Culture > TV

Bill Maher Reckoned With Generational Differences on a New “Real Time”

His interview with author Jean M. Twenge went to some surprising places

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 17, 2024 2:08 am
Bill Maher
The latest "Real Time With Bill Maher" explored generational shifts.
HBO

Watch enough Real Time With Bill Maher and you’ll begin to notice one of the show’s recurring motifs: Maher criticizing the youth of America. Whether it’s for their approach to politics or their penchant for technology, Maher’s often found a way to make plenty of segments about Millennials and Gen Z. 

So when Jean M. Twenge, author of Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents — And What They Mean for America’s Future, appeared on this week’s episode, it felt like an example of turning into the skid. Their conversation didn’t find Maher pulling an about-face on his previous stances, but it did feature the rare occasion of him being genuinely surprised.

It didn’t hurt that Twenge was aware of her own generational positioning, pointing to Gen X and declaring, “We’re the middle child of generations. We like it that way.”

She went on to argue that technology, rather than historical events, are responsible for the differences between generations. That doesn’t just apply to computers and smartphones; as she explained, every generation has differed from its predecessor in part due to technological advances. She and Maher discussed “the slow life strategy” — essentially, that one effect of people having longer lifespans means that certain milestones in life are simply happening later.

Maher noted that the rise of television may have kicked off the decline in reading books. Twenge agreed, saying that, over time, “the trend lines on this are really straight down.” 

Maher was surprised at some of Twenge’s findings, including data that reveals that Millennials are better off financially than he’d believed. “I did a thousand jokes about them living in their basement,” Maher said. Twenge pointed out that Millennials are doing better financially, but that that applies primarily to those members of the generation with college degrees.

It all ended with a bit of media critique, with Twenge observing that “social media and online news pulls for negativity.” It was an unexpected note of optimism in an episode that covered a lot of terrain.

New Poll Suggests Gen Z Adults Are Largely Skeptical of TikTok
New Poll Suggests Gen Z Adults Are Largely Skeptical of TikTok
 How much do young adults trust social media platforms?

Some other notable moments from the episode:

  • Maher’s opening monologue took a dig at Joe Biden’s recent foray into TikTok by…making a joke about the Tide Pod Challenge. Later in the same segment, a bit about Presidents Day mattress sales ended with a punchline about Johnny Depp. Not exactly the timeliest of references, in either instance.
  • To be fair to Maher and his writing staff, though, this week’s news — which included both a mass shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and the death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny — was especially grim.
  • The aforementioned mass shooting also came up during the panel discussion, where Maher’s guests were Van Jones and Ann Coulter. Maher asked the two to keep things civil at the start of the segment, and they mostly did — though some of Jones’s reactions to Coulter’s commentary were reaction gifs waiting to happen.
  • At one point, Coulter referred to police unions as “very liberal,” which was the kind of moment that makes me wish this show had a real-time fact-checker. 
  • Jones on immigration: “Every immigrant I know works harder than I do, and I work pretty goddamn hard.”
  • Maher, bringing the panel to a close: “Let’s all end on a cordial note. We all, at this table, hate Trump.”
  • New Rules found Maher critiquing hyperbolic partisan takes — pointing especially to Republicans criticizing the state of the country under the Biden presidency. “We have numbers for this stuff!” an exasperated Maher said.
  • Real Time is off next week and returns on March 1.

More Like This

Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith Discussed the Lack of Nepo Babies in Sports
Taylor Swift live
Survey: Gen Z Twice as Likely to Call In Sick to See Live Music as Millennials
Bill Maher on December 15, 2023
Bill Maher and Guests Discussed Norman Lear’s Legacy on “Real Time”
Jimmy Buffett generations of fans
Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Most Popular

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady chat before a preseason game in 2017
Belichick and Brady’s “Father-Son” Relationship Broke Really Bad Says New Documentary
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.
Cars lined up to drive at the F.A.T. Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado in February 2024
Snow Drifts and Sacred Porsches at Aspen’s Inaugural F.A.T. Ice Race
Zac Efron in a kahki workweat set
Zac Efron Is the New Workwear Blueprint

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady chat before a preseason game in 2017
Belichick and Brady’s “Father-Son” Relationship Broke Really Bad Says New Documentary
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.
Cars lined up to drive at the F.A.T. Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado in February 2024
Snow Drifts and Sacred Porsches at Aspen’s Inaugural F.A.T. Ice Race
Zac Efron in a kahki workweat set
Zac Efron Is the New Workwear Blueprint

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Bill Maher

Bill Maher Reckoned With Generational Differences on a New "Real Time"

Bill Maher

Bob Costas Visited “Real Time” to Discuss Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl

Former Rex Sox pitcher Craig Breslow speaks at a team event in 2023.

Netflix Will Follow the Boston Red Sox for a New Documentary Series

A TV camera with ESPN's college football playoff logos.

The ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Streamer Is Actually Good For Fans

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.