Leisure > Travel

First Global Entry “Enrollment on Departure” Option Now Available

Weary travelers, rejoice!

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
February 22, 2024 3:47 pm
Cars pulling up outside an airport terminal. We look at the first Enrollment on Departure option opening, which could revolutionize the Global Entry process.
This could revolutionize the Global Entry enrollment process.
Getty Images

To finish my Global Entry application, I had to interview at JFK’s Terminal 4…after a 12-hour flight from Tel Aviv. It’s not a long interview by any stretch of the mind, but after spending more than half a day in transit, every passing minute can feel like an eon. However, the only way to complete the interview requirement at that time was either to schedule an interview at a Global Entry enrollment center or to do the interview at a participating U.S. airport after arriving back in the country from an international flight. Being that there are no enrollment centers in the great state of New Jersey where I live, I was left with the latter option. Albeit worth it in the end, it was, if I’m being frank, a real slog.

The good news? That won’t be true for everyone moving forward, at least those flying out of D.C.’s Dulles International Airport. According to Condé Nast Traveler, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has just debuted a first-of-its-kind “Enrollment on Departure” option, which will allow travelers who are conditionally approved for Global Entry to finish the interview process at the airport prior to boarding an international flight.

Enrollment on Departure is now located inside the B concourse at gate B41 in Dulles airport, and will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Travelers will need to present a travel document, like a passport, as well as a physical document providing evidence of residency (e.g., a driver’s license, mortgage statement, rental payment statement, utility bill or any other document that shows a current address) and an airline ticket proving their international flight. It is not currently available to travelers departing Dulles airport on domestic flights, or anywhere else in the country for that matter, as the program is merely a pilot.

Is Clear Even Faster Then Regular TSA Lines Anymore?
Is Clear Even Faster Then Regular TSA Lines Anymore?
 Users say Clear Lanes are not the fast track through security checkpoints that they used to be

For the uninitiated, Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival to the U.S. According to CBP, the program currently has over 12.7 million members and is operational at 77 U.S. airports. More than 14.8 million trusted travelers used the Global Entry contactless portals and Global Entry mobile app last year. Further, more than 3.8 million new applications were processed in 2023 — a new record.

It stands to reason that the Enrollment on Departure program, should it prove successful, would only help that number grow. After all, until now, the interview requirement was the greatest barrier to entry with appointments notoriously difficult to secure. Enrollment on Arrival is a laborious affair for travelers who want nothing more than to get home already, but Enrollment on Departure? Before departure, travelers are still high on the anticipation of an international jaunt. They have all the patience — if not all the time — in the world.

That said, if you travel internationally even just a handful of times a year, it is unequivocally one of the best investments you can make. As it stands now, more than 50 major U.S. airports offer Enrollment on Arrival. If you must, I’d recommend knocking it out after a trip back from the Caribbean as opposed to, say, the Middle East.

More Like This

The Plaza San Marco, one of Venice's most popular gathering places
Venice Is Doing Everything It Can to Stave Off Tourists
A view of Tokyo, Japan. A new digital nomad visa will allow visitors to stay for up to six months.
Japan to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa in March
A cruise ship entering San Juan Harbor
Cruise Bookings Hit Record Levels in 2024
Santorini, Greece. This year, the country has introduced a new tourist tax called the "climate crisis resilience fee."
What’s a “Climate Crisis Resilience” Tax and Why Is Greece Charging One?

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Recommended

Suggested for you

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
eavesdrop bar in greenpoint brooklyn
How to Bring the Ambience of Japanese Hi-Fi Listening Bars to Your Home
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
Mars illustration
Looking to Live on Mars Without Leaving Earth? NASA Has an Opportunity For You.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Cars pulling up outside an airport terminal. We look at the first Enrollment on Departure option opening, which could revolutionize the Global Entry process.

First Global Entry “Enrollment on Departure” Option Now Available

The San Juan Islands in Washington at sunset. Our guide to the Pacific Northwest area includes information on the four main islands: Orcas, San Juan, Lopez and Shaw.

Washington’s Island Getaway: How to Do the San Juan Islands

wicked weed beer, wine and food

Craft Beer, Wine and Fine Dining All Live in Harmony at Asheville’s Wicked Weed

Heli fishing in the Bolivian Amazon

What It’s Like to Heli Fish the Bolivian Amazon

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.