Wellness > Sex & Dating

The Sexiest Cocktail You Can Order (and Other Drinking Turn-Ons), According to Ashley Graham

The model talks her new venture into vino, the cocktail every man should know how to make and what should be on your bar cart

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
April 8, 2026 12:03 pm EDT
Ashley Graham, a martini and a glass of Labrusco
Take it from a model.
Lucci

The Gist

Moving past the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz, the author finds delight in chilled Lambrusco, spotlighting model Ashley Graham's new sparkling red wine, Lucci, and her personal insights on sophisticated sips and bar cart essentials.

Key Takeaways

  • Ashley Graham launched Lucci, a dry, sparkling red Lambrusco from Italy, to offer an accessible, high-quality option after years of seeking her ideal Lambrusco.
  • Graham's personal drinking preferences include enjoying Lambrusco in social settings, opting for green tea or vodka water on dates, and finding a Penicillin to be a man's sexiest order.
  • For an impressive bar cart, Graham highlights the importance of unique ice shapes and feta-stuffed olives, alongside a well-made extra dirty martini.

After a long, cold winter, the first sunny, 70-degree day in New York City is unofficially known as Drink an Aperol Spritz on a Bar Sidewalk With Your Friends Day. While I have enjoyed a spritz or two so far this spring, and will be stoned for saying this, I’m getting off the Aperol Spritz train this season. It’s not because the cocktail has become ubiquitous at bars on warm-weather days, or even now considered a real “basic” summer beverage. It’s because I find the quality of the cocktail to be so hit-or-miss when I order it: too much Aperol, not enough prosecco, or vice versa. Instead, this season, I’m delighting in an underrated warm-weather beveragino: a chilled red wine — specifically, a crisp, bubbly Lambrusco. 

I made this decision while sipping a few Labrusco-based cocktails made with Lucci at the brand’s launch event last month. Co-founded by model Ashley Graham, Lucci is a dry, sparkling red wine crafted in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Delicious on its own or mixed in a cocktail, Lucci is palatable for those just dipping their tastebuds into a new wine variety, but it’s still bold enough for longtime Labrusco-heads to enjoy. And at a very accessible $20 a bottle, I can see it becoming a staple at my summer soirees this year. 

“Lucci was born out of a necessity. I’ve been drinking Lambrusco for over 10 years and couldn’t find any Lambrusco that I kept going back to, except at trendy restaurants or niche wine stores,” Graham tells InsideHook, explaining that she wanted a Lambrusco that was more readily available. Three years ago, while dining at Los Angeles restaurant Bestia, Graham and her business partner decided to make their own. 

“I found and researched a winemaker, DM’d him and I asked if he’d want to make some wine with me. Next thing you know, we flew to Emilia-Romagna and we started making the best Lambrusco known to man,” she says. 

We caught up with Graham to get the lowdown on all things drinking and dating, including the cocktail every man should know how to make and what should be on your bar cart, below. 

Model Ashley Graham with a bottle of Lucci.
Next to Lambrusco, what’s the sexiest drink you, a man, can order?
Lucci

InsideHook: What’s your favorite setting to enjoy Lambrusco? 

Ashley Graham: My favorite way to enjoy Lambrusco is with everybody sitting down at the table. The wine is flowing. The food is being eaten, and it’s just full family vibes, whether it’s my chosen family, my blood family or the amazing family I married into. That’s really like when I really enjoy my Lucci. But I’ve also been known to pop a bottle at home when I’m watching a movie because I simply want a glass.

What’s your go-to drink order on a date night? 

I know this is gonna sound weird and a little lame, but it does go between a green tea — I know, hear me out, I’m launching a wine drink — but honestly, it’s because I don’t drink all the time. So I love a green tea or obviously love a Lambrusco — or a vodka water with a lemon.

What’s the sexiest drink a man can order?

My husband loves a Penicillin, and my husband is sexy. So the two go hand in hand. 

What’s a cocktail every man should know how to make for you? 

I do love a Martini, and I love a Martini extra dirty. We just did a Lucci Martini. I know it sounds crazy, and might even sound like a headache, but let me tell you — it is so creme de la creme gorgeous. Yummy. And we have the recipe on the website

What is a bar cart accessory that would impress you?

I have seen some impressive bar-cart essentials, but what impresses me is the different shapes of ice. Somebody went out of their way to make all these different shapes: butterflies, hearts, little clouds, the perfect spheres, the big spheres, little spheres. My favorite is a little round ball — very cute. And if you have feta-stuffed olives on your bar cart, who are you? Can we be best friends? 

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

More Like This

Pink jackets
Take It From a Woman: You Need a Pink Jacket for Spring
Take It From a Woman: The Most Romantic Date Spot This Season? The Ballpark.
Take It From a Woman: The Most Romantic Date Spot This Season? The Ballpark.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Wear More Billy Reid This Spring
Take It From a Woman: You Should Wear More Billy Reid This Spring
Everything You Should Buy From Quince’s 24-Hour Sale, According to a Woman
Everything You Should Buy From Quince’s 24-Hour Sale, According to a Woman

Wellness > Sex & Dating

Most Popular

Empty beer bottles
Turns Out There's a Way to Get Drunk Without Booze
A hand holding a book's library card with the words "What to Read From Cool Men"
What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men
Nomos Glashütte Club Campus 38 All Olive
The 12 Best Watches of March
Because what do you mean ice is extra?
Why Are So Many Luxury Hotels Nickel-and-Diming Their Guests?
John McEnroe complaining to an official.
How Daily Frustration Is Slowly Sabotaging Your Health
Some of our favorite whiskeys of April
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

Recommended

Suggested for you

Empty beer bottles
Turns Out There's a Way to Get Drunk Without Booze
A hand holding a book's library card with the words "What to Read From Cool Men"
What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men
Nomos Glashütte Club Campus 38 All Olive
The 12 Best Watches of March
Because what do you mean ice is extra?
Why Are So Many Luxury Hotels Nickel-and-Diming Their Guests?
John McEnroe complaining to an official.
How Daily Frustration Is Slowly Sabotaging Your Health
Some of our favorite whiskeys of April
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Three runners ascend a trail in the mountains on a hut-to-hut running and hiking route

The Ultimate Guide to Hut-to-Hut Trail Running

a illustration of vegas things like cards, cocktails, olives, an airplane and suitcases

Grown-Up Vegas: How to Celebrate at 40 Without Feeling Like You’re 25 Again

A photo of kiwi hanging from a vine.

This Superfruit Could Help Reset Your Sleep Cycle

J.Crew sale

The Best Part of Spring Is the Lightweight Jackets. J.Crew’s Sale Has You Covered.