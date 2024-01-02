Leisure > Travel

This Tiny Central American Country Is the Best Place to Retire in 2024

The Annual Global Retirement Index was just released, and Costa Rica came out on top for the third time

By Kirk Miller
January 2, 2024 12:40 pm
Aerial view of Tamarindo Beach and Estuary
Tamarindo Beach and Estuary, Costa Rica
Getty Images

Citing its tropical climate, low cost of living and affordable health care, Costa Rica is the best place to retire, according to Internationalliving.com’s Annual Global Retirement Index for 2024. It’s the third time the Central American country has taken top honors in 33 years.

Aimed at North American expats, the annual rankings are crafted via a network of on-the-ground editors and global correspondents, who utilize their own experiences and a series of statistics to compile the list. Cost of living, housing, healthcare, retiree benefits and climate are all taken into account. These stats are then used to profile “safe, good-value destinations beyond the U.S. or Canada,” with a focus on places where a retired couple can live a comfortable life on as little as $2,000 a month.

Why This Tiny Country Is Always the Winner of “Best Place to Retire” Rankings
Why This Tiny Country Is Always the Winner of “Best Place to Retire” Rankings
 It just topped International Living’s annual Global Retirement Index for the 11th time

“Only in Costa Rica can you be at the top of a volcano with big views, an hour later in the cloud forest, an hour later in a pineapple plantation, an hour later on the beach, an hour later by a mountain stream,” says International Living contributor John Michael Arthur. “Costa Rica’s been an expat hot spot for four decades. It’s going strong…and there’s a reason for that.”

As well, contributors to the Index lauded the country’s environmental commitment (it operates on 98% renewable energy) and political stability (it’s often called the “Switzerland of Central America”). The country also offers a dual private/public health care system that’s far cheaper than what you’d find in the United States — the publication estimates that most expats would pay roughly $100/month for coverage. Most importantly, the country actually offers incentives to help visitors “invest, sample life or acquire residency.” They want you there!

The rest of the 2024 Global Retirement Index Top 10:

#1 Costa Rica

#2 Portugal

#3 Mexico

#4 Panama

#5 Spain

#6 Ecuador

#7 Greece

#8 Malaysia

#9 France

#10 Colombia

More Like This

Roger Federer walks off the court at Wimbledon and waves to the crowd. He announced his retirement this week.
Retirement Is Hard. Roger Federer Will Make It Look Easy.
Aerial View of the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, AZ with Downtown Gilbert in the foreground and residential areas and mountains in the background.
This Is the Best City and State If You Want to Retire Early
A retired couple walking down a grassy hill towards the water
Gen Z’s Career Goals Include Early Retirement, According to Goldman Sachs
Aerial view of Lisbon, Portugal -- the country was just named best place to retire in 2023 for expats
Why This European Country Is the Best Place to Retire in 2023

Leisure > Travel
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

A wall of classic rock records. Here are some mental-health benefits you can reap from listening to new music.
The Mental Health Benefits of Random Album Generators
A fan holds a sign against the CFP during the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles
After Rose Bowl, Georgia, Not FSU, Has Biggest College Football Playoff Beef
A sampling of the best deals from lululemon's end of year sale
Lululemon’s End-of-Year Sale Is Still Going
Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University in Houston, Texas, which offers free admission
8 Houston Museums That Offer Free Admission
Pasta dish from The Red Hen
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants in DC Right Now
Interior of the Lamb's Club
20 Excellent Options for Private Dining in NYC

Recommended

Suggested for you

A wall of classic rock records. Here are some mental-health benefits you can reap from listening to new music.
The Mental Health Benefits of Random Album Generators
A fan holds a sign against the CFP during the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles
After Rose Bowl, Georgia, Not FSU, Has Biggest College Football Playoff Beef
A sampling of the best deals from lululemon's end of year sale
Lululemon’s End-of-Year Sale Is Still Going
Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University in Houston, Texas, which offers free admission
8 Houston Museums That Offer Free Admission
Pasta dish from The Red Hen
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants in DC Right Now
Interior of the Lamb's Club
20 Excellent Options for Private Dining in NYC

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Aerial view of Tamarindo Beach and Estuary

This Tiny Central American Country Is the Best Place to Retire in 2024

Living room in the Kimpton Enso

The Best Boutique Hotels in San Francisco

Chef Poul Andrias Ziska

Meet the Executive Chef of the World’s Most Remote Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Boston Logan International Airport on December 21, 2023

Is Clear Even Faster Then Regular TSA Lines Anymore?

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Lost Lantern Winter Collection

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January

A man walking amongst swirling leaves, with a skyline in the background.

10 Straightforward Resolutions Worth Embracing in the New Year

True Detective Night Country

The Best Movies, TV and Music for January

Interior of the Lamb's Club

20 Excellent Options for Private Dining in NYC