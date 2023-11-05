United Airlines planes
Better food is coming to United Airlines, reportedly.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Leisure > Travel

Frustrated With United’s Dining Options? Airline Says Improvements Are Coming.

In-flight dining is a tricky thing to pull off

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 5, 2023 10:19 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

In the last year or so, some travelers flying via United Airlines have shared their frustrations over one aspect of the airline’s flight experience. It had nothing to do with the seats, the cabins or the check-in experience; instead, these travelers were unimpressed with the meal quality on their flights.

A September 2022 article at the Independent chronicled a host of Reddit threads venting at United for the quality of their food. An report published at around the same time at Yahoo! chronicled the experience of one man who found insects in his salad. More recently, a post at View From the Wing bore the revealing title “A Theory On Why United Airlines Food Is So Bad.” (The theory involves freshly-made meals being preferable to frozen ones.)

Frustrated travelers can take some solace in knowing that United’s leadership is aware of their anger. Writing at The Points Guy, Meghna Maharishi has details on comments made by United’s chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella at this year’s Skift Aviation Forum.

Calling food “one of those things that we didn’t bounce back as well with,” Nocella stated that improvements would be coming — but it might take a while. “I do think if you fly United today, the food experience is dramatically better than where it was a year ago,” he said.

United Airlines CEO Predicts a “Shakeout” in Domestic Air Travel
United Airlines CEO Predicts a “Shakeout” in Domestic Air Travel

Is turbulence ahead for budget airlines?

Nocella also pointed to the reception given new Polaris menus for service from London as indicative of better days ahead for in-flight dining. “[W]e’ve changed the wines, and we’re about to change the bread, all the new entrees,” he said.

It’s not the only United meal change coming — as Live and Let Fly recently reported, travelers flying in Polaris between San Francisco and Singapore will have some tapas options to choose from. Spoiler alert: they sound pretty delicious.

More Like This

American Airlines planes at an airport. The airline is upgrading service to Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl in 2024.
American Airlines Expands and Upgrades Service to Vegas for the Super Bowl
A person fastening a seatbelt on an airline. Some airlines claim Ozempic could lead to weight loss and save airlines millions.
Will Ozempic Really “Save Airlines Millions”?
Interior of airplane with people sitting in seats. Passengers with suitcase in aisle looking for seat during flight.
Will a Petition Force Airlines to Finally Make Planes More Accessible for Plus-Size Passengers?
Airlines are using A.I. to make long-haul routes easier
Here’s How Airlines Have Started Using AI

Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

United Airlines planes

Frustrated With United's Dining Options? Airline Says Improvements Are Coming.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Dubrovnik

Don't fall victim to this scam

The Reason You Should Always Take Photos Before Checking Out of an Airbnb

Scenes from the Black Hills Pow Wow

How to Be a Respectful and Responsible Traveler When on Indigenous Lands

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday

A picture of ginger root next to sliced lemons, against a yellow background.

Should You Be Taking Ginger Everyday?

a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in October

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in October

lineup of three bottles of rye whiskey on a blue textured background

11 Best Ryes for an Old Fashioned