Culture > Sports

O.J. Simpson Dies at 76 After “Battle With Cancer”

A double-murder charge and the subsequent "Trial of the Century" will forever define the former NFL player's legacy

By Kirk Miller
April 11, 2024 12:11 pm
Former professional football player O.J. Simpson speaks during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, U.S., on Thursday, July 20, 2017
O.J. Simpson at a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, on July 20, 2017.
Jason Bean/Pool via Bloomberg

O.J. Simpson, whose athletic and on-camera accomplishments were far eclipsed by two 1994 murder charges and the infamous televised trial that followed, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

The Simpson family reported the news on X (formerly Twitter) early Thursday morning, stating that the cause of death was cancer.

Simpson was a Heisman Trophy winner and an NFL Hall of Famer. For a few decades, he held the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season. He also found modest success as a football commentator and in movies (The Naked Gun, Capricorn One).

But his name will be forever linked to the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. He was acquitted in a much-publicized criminal trial that played daily through most of 1995; however, Simpson lost a $33.5 million civil suit by the Brown and Goldman families a few years later. By most accounts, Simpson repaid little of that judgment.

Simpson’s 2007 book If I Did It pretty much establishes his involvement in the murders, even as he presented it as “hypothetical.” Since publication, the Goldman family has been awarded the rights to the title and republished the work as a confession.

Apparently O.J. Simpson Has Developed a TiKTok Following
Apparently O.J. Simpson Has Developed a TiKTok Following
 He isn’t the only controversial figure there

Simpson later served nine years in prison for an armed robbery and kidnapping case that took place in Las Vegas and involved a dispute over sports memorabilia. In his final few years, he had surprisingly gained a following on social media, particularly Twitter and TikTok.

More Like This

O.J. Simpson white Ford Bronco police chase
The New Ford Bronco Will Debut on July 9, O.J. Simpson’s Birthday
OJ Simpson
O.J. Simpson Now Has a Twitter Account
O.J. Simpson in 1972. (Ross Lewis/Getty)
Bills Issue O.J. Simpson’s Jersey Number For First Time in Decades
o.j. simpson
O.J. Simpson Offers ‘Hypothetical’ Account of Double-Murder

Culture
Culture > Sports
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The latest Brooks Brothers sale is a plug and play for capsule wardrobe
The Brooks Brothers Sale Section Is Calling Your Name
Nike x Bode
Nike’s Newest Collab Might Just Be the Next Samba
The best gifts for gardeners, on a vintage postcard background
The 13 Best Gifts for Gardeners
Agostino Perrone, Director of Mixology at the Connaught hotel and Connaught Bar in Mayfair, London
How to Make the Signature Martini From the World’s Best Bar
Baked chicken wings and legs in honey mustard sauce. Serving dishes in the restaurant on a black plate
5 Ways to Use Whiskey in the Kitchen
An illustration of a man spinning a wheel with six different types of masculinity, including alpha male, feminist and white knight.
Good Luck Deciphering the “Very Mixed Messages” of Masculinity

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Former professional football player O.J. Simpson speaks during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, U.S., on Thursday, July 20, 2017

O.J. Simpson Dies at 76 After “Battle With Cancer”

Sahith Theegala tees off in Houston. We spoke to the pro golfer ahead of the 2024 Masters.

Sahith Theegala Is Hoping Second Time’s the Charm at the Masters

Jazz Chisholm of the Marlins runs the bases

Hard-to-Stomach Miami Marlins Turn to All-You-Can-Eat Seats

Giannis Antetokounmpo is defended by Jayson Tatum.

Hopefully Refs Swallowing Whistles in Celtics-Bucks Was a Playoff Preview

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A 1997 Ford Mustang II, the second-generation model. Our writer talks about the four different Ford Mustangs he's owned in his lifetime.

Confessions of a Four-Time Ford Mustang Owner

Charlie Lawrence crosses the finish line with a new 50-mile record.

The Training Secrets of the New 50-Mile King

Hop water

What Is Hop Water, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

A 1,000-Mile Club workout at San Quentin State Prison.

Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison