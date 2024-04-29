Culture > TV

Jerry Seinfeld Clarified What “Seinfeld” Gags He Couldn’t Do Today

He got more specific than most do when making this argument

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 29, 2024 4:26 pm
Jerry Seinfeld on stage
Jerry Seinfeld attends the UNFROSTED NY Friends & Family Screening at The Whitby Hotel.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld has plenty of thoughts about changing mores around comedy. He brought this up in a controversial 2015 interview, in which he said, “I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘‘’Don’t go near colleges. They’re so PC.’” (Though as John Mulaney pointed out, Seinfeld’s asking price for a gig is likely more than most colleges can afford to spend.) He’s kept up that nostalgia for a bygone era in an interview with The New Yorker‘s David Remnick.

That’s meant very literally, for what it’s worth. At one point, Seinfeld compared Hugh Grant — who appears in his upcoming movie Unfrosted — to the celebrities of Seinfeld’s childhood. “[W]hen we grew up—Muhammad Ali and J.F.K. and Sean Connery. Those were men. We wanted to be like them,” he told Remnick. “They were all witty and handsome and had broad shoulders.”

Later in the interview, Seinfeld discussed his creative partnership with Larry David and the making of Seinfeld. “We did an episode of the series in the nineties where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, ‘They’re outside anyway,’” he told Remnick. “Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?”

He also addressed some other plotlines from the show that a circa-now version of Seinfeld might not feature. “If Larry was thirty-five, he couldn’t get away with the watermelon stuff and Palestinian chicken . . . and HBO knows that’s what people come here for, but they’re not smart enough to figure out, ‘How do we do this now? Do we take the heat, or just not be funny?’” he said.

There’s plenty of talk in the comedy world about shows and movies you couldn’t make today. Largely, this comes up in discussion of either Blazing Saddles or Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Largely, this is done in the broadest strokes, so at the very least, it’s refreshing that Seinfeld is bringing up specific examples of jokes and plotlines.

Seinfeld is not arguing that he regrets those jokes — something that other comedians have been very open about. But he also argued later in the interview that not being able to do the rickshaw joke wouldn’t have been the end of the world. “We would write a different joke with Kramer and the rickshaw today. We wouldn’t do that joke,” he said. “We’d come up with another joke.”

What’s the Deal With This AI-Generated “Seinfeld” Video?
What’s the Deal With This AI-Generated “Seinfeld” Video?
 An AI-generated Twitch channel is showing an endless homage to the classic NBC sitcom, though it’s more weird than funny

A look back at the 1960s and his old show weren’t the only trips back in cultural history that Seinfeld took over the course of the interview. He addressed the dearth of new sitcoms and chalked it up to politics. “This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people,” he said. “Now they’re going to see standup comics because we are not policed by anyone.”

Reports of the sitcom’s demise may be, contra Seinfeld, a bit premature. Just look at the pages of The New Yorker from a little over a month ago, which profiled Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson. Comedy and television are like any other examples of creative expression: they evolve.

More Like This

British actor Brian George as Pakistani restaurateur Babu Bhatt in the TV show "Seinfeld"
A Very, Very Good Oral History of “Seinfeld” Character Babu Bhatt
“Seinfeld” is the Latest Beloved Series to Have Aspect Ratio Issues on Streaming
“Seinfeld” is the Latest Beloved Series to Have Aspect Ratio Issues on Streaming
"Seinfeld" cast
New Video Explores the Many Movie References in “Seinfeld”
Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld Shares His Favorite “Seinfeld” Joke

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
An illustration of Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark doing their trademark post-game hug
The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
Michael Penix Jr. reacts after the beating Utah Utes.
Michael Penix Jr. Was the Biggest Shock of the NFL Draft. We Spoke With Him.
a collage of items on a photo collage background
Closet Constructor: The Office Is Your Playground
From jerseys to a Heineken phone, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Converse, Canned Cocktails and Soccer Jerseys
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Blundstones to Chore Coats: The 25 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Jerry Seinfeld on stage

Jerry Seinfeld Clarified What "Seinfeld" Gags He Couldn't Do Today

Bill Maher and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Bill Maher Defended Vaccines on This Week’s “Real Time”

Luke James, wearing Gucci. We spoke with the actor ahead of his appearance in Prime Video's "THEM: The Scare"

Luke James Would Love to Freak You Out

Bill Maher and Jillian Michaels

Bill Maher and Jillian Michaels Talked Weed and Ozempic on “Real Time”

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District