qantas Just Debuted Neighbor-Free Seating
Getty Images
Leisure > Travel

Qantas Just Debuted Neighbor-Free Seating

The latest development in the flag carrier of Australia's in-flight experience

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
October 30, 2023 3:24 pm
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

There’s nothing like hearing the flight attendant’s announcement that boarding is complete with an empty seat still next to you. It feels a bit like winning the lotto. Unlike winning the lotto, though, you’ll no longer need to leave that feeling to chance thanks to one airline’s new Neighbor-Free seating option.

Per a new report from Travel Pulse, Qantas has decided to move forward with an option that will allow passengers to guarantee an open seat next to them on the plane. The idea is that, in lieu of upgrading to, say, business class, passengers will now be able to purchase a little extra space (read: the seat next to them) for as little as $143 USD.

“Neighbor-Free Seating,” as it’s been aptly coined, is now available on most domestic Qantas flights and will soon be an option on as many as 19 international routes, too, including several going to and from the U.S., following a successful pilot of the program last month.

As it stands, the routes that offer the option include Dallas to Melbourne, Dallas to Sydney, Honolulu to Sydney, Los Angeles to Brisbane, Los Angeles to Melbourne, Los Angeles to Sydney and San Francisco to Sydney. According to Qantas’ Chief Customer and Digital Officer Catriona Larritt, it’s been extremely well received by customers on longer flights traveling between the East and West coasts.

Finally, an Airline Has Introduced a Family Seating Policy
Finally, an Airline Has Introduced a Family Seating Policy

United has implemented a new feature which will allow families with children under the age of 12 to select seats together, free of charge.

“We’ve had a really positive reaction from customers who’ve opted to travel Neighbor Free on our domestic network and customers have told us they want the option on our international flights too,” Larritt told Travel + Leisure. “Whether they’re hopping across the Tasman or taking a longer flight to the United States, we think customers will value being able to secure some extra space.”

Of course, the one (albeit obvious) downside to the new program is that it isn’t available on fully booked flights. You’ll only know that it’s an option 48 hours before the flight, at which point (assuming you’re traveling an eligible route) you’ll receive an email notifying them that extra seats are available for purchase. Even then, however, those seats aren’t guaranteed…at least not until the time of departure. (If the free seat winds up selling between the time you’ve paid for it and departure, the airline will issue a refund.)

Further, as Travel Pulse notes, travelers who purchase options like extra legroom or who have already requested an upgrade, as well as those traveling with an infant or as part of a group booking, will be excluded from being able to partake in the Neighbor-Free Seating program.

In other words, you actually still kind of can’t count on having a free seat next to you, but at least your odds may be higher.

More Like This

United Airlines plane
United Airlines CEO Predicts a "Shakeout" in Domestic Air Travel
Airline ticket machine
Research Suggests Cheap Flight Hacks Don't Actually Work
Delta airlines jet
Delta Is Offering Some Business Class Travelers Added Lumbar Support
Airbus L Bins in an aircraft, which would allow more overhead luggage storage
Could New Overhead Storage Bins Really Change the Carry-On Game?

Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Delicious rye bread

Can Your Diet Emulate the Effects of Ozempic? Depends What You Eat.

Qantas Just Debuted Neighbor-Free Seating

Qantas Just Debuted Neighbor-Free Seating

A collection of the best food and drink gifts to give for the 2022 holiday season, from cookware to cookbooks to appliances

The 41 Best Food and Drink Gifts for All Palates

The cast of "Friends" at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards in 2002.

The “Friends” Cast Doesn’t Owe You a Statement About Matthew Perry’s Death

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Barrels in a warehouse labeled Braeburn. The company allows investors to put their money into whisky casks.

How Whisky Casks Became a Hot Investment

The Mountain Goats

The 25 Best Mountain Goats Songs

2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger sitting on a rural road. Here's our full review of the special-edition muscle car.

Review: The Dodge Challenger Gets a Proper Greatest Hits Package

halloween music

The Only Halloween Playlist You’ll Ever Need