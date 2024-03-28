Culture > Sports

Future WNBA Player Caitlin Clark to Star in Ice Cube’s Big3 League Too?

There's a lucrative offer on the table for the Iowa Hawkeyes phenom

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
March 28, 2024 10:11 am
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes hold a basketball up at an NCAA game. Ice Cube says he offered her $5 million to play in the Big3 league.
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes is a bracket buster.
Bryon Houlgrave/NCAA Photos via Getty

Wednesday was a good day for Caitlin Clark, who has messed around and had 17 triple-doubles (second only to Sabrina Ionescu‘s 26) during her still-active NCAA career, as the projected No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick got an offer from Ice Cube that could have her picking up some major cash flow, if everything is alright and works out.

All-time NCAA Division I scoring leader Clark, who will lead Iowa against Colorado (the same team the Hawkeyes faced last season in the Sweet 16 on the way to the Final Four) this weekend in Albany, has been offered $5 million to play in Ice Cube’s Big3 league. Started in 2017 by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the 3-on-3 basketball league mainly features players who weren’t quite good enough to stay in the NBA or veterans who’ve aged out of the rigors of playing in The Association.

Clark, who has yet to play a game as a pro but is already a household name with endorsement deals with top companies including Nike, State Farm and Gatorade, would debatably be the biggest star the Big3 has ever had, aside from Allen Iverson (who didn’t make it through the league’s first season).

Projected to be taking in around $3 million per year in NIL deals, Clark would earn a $76,535 annual salary if she is drafted by the Indiana Fever with the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick and could see her yearly paycheck increase to $97,582 by her fourth season. That being the case, it might make financial sense for Clark, who would be making a minimum of $1 million per year if she were a (male) rookie suiting up in the NBA, to take Ice Cube up on his offer.

College Players Getting Paid Sparks a New Call for the Court Storm Ban
College Players Getting Paid Sparks a New Call for the Court Storm Ban
 It’s always been a safety hazard, but now the stakes are higher

“America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet,” Ice Cube, aka O’Shea Jackson, wrote on social media. “And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar. Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes.”

Not always viewed as a beacon of equality, Ice Cube is making Clark quite an offer. And, based on the schedules of both basketball leagues, she may be able to accept it.

As it stands, the Big3 is set to tip off its seventh season at Oakland Arena on June 15. The WNBA, which will holds its draft about a month from now, will begin its 2024 campaign on May 14. Given the overlap, ESPN covergirl Clark playing in both league’s would require some flexibility and understanding, but it would also probably prove to be mutually beneficial for all involved parties.

“It’s up to the player. We’ve always wanted to work with the WNBA,” Ice Cube said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “We’ve wanted to work with the NBA but unfortunately that hasn’t been able to happen but maybe this will open the door for that.”

If it does, Clark’s hand will be on the doorknob.

More Like This

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats.
There Are 33 Million Reasons John Calipari Ain’t Going Anywhere
Head coach Dan Monson of the Long Beach State University, who was fired before his team made it to the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament
Embattled Long Beach Coach Is Not Coaching for Job vs. Arizona
Ernie Johnson Jr. looks on before a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game.
Dissecting the Madness of March With TNT’s Ernie Johnson
A view of the NCAA March Madness logo. We spoke with Borgata sportsbook director Thomas Gable for some tips on filling out the 2024 bracket.
Read This Before You Fill Out Your March Madness Bracket

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Ballpark beer

Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes hold a basketball up at an NCAA game. Ice Cube says he offered her $5 million to play in the Big3 league.

Future WNBA Player Caitlin Clark to Star in Ice Cube’s Big3 League Too?

Pete Rose became baseball's all time hits leader almost 40 years ago at Riverfront Stadium.

Remembering the Night the Disgraced Hit King Was Crowned at First Base

Cole Irvin #19 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida

Think You Know Today's Trendy MLB Analytics? Think Again.

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A man taking a VO2 max test on a treadmill. Here's why you should take one even if you're not an elite athlete.

What It’s Like to Take a VO2 Max Test (and Why You Should)

Spoiler alert: they aren't going away any time soon.

Why Do We Even Need Physical, Stamped Passports?

Super-agent Hughes Norton was a force in the golf world

Golf’s Real-Life Jerry Maguire Tells All

clothes hanging and clothes folded in center, wooden floors, window facing street

The Ultimate Guide to Shopping in NYC’s SoHo Neighborhood