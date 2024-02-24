Leisure > Autos > News

Mercedes’s Secretive Mythos Will Debut in 2025

Mercedes-Benz first announced Mythos in 2022

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 24, 2024 5:52 pm
Mercedes-Benz has big plans for 2025.
If you’ve been keeping tabs on projects in development from Mercedes-Benz, the name Mythos might sound a bit familiar. In a 2022 announcement, the automaker declared that it was working on “a new program of ultra-exclusive collector cars,” and that they would be “made available exclusively to the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz.” (Bentley’s Bacalar series would be a useful point of reference.) The program’s name? Mythos.

Since then, the automaker has been fairly quiet on this very exclusive project. This week brought with it some clarity on when we might expect to see a Mythos in the wild — specifically, next year. A recent roadshow presentation from the automaker stated that the first Mythos would debut next year.

It seems to be in keeping with part of a larger strategy to focus more broadly on Mercedes-Benz’s high-end operations; one side in the presentation noted that “75% of capital allocation focused on top-end and core segment where the returns are most promising.”

As Ronan Glon pointed out in an analysis for Autoblog, Mythos seems designed for an especially rarefied group of Mercedes enthusiasts — as Glon phrased it, it’s “those who find Maybach not luxurious enough.”

As for what the Mythos might look like, that remains relatively mysterious. There’s been one image of a vehicle in shadow, first released in 2022, which also showed up in the presentation. As for when we’ll see what the actual Mythos looks like, it seems like we won’t have to wait for too much longer if the vehicle will debut in 2025.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

