Embattled Long Beach Coach Is Not Coaching for Job vs. Arizona

Culture > Sports

Embattled Long Beach State Coach Is Not Coaching for Job vs. Arizona

Dan Monson was fired – and then led his team to an unexpected NCAA tournament berth

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
March 21, 2024 10:34 am
Head coach Dan Monson of the Long Beach State University, who was fired before his team made it to the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament
Head coach Dan Monson of Long Beach State can't save his job.
Michael Owens/Getty

The winningest coach in Long Beach State University history, Dan Monson has spent 17 seasons with the Beach but won’t be back with the school for an 18th year despite leading his team to an unlikely bid in the NCAA Tournament. Monson, 62, isn’t retiring — he was fired before going to Las Vegas and winning the Big West tournament to lock up Long Beach’s first trip to the Big Dance in more than a decade.

Long Beach (No. 15) will play early Thursday afternoon in first-round action; they are 20-point underdogs to their opponent, Arizona (No. 2). Even if Monson can inspire his team to a massive upset, he will not be asked back for another run next season, according to Sportico. Asked by the publication if postseason success this month might cause Long Beach to re-evaluate the decision to part ways with Monson, an athletics spokesman said, “No. The decision was made with a possible postseason run in mind.”

Fired on March 11, Monson could be showing up for his final day of work later today in Salt Lake City. At least he’s not bitter about it. “I don’t have to answer anything I don’t want to because I’m working for free today,” Monson joked during his news conference on Wednesday. “Did you guys see the Seinfeld when George Costanza was trying to get fired and couldn’t lose his job, still going to work every day? That’s me. I’m a Seinfeld episode going on right now in real life.”

Dissecting the Madness of March With TNT’s Ernie Johnson
Dissecting the Madness of March With TNT’s Ernie Johnson
 Johnson will anchor coverage of the NCAA Tournament from the CBS Broadcast Center in NYC

He continued with some more perspective: “I knew the car was leased. I mean, they wanted the keys back. It’s not insured this week but I still get to drive it. I’m going to try to keep it on the road, the road to the Final Four. I’m going to try to keep it on there.”

However Monson’s Cinderella story ends, he’s really got nothing to lose, including his job. “I wouldn’t trade my life for anybody in the world,” he said. “I don’t know where it goes from here. I’m not auditioning or anything like that. I am who I am.”

If Long Beach and Monson continue their run today, Arizona will also make history, as a team that has been a No. 2 seed two years in a row has never lost in the first round both times. Second-ranked Arizona lost to No. 15 Princeton in last year’s tournament.

Go Beach.

More Like This

A Washington Commanders helmet on the field.
Of Course the Commanders Are the Last Team to Get a Coach
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid chat before a game.
Bill Belichick Replacing Andy Reid in KC Is Pure Football Fantasy
Bill Belichick looks on during his final game with the new England Patriots
Bill Belichick’s NFL Coaching Options Are Rapidly Running Out
Longtime NBA coach Doc Rivers.
Did the Bucks Doom Their Title Chances With Doc Rivers Hiring?

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Head coach Dan Monson of the Long Beach State University, who was fired before his team made it to the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament

Embattled Long Beach Coach Is Not Coaching for Job vs. Arizona

Ernie Johnson Jr. looks on before a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Dissecting the Madness of March With TNT’s Ernie Johnson

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani Shakes Off Bomb Threat as Dodgers Rally in Seoul

A view of the NCAA March Madness logo. We spoke with Borgata sportsbook director Thomas Gable for some tips on filling out the 2024 bracket.

Read This Before You Fill Out Your March Madness Bracket

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.