Moving past the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz, the author finds delight in chilled Lambrusco, spotlighting model Ashley Graham's new sparkling red wine, Lucci, and her personal insights on sophisticated sips and bar cart essentials.

After a long, cold winter, the first sunny, 70-degree day in New York City is unofficially known as Drink an Aperol Spritz on a Bar Sidewalk With Your Friends Day. While I have enjoyed a spritz or two so far this spring, and will be stoned for saying this, I’m getting off the Aperol Spritz train this season. It’s not because the cocktail has become ubiquitous at bars on warm-weather days, or even now considered a real “basic” summer beverage. It’s because I find the quality of the cocktail to be so hit-or-miss when I order it: too much Aperol, not enough prosecco, or vice versa. Instead, this season, I’m delighting in an underrated warm-weather beveragino: a chilled red wine — specifically, a crisp, bubbly Lambrusco.

I made this decision while sipping a few Labrusco-based cocktails made with Lucci at the brand’s launch event last month. Co-founded by model Ashley Graham, Lucci is a dry, sparkling red wine crafted in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Delicious on its own or mixed in a cocktail, Lucci is palatable for those just dipping their tastebuds into a new wine variety, but it’s still bold enough for longtime Labrusco-heads to enjoy. And at a very accessible $20 a bottle, I can see it becoming a staple at my summer soirees this year.

“Lucci was born out of a necessity. I’ve been drinking Lambrusco for over 10 years and couldn’t find any Lambrusco that I kept going back to, except at trendy restaurants or niche wine stores,” Graham tells InsideHook, explaining that she wanted a Lambrusco that was more readily available. Three years ago, while dining at Los Angeles restaurant Bestia, Graham and her business partner decided to make their own.

“I found and researched a winemaker, DM’d him and I asked if he’d want to make some wine with me. Next thing you know, we flew to Emilia-Romagna and we started making the best Lambrusco known to man,” she says.

We caught up with Graham to get the lowdown on all things drinking and dating, including the cocktail every man should know how to make and what should be on your bar cart, below.

Next to Lambrusco, what’s the sexiest drink you, a man, can order? Lucci

InsideHook: What’s your favorite setting to enjoy Lambrusco?

Ashley Graham: My favorite way to enjoy Lambrusco is with everybody sitting down at the table. The wine is flowing. The food is being eaten, and it’s just full family vibes, whether it’s my chosen family, my blood family or the amazing family I married into. That’s really like when I really enjoy my Lucci. But I’ve also been known to pop a bottle at home when I’m watching a movie because I simply want a glass.

What’s your go-to drink order on a date night?

I know this is gonna sound weird and a little lame, but it does go between a green tea — I know, hear me out, I’m launching a wine drink — but honestly, it’s because I don’t drink all the time. So I love a green tea or obviously love a Lambrusco — or a vodka water with a lemon.

What’s the sexiest drink a man can order?

My husband loves a Penicillin, and my husband is sexy. So the two go hand in hand.

What’s a cocktail every man should know how to make for you?

I do love a Martini, and I love a Martini extra dirty. We just did a Lucci Martini. I know it sounds crazy, and might even sound like a headache, but let me tell you — it is so creme de la creme gorgeous. Yummy. And we have the recipe on the website.

What is a bar cart accessory that would impress you?

I have seen some impressive bar-cart essentials, but what impresses me is the different shapes of ice. Somebody went out of their way to make all these different shapes: butterflies, hearts, little clouds, the perfect spheres, the big spheres, little spheres. My favorite is a little round ball — very cute. And if you have feta-stuffed olives on your bar cart, who are you? Can we be best friends?

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »