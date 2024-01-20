Culture > Sports

Rodney Terry Apologizes For Earlier “Horns Down” Comments

His initial comments followed a loss to Central Florida

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 20, 2024 11:12 pm
Rodney Terry
Head coach Rodney Terry of the Texas Longhorns looks on in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Rodney Terry has a long history with the Texas Longhorns, including a certain hand gesture inexorably linked with the university’s sports program. Terry’s photo on social media features him making the gesture, and many of his posts include the hashtag #HookEm. But there’s a downside to the ubiquity of the hook ’em horns when it comes to Longhorns sports — including the tendency of teams mocking the gesture when they get the better of Texas.

That’s what happened on Wednesday, when the University of Central Florida Knights surged in the second half and defeated the Longhorns 77-71. Some of the Central Florida players made a “horns down” gesture, and Terry was — shall we say — unamused. “When do you do those kind of things, it looks very classless,” Terry said after the game.

Terry’s reaction sparked plenty of commentary, with ESPN’s Seth Greenberg saying bluntly, “Coach your own team.”

Evidently, Terry himself has spent time thinking about his earlier comments, and revisited them in comments made to the media after the Longhorns’ 75-73 victory over the Baylor Bears. “I had no intention of trying to show up anyone, or offend anyone in terms of what occurred at the end of that game,” Terry said, as per the Associated Press’s reporting on the game.

Did Timothée Chalamet Just Out-Adam Sandler at Pickup Basketball?
Did Timothée Chalamet Just Out-Adam Sandler at Pickup Basketball?
 Basketball’s GOAT debate is officially over. It’s goofy actors.

Terry went on to deliver a more formal apology as well. “I apologize to our fan base as well, and understand what it means to be the head coach at the University of Texas and what our brand stands for,” he said. As sports controversies go, it’s probably not the largest one we’ll see this year — but it’s good to see Terry responding to the discourse his initial comments sparked.

More Like This

A detailed view of the G League Ignite ball held by MarJon Beauchamp during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City.
17-Year-Old Dink Pate Just Became the Youngest Professional Basketball Player in US History
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) is tied up by UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) during the NCAA Division I Men's Championship Elite Eight round basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies on March 25, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
No Longer Underdog Darlings, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team Is Officially a Faltering Favorite
Coach Gerard Burley of Sweat DC fitness studio
Life After European Pro Basketball: A Chat With Sweat Founder Coach G
Jeremy Lin celebrates a 3-point shot against the Lakers in 2012 at Madison Square Garden
New “Linsanity” Documentary “38 At The Garden” Is About More Than Basketball

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Everything you need to know about airline alliances
A Comprehensive Airline Alliance Cheat Sheet and User Guide
Ford F-150 Lightning
How Are Electric Trucks Faring? Depends on Who You Ask.
Medical gear
The Lifespan Expectancy Gender Gap Is Narrowing
"Accidentally Wes Anderson" exhibit
London Is Now Home to an "Accidentally Wes Anderson" Exhibit
food experiences in grenada
Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Sea Moss, Samsung and Bode x Nike Sneakers

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Rodney Terry

Rodney Terry Apologizes For Earlier "Horns Down" Comments

Patrick Mahomes shakes hands with Josh Allen.

Sorry, but Mahomes-Allen Is Not the New Brady-Manning — At Least Not Yet

The Chiefs and Bills will meet in the playoffs yet again.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Every Divisional Round Matchup

A photograph from Argentina's World Cup-winning parade in 2022. Here's why sports fandom, whether it results in a championship or not, is good for your mental health and the health of society.

A Surprising Superpower for Mental Health? Sports Fandom.

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Sea Moss, Samsung and Bode x Nike Sneakers

Donald Glover collage

Donald Glover Just Pulled off the Holy Trinity of Overcoats

Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card

Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards

Alarm clock

Is Light the Key to Waking Up Early?