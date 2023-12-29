Culture > Sports

College Bowl Game Ends With Consumption of “Edible Mascot”

Things got weird at the Pop-Tarts Bowl

December 29, 2023 4:20 pm
Pop-Tart Bowl mascot
That mascot's about to be eaten.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

When you think of a college football bowl game, there are plenty of things that come to mind: hail marys, shocking fumbles and thrilling upsets among them. Simulated cannibalism is generally not in the cards — and yet, that’s precisely how this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl between the Kansas State Wildcats and the North Carolina State Wolfpack ended.

This was the first time Pop-Tarts would be featured in the game’s name, though the bowl’s corporate sponsorship hasn’t changed; from 2020 to 2022, it was known as the Cheez-It Bowl, but since the match formerly known as the Citrus Bowl is now the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, sponsor Kellanova (formerly known as Kellogg’s) opted to focus on a different product for this game this time around.

And, look: I’ll freely acknowledge that the bizarre qualities of the post-game festivities seem designed to go as viral as possible. Still, those qualities are so unfailingly bizarre that it’s difficult not to write about them — it’s like if J.G. Ballard or George Saunders’s nightmarish visions of humanity and consumerism gone wrong was turned into entertainment for a large sporting event.

The first sign that things would be strange this year came with the presence of an “edible mascot” on the sidelines — essentially, a person in a giant Pop-Tart costume. Sportswriter Rodger Sherman chronicled his bizarre encounter with the mascot on social media. This encounter involved the mascot force-feeding Sherman an actual Pop-Tart.

This was not the strangest thing that happened at the game.

That distinction instead falls to the post-game festivities, in which the “edible mascot” descended into a large toaster while holding a sign reading, “Dreams really do come true.” An actual giant Pop-Tart emerged, and the players from winners Kansas State began grabbing handfuls of it and eating it while Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” played.

Fired College Football Coaches Are Having a Very Lucrative Year
Fired College Football Coaches Are Having a Very Lucrative Year
 Texas A&M is on the hook to pay Jimbo Fisher $76 million

To reiterate: this is something that happened at an actual college bowl game and not a stress nightmare sparked by a visit to the breakfast foods section of a grocery store. On one hand, there’s something very Lord of the Flies about this all; on the other hand, sports could always use a great deal more weirdness, and this certainly qualifies. See also: Gritty.

For the record, Kansas State took an early lead and never really relinquished it. The final score? Wildcats 28, Wolfpack 19.

