Leisure > Travel

You Won’t Believe How Germy Your Hotel Room Actually Is

A study for anyone who's ever wondered how their hotel room compares to a toilet seat in terms of cleanliness

You'll never look at your hotel bathroom the same
You'll never look at your hotel bathroom the same
Getty Images
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
November 6, 2023 4:09 pm
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

We’ve all, at some point or another, encountered a stray hair in our hotel room that didn’t belong to us, or maybe even an ominous stain of sorts between the sheets. It’s nothing that a quick call to the front desk can’t fix, of course, but it still inevitably leaves a bad taste in your mouth. Because it can’t help but beg the question: “If this is what I can see, how much else is there that I can’t?”

The answer is, as it turns out, a lot. Per a new report from USA Today, even 5-star hotels can have especially dirty surfaces — particularly in the bathroom and other high-traffic areas (much like on planes). That’s because cleaning is not necessarily synonymous with disinfecting. In fact, according to a September swab test by WaterFilterGuru.com — a water quality expert company — those areas were found to be just as germy as a toilet seat, pet bowl and kitchen sink…if not more so.

“These are high-traffic areas that also harbor germs because of the moist surroundings and cross-contamination — think toothbrushes and razors sitting on the bathroom counters,” Kathleen Wong notes in the report. “When water gets trapped in faucets, bacteria can fester.” Gross.

The Dirtiest Areas of a Plane Are Probably Not What You Would Expect
The Dirtiest Areas of a Plane Are Probably Not What You Would Expect

Get ready to put those branded sanitation wipes to good use

A few of the most noteworthy revelations from the test:

  • A hotel sink faucet (the dirtiest place in virtually every hotel bathroom) had over 55,000 times the bacteria of a toilet seat.
  • A hotel showerhead had 25,000 times the bacteria of a toilet seat.
  • A hotel tub had 40 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

And sure, “55,000 times the amount of bacteria of a toilet seat” sounds like a lot. It is. But the test also found that home-sharing bathrooms contain three times more bacteria than hotel bathrooms, and that a home-sharing sink faucet actually had nearly 60,000 times the bacteria of a toilet seat. Jump scare!

That said, experts say you shouldn’t dismiss either. “Just like any other frequently used space, these areas can harbor various microorganisms,” Brian Campbell, President & CEO at WaterFilterGuru.com, told USA Today. “While the idea of a sink faucet being as contaminated as a toilet seat sounds unsettling, it’s essential to remember that not all bacteria are harmful. Nonetheless, practicing good hygiene is key to avoiding potential health issues.”

“The risk of infection from casual contact is generally low,” he added. “The bacteria on faucet handles are typically different from those inside the faucet and are often harmless. Still, it’s always a good idea to practice regular hand hygiene.”

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t hurt to keep a pack of disinfecting wipes in your carry-on for good measure. And also to maybe stick to showers.

More Like This

Qantas Just Debuted Neighbor-Free Seating
Qantas Just Debuted Neighbor-Free Seating
Another thing to add to your pre-travel checklist
Forgetting to Pay This Small Fee May Preclude You From a Trip to Europe
Love locks on the Navajo Bridge in Grand Canyon National Park.
Stop Leaving Love Locks in National Parks — And Everywhere Else, Too
Bedbugs in Paris
Why Are People Still Talking About the Paris Bedbugs?

Leisure > Travel

Most Popular

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

You'll never look at your hotel bathroom the same

You Won’t Believe How Germy Your Hotel Room Actually Is

Kyoto, Japan

A Foodie’s Guide to Kyoto, Japan

United Airlines planes

Frustrated With United's Dining Options? Airline Says Improvements Are Coming.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Dubrovnik

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A depiction of a potential multiverse, where multiple universes exist. Is the multiverse real? Scientists fall on both sides.

The Hypothetical, Tantalizing, Possibly Unprovable Reality of the Multiverse

Kyoto, Japan

A Foodie’s Guide to Kyoto, Japan

A "saunameister" performing aufguss in a sauna.

The Ritual That Will Supercharge Your Sauna Sessions

"Pockets" cover artwork

You Can’t Tell the History of Menswear Without the History of Pockets