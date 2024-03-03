NASCAR Driver Joey Logano Under Fire for Using Aerodynamic Glove

Is there a competitive sport that relies on physics to a comparable extent to auto racing? The role that aerodynamics plays in both designing vehicles and in the way those cars qualify for positions and compete is significant — and it turns out that something as seemingly insignificant as a glove can have a huge effect on a car’s performance.



Unfortunately for NASCAR driver Joey Logano, the role that said glove played in his qualification for a recent race has led to penalties and fines. As the Associated Press’s Jenna Fryer recently reported, NASCAR has revealed details of the violation that led them to fine Logano $10,000 last week following the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. This included revealing the controversial glove, which Fryer described as resembling “part of an amphibious costume.”



In addition to the fine, Logano was given a pass-through penalty at the Atlanta race.



One question at hand is whether the glove provided him an advantage while qualifying for competition in Atlanta. When competing for that race, Logano ended up qualifying for the second position overall. Logano’s overall comments on the matter addressed the issue, albeit elliptically.

“As a driver, you work with the team and, hey, I’m going to take a portion of responsibility of that too, obviously. I should,” he told the Associated Press. “I put the glove on.”

For Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, Logano finished first in qualifying. As the Associated Press observed, he did so while wearing an officially-sanctioned glove.