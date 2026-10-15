If there’s one thing to know about Jonathan Anderson: He manages to keep busy.

A full-time gig as the creative director of Dior (and, at current, perhaps the most recognized force in luxury fashion) has not stopped the Irish designer from continuing to churn out highly coveted projects under his namesake label, JW Anderson, the latest of which launched this morning.

Or, rather: the latest of which both launched this morning. Anderson’s newest collaborate efforts include capsules with not one, but two retail giants, in slipper titan Ugg and Japanese casualwear purveyor Uniqlo. (In fairness, the later is a continuation of a longstanding partnership.)

While the two collaborations are nominally unrelated, they share more than that a vowel; both are conceptually aligned around a cozy, cold-weather primed design aesthetic, lean on a toasty autumnal color palette — streaks of terracotta, chestnut and forest green make appearances in both capsules — and, despite Anderson’s association with high-end menswear, clock in at a relatively affordable price point.

The Ugg x JW Anderson collab is a first between the two brands and focuses on the Aussie footwear company’s most iconic designs, reworking the shearling-stuffed Tasman and classic Mini Boot with a loafer-esque saddle-strap overlay — a stylistic calling card for Anderson-produced footwear — a rounded toe box and minimalist co-branding.

Both styles come in a trio of colorways that includes an orange, khaki green and Ugg’s iconic chestnut, and, despite retailing for significantly more than the regular versions (the low-cut loafer is priced at $300, while the boot will you run $400) are still less expensive that comparable slipper styles from alternative JWA-designed collections.

The new installation of Uniqlo’s ongoing collab with Anderson is equally as accessible. Combining the designer’s appreciation from collegiate prep-tingled staples with relaxed silhouettes, the new Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection offers a near-30-item capsule full of charmingly layerable outerwear and boxy fits. In classic fashion, the capsule is built around easy-to-wear styles: zip fleeces, straight-leg denim, cropped flannel shirting and an array of padded jackets — all seasonal menswear essentials at shocking affordable prices.

Regardless of which new collaboration you choose, it’s never been easier to get in on the JW Anderson craze. Both collections are available to for purchase now. You can find the Ugg capsule here and the Uniqlo capsule here.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »