Culture > Sports

The Future of Sports on Streaming Involves More Than Just Games

It's a busy category, and it's getting busier

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 4, 2024 10:09 pm
Thursday Night Football
"Thursday Night Football" is one part of a much larger shift in how we watch sports.
Ric Tapia/Getty Images

Peacock aired an NFL playoff game this season. To watch most Major League Soccer games, you’ll need to subscribe via Apple TV+. And Netflix just signed a massive agreement with WWE that has significant implications for wrestling fans both in the United States and internationally. The idea of sports on streaming services might have seemed bizarre a decade ago; now, it’s par for the course.

But sporting events themselves are only part of the equation. MLS and Leagues Cup matches aren’t the only soccer-related videos you can find on Apple TV+; there’s also the series Messi Meets America and the forthcoming Messi’s World Cup. And there’s far more where that came from, for virtually every sport. That, in turn, prompts a question: who’s the audience for these? Fans of an existing team or player, or newcomers looking to get up to speed?

It’s one of several questions that Parrot Analytics‘ Julia Alexander reckons with in a new article for Puck about what she dubs “sports-adjacent content.” (Think F1: Drive to Survive or Welcome to Wrexham.) Alexander offers a take that’s skeptical under certain circumstances and bullish under others.

“[V]ery few of these series charted on Nielsen,” she observes. But that doesn’t tell the whole story; she points out that, while the U.S. and Canada have reached a state of peak sports documentary, other international markets — including Brazil and South Korea — have more demand than supply. That suggests that there are large-scale deals still to be made.

Are We Looking at Sports on Streaming the Wrong Way?
 Revenue from sports broadcasting isn’t just about commercials

Alexander makes a case that sports themselves and sports documentaries are intertwined for streaming services. This, too, could have some implications for the industry: The Bulwark’s Sonny Bunch recently wrote, “it’s fair to say that some portion of the next NBA deal will be a streaming exclusive. AppleTV+ has a deal with MLB and MLS. It’s all about to happen and when it does happen it will be the end of linear cable.”

Should that happen, it’ll be fascinating to see what happens to the documentaries that flow around a given sport’s given season — and how that, in turn, alters how we watch sports even further.

More Like This

ESPN Sports Streaming Rival DAZN Plots Global Expansion
Sports TV coverage
Can There Possibly Be Too Much Sports Coverage?
Lionel Messi waving in inter miami jersey
“Messi Meets America” Follows the Soccer Great Taking on MLS
Scottie Pippen is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scottie Pippen Is Still Mad About “The Last Dance”

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

