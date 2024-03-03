Culture > Sports

NASCAR Driver Joey Logano Under Fire for Using Aerodynamic Glove

Logano was not wearing the glove when he qualified for this weekend's race in Las Vegas

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 3, 2024 6:55 pm
Joey Logano at NASCAR race
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Pennzoil Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Is there a competitive sport that relies on physics to a comparable extent to auto racing? The role that aerodynamics plays in both designing vehicles and in the way those cars qualify for positions and compete is significant — and it turns out that something as seemingly insignificant as a glove can have a huge effect on a car’s performance.

Unfortunately for NASCAR driver Joey Logano, the role that said glove played in his qualification for a recent race has led to penalties and fines. As the Associated Press’s Jenna Fryer recently reported, NASCAR has revealed details of the violation that led them to fine Logano $10,000 last week following the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. This included revealing the controversial glove, which Fryer described as resembling “part of an amphibious costume.”

In addition to the fine, Logano was given a pass-through penalty at the Atlanta race.

One question at hand is whether the glove provided him an advantage while qualifying for competition in Atlanta. When competing for that race, Logano ended up qualifying for the second position overall. Logano’s overall comments on the matter addressed the issue, albeit elliptically.

Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
 What is the future of racing in Fontana?

“As a driver, you work with the team and, hey, I’m going to take a portion of responsibility of that too, obviously. I should,” he told the Associated Press. “I put the glove on.”

For Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, Logano finished first in qualifying. As the Associated Press observed, he did so while wearing an officially-sanctioned glove.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

