Airbus A330 under construction
Some Airbus jets are more popular than others.
©Airbus SAS 2022 Hervé Goussé - Master Films
Leisure > Travel

You Can Count the Number of 2023 Orders for One Airbus Model on One Hand

There doesn't seem to be much demand for the A330-800neo

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 3, 2023 4:35 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

If your company makes things, it stands to reason that some of those things will sell better than others. That’s true for everything from off-road vehicles to soft drinks, and sometimes you can see the results of this in action — like, say, the fact that cans of Vanilla Coke Zero are much harder to come by now than they were three years ago. (Related: it is possible that I was the only person buying cans of Vanilla Coke Zero.) When it comes to passenger jets, the same thing is true — but the quantities involved are even more disparate.

Consider the Airbus A330-800neo. Last year, Air Greenland acquired a few; still, sightings of it are so rare that this article opted to describe it as “elusive” in its headline. That isn’t a word one often hears when it comes to commercial jets from one of the world’s largest manufacturers of them. And yet that mode of scarcity continued throughout this year. According to a recent Business Insider article, Airbus sold all of one A330-800neo this year.

As Business Insider‘s Taylor Rains reports, a similar aircraft, the A330-900neo has been selling very well. And Airbus’s business has been good overall. Earlier this year, the company’s CEO Guillaume Faury stated that there has been “strong demand for our products, particularly for commercial aircraft.”

In their financial reports for the first quarter of 2023, Airbus reported “net orders of 142 aircraft after cancellations,” to put the single order for an A330-800neo into context.

Airbus Makes Historic Landing on Antarctica at New Luxury Adventure Camp
Airbus Makes Historic Landing on Antarctica at New Luxury Adventure Camp
 It’s the first A340 plane to land on the continent, serving the Wolf’s Fang resort from White Desert

As for why the A330-800neo hasn’t sold as well as some of Airbus’s other offerings, Rains notes that it has a lower capacity but a longer range than its A330-900 counterpart — a tradeoff many airlines haven’t found compelling. Still, one is more than zero, though as per Business Insider‘s reporting, the buyer remains a mystery.

More Like This

Scotch
How Airbus Ending Subsidies Could Reduce Prices on Scotch
This Airbus Whale-Painted Transport Plane Puts the Whole World in Good Mood
This Airbus Whale-Painted Transport Plane Puts the Whole World in Good Mood
ACJ319neo
Airbus, Pagani Team Up to Create Luxury ‘Infinito’ Business Jet Cabin
United Airlines planes
Frustrated With United’s Dining Options? Airline Says Improvements Are Coming.

Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Wolf
Wolves' Pending Return to Colorado Gets Mixed Reception
A split photo showing off Fulton's standing mat.
Review: Your Workstation Needs Fulton’s Padded Standing Mat
SNL AI sketch
Comedy Visited the Uncanny Valley on This Week's "SNL"
Cailee Spaeny
We'll Need to Wait a Little Longer to Learn Baz Luhrmann's Take on "Priscilla"
American Eagle regional jet
Faster Internet Service is Coming to Some Regional Airlines
Pickleball balls and court
Public Arguments Over Pickleball Are Much More Widespread Than You'd Expect

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Airbus A330 under construction

You Can Count the Number of 2023 Orders for One Airbus Model on One Hand

American Eagle regional jet

Faster Internet Service is Coming to Some Regional Airlines

The National Park of American Samoa

Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa

Bedroom in The Imperial Hotel

Imperial Hotel Is Amador City’s Countryside Getaway

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A bottle of Old Elk Cigar Cut on a pile of tobacco and cigars. Cigar cut or cigar blends are becoming popular in whiskey.

What Is Cigar Blend Whiskey?

The National Park of American Samoa

Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa

Gen Z gift guide products

The 31 Best Gifts to Give Gen Z, According to a Gen Z-er

A man lunging across a gym floor.

Is the “Matterhorn Method” the Future of Fitness?