College Bowl Game Ends With Consumption of “Edible Mascot”

When you think of a college football bowl game, there are plenty of things that come to mind: hail marys, shocking fumbles and thrilling upsets among them. Simulated cannibalism is generally not in the cards — and yet, that’s precisely how this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl between the Kansas State Wildcats and the North Carolina State Wolfpack ended.
This was the first time Pop-Tarts would be featured in the game’s name, though the bowl’s corporate sponsorship hasn’t changed; from 2020 to 2022, it was known as the Cheez-It Bowl, but since the match formerly known as the Citrus Bowl is now the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, sponsor Kellanova (formerly known as Kellogg’s) opted to focus on a different product for this game this time around.
And, look: I’ll freely acknowledge that the bizarre qualities of the post-game festivities seem designed to go as viral as possible. Still, those qualities are so unfailingly bizarre that it’s difficult not to write about them — it’s like if J.G. Ballard or George Saunders’s nightmarish visions of humanity and consumerism gone wrong was turned into entertainment for a large sporting event.
The first sign that things would be strange this year came with the presence of an “edible mascot” on the sidelines — essentially, a person in a giant Pop-Tart costume. Sportswriter Rodger Sherman chronicled his bizarre encounter with the mascot on social media. This encounter involved the mascot force-feeding Sherman an actual Pop-Tart.
This was not the strangest thing that happened at the game.
That distinction instead falls to the post-game festivities, in which the “edible mascot” descended into a large toaster while holding a sign reading, “Dreams really do come true.” An actual giant Pop-Tart emerged, and the players from winners Kansas State began grabbing handfuls of it and eating it while Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” played.
Fired College Football Coaches Are Having a Very Lucrative YearTexas A&M is on the hook to pay Jimbo Fisher $76 million
To reiterate: this is something that happened at an actual college bowl game and not a stress nightmare sparked by a visit to the breakfast foods section of a grocery store. On one hand, there’s something very Lord of the Flies about this all; on the other hand, sports could always use a great deal more weirdness, and this certainly qualifies. See also: Gritty.
For the record, Kansas State took an early lead and never really relinquished it. The final score? Wildcats 28, Wolfpack 19.
Whether you’re looking to get into shape, or just get out of a funk, The Charge has got you covered. Sign up for our new wellness newsletter today.