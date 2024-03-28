Wednesday was a good day for Caitlin Clark, who has messed around and had 17 triple-doubles (second only to Sabrina Ionescu‘s 26) during her still-active NCAA career, as the projected No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick got an offer from Ice Cube that could have her picking up some major cash flow, if everything is alright and works out.

All-time NCAA Division I scoring leader Clark, who will lead Iowa against Colorado (the same team the Hawkeyes faced last season in the Sweet 16 on the way to the Final Four) this weekend in Albany, has been offered $5 million to play in Ice Cube’s Big3 league. Started in 2017 by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the 3-on-3 basketball league mainly features players who weren’t quite good enough to stay in the NBA or veterans who’ve aged out of the rigors of playing in The Association.

Clark, who has yet to play a game as a pro but is already a household name with endorsement deals with top companies including Nike, State Farm and Gatorade, would debatably be the biggest star the Big3 has ever had, aside from Allen Iverson (who didn’t make it through the league’s first season).

Projected to be taking in around $3 million per year in NIL deals, Clark would earn a $76,535 annual salary if she is drafted by the Indiana Fever with the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick and could see her yearly paycheck increase to $97,582 by her fourth season. That being the case, it might make financial sense for Clark, who would be making a minimum of $1 million per year if she were a (male) rookie suiting up in the NBA, to take Ice Cube up on his offer.

“America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet,” Ice Cube, aka O’Shea Jackson, wrote on social media. “And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar. Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes.”

Not always viewed as a beacon of equality, Ice Cube is making Clark quite an offer. And, based on the schedules of both basketball leagues, she may be able to accept it.

As it stands, the Big3 is set to tip off its seventh season at Oakland Arena on June 15. The WNBA, which will holds its draft about a month from now, will begin its 2024 campaign on May 14. Given the overlap, ESPN covergirl Clark playing in both league’s would require some flexibility and understanding, but it would also probably prove to be mutually beneficial for all involved parties.

“It’s up to the player. We’ve always wanted to work with the WNBA,” Ice Cube said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “We’ve wanted to work with the NBA but unfortunately that hasn’t been able to happen but maybe this will open the door for that.”

If it does, Clark’s hand will be on the doorknob.