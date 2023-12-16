Culture > Music

Dead & Company Might Follow U2’s Lead With a Vegas Sphere Residency

Phish has also announced a series of concerts there

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 16, 2023 12:10 pm
Dead & Co final show
Dead & Company performs their last show together at Oracle Park on their farewell tour in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Sometimes, tours billed as “final” aren’t exactly final. This year saw what was billed as the last time that Dead & Company would venture out on the road — a stint that brought the group, which continues the legacy of the Grateful Dead, plenty of bittersweet moments and a substantial financial windfall. And when a group winds down their touring days on amicable terms, there’s always a question of whether there might still be a return to the stage — and, as with so many artists before then, that could be the case for Dead & Company as well.

Citing reporting in the New York Post, Consequence’s Jo Vito wrote that the group is currently discussing the prospect of a residency at the high-profile Sphere in Las Vegas. U2’s residency in the space has garnered rave reviews, with Chris Willman writing in Variety that the audio quality “was more wonderful than anything we’ve ever heard in an 18,000-capacity venue.”

Given the Grateful Dead’s long history of pushing the envelope of what was capable for live concert sound, it’s not surprising to hear that this venue might appeal to the current incarnation of the group. The reported million dollars per concert that U2 has been making per night of their residency surely can’t hurt, either. If Dead & Company do head to the Sphere, they won’t be the first group with a penchant for sprawling jams to play there — Phish has already sold out a number of concerts in the space scheduled for April 2024.

Bob Weir Embraces the Grateful Dead’s Orchestral Side
Bob Weir Embraces the Grateful Dead’s Orchestral Side
 He has several ongoing musical projects

As for when a Dead & Company Sphere residency might take place, Consequence cites reporting pointing to the summer of 2024 — though nothing is confirmed as of this writing. It seems eminently likely that there’d be substantial demand for those shows — and a further evolution of the way high-profile artists think of the live setting. Could residencies become the new touring? It doesn’t seem out of the question.

More Like This

Mickey Hart, 1969
Mickey Hart Explored the Grateful Dead’s Hip-Hop Side In 1974
Grateful Dead, 1973
A Massive Box Set Revisits the Grateful Dead’s Spring 1973 Concerts
The Grateful Dead, seen here performing in 1976, have now joined TikTok on 4/20
Long Jams, Short Videos: The Grateful Dead Are Now on TikTok
This vintage Grateful Dead t-shirt sold for a record price through auction at Sotheby's.
A Grateful Dead Shirt Expected to Sell for $350 Was Purchased for a Record-Breaking $17,640

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pappy Van Winkle bottles
If You See a $20 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, It Might Just Be a Scam
Bill Maher on December 15, 2023
Bill Maher and Guests Discussed Norman Lear’s Legacy on “Real Time”
Greenland ice
Scientists Just Found Out What's Below Hundreds of Feet of Ice in Greenland
Project Kuiper rocket launch
Space Lasers Play a Crucial Role in Amazon's Satellite Internet Service
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Let the Belichick-to-the-Chargers Rumors Begin
Godzilla in a scene from the new movie "Godzilla Minus One"
Is “Godzilla Minus One” the Best and Most Important Monster Movie Ever?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Dead & Co final show

Dead & Company Might Follow U2's Lead With a Vegas Sphere Residency

Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

30 Years Later, Shaquille O’Neal Reflects on “Shaq Diesel”

Band members from Minor Threat posing for photographer Glen E. Friedman

How Glen E. Friedman Captured the Brief, Intense Life of Minor Threat

Bruce Springsteen lifting a guitar on stage

Bruce Springsteen Album Cover Art at the Center of New Jersey Lawsuit

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

The best gifts to give this holiday season.

The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

A collection of the best food and drink gifts to give for the 2022 holiday season, from cookware to cookbooks to appliances

The 43 Best Food and Drink Gifts for All Palates

The best unique gifts for women include the The After Party Earrings Set from Big Night and Maison Balzac Dot Coupe glasses

12 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress

A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.

The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100